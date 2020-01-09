Letters to the editor

Immigration policy is cause for shame
I am deeply concerned about the cruel and inhumane immigration policies that have become a hallmark of the Trump administration. We can’t sit by idly while our fellow human beings, including young children separated from their families, languish in filthy and unsafe conditions, migrants die from preventable illnesses while in U.S. custody or are forced to wait in dangerous border towns while their asylum petitions are processed.
What does this say about us as a nation? How can we preach to others about human rights when we treat vulnerable people in such a shameful way? As we move into the 2020 elections it is vital that we not only voice our strong opposition to these horrendous immigration policies and demand a human-rights-first approach to border governance but also address U.S. policies that have created conditions that force people to migrate. Please let your voice be heard!
Anne Boettcher
Northwest side
Demonization of others
is an act of the desperate
The political partisanship of our values risks the destruction of our country. What is at stake is power and control. The maintenance of that power becomes increasingly focused on determining or deciding. Keeping power can be maintained only by exaggerating and praising our position while denigrating or demonizing that of opposing positions. It tempts us to decide issues by majority vote rather than consensus or two-thirds vote.
It focuses upon division rather than unity while it keeps our eyes on the present and ignores our tradition with fake lip service. Consider “assassination,” for example. It is not a value found in our Constitution or Bill of Rights; it was not the topic in the Federalist papers or writings of the Founding Fathers of this nation. Assassination is murder, acceptable as a value only by desperate people who are blinded by partisanship to keep power and control.
Art Espelage
East side
Perhaps Trump mistook Soleimani for Saruman
Is President Trump’s imagination even more fantastical than that of J.R.R. Tolkien? It’s preposterous to claim that killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was justified by some mysterious “imminent threat.” Despite similarities of his visage and name to the wizard Saruman, he didn’t wield a magical staff allowing him to personally kill Americans. Suleimani was just one leader in an organization dedicated to that since late 1979. They’ll continue on that mission. Now, unfortunately, they’ll have one more powerful martyr to use to encourage their own shallow-thinking zealots to carry out their evil plans.
It’s possible, given his demonstrated lack of intellectual skills, that Trump confused the two and believed he was somehow saving Middle-Earth. I suspect, however, that he is merely expanding his assault on truth by continuing to distract the American public away from impeachment and attempting to hide his own incompetence.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Impeachment trial requires witnesses
If and when the Senate receives the articles of impeachment from the House, it is imperative that the Senate conduct a fair, complete and impartial trial with witnesses. If President Trump has done nothing wrong and has nothing to hide as he claims, then hearing testimony under oath from additional witnesses or even Trump himself offers him a chance to clear his name.
Donald J. Trump is not known throughout his business career and as president of the United as an honest person. His default position when challenged is to lie and then double down with more lies. Our senators are now tasked with an enormous obligation to restore trust in government.
Gary Kautto
Downtown
Economy has been
good for the prosperous
The readers who support Trump list two basic reasons: Our system’s economy and the Democrats’ “creeping, socialistic” policies.
Our economy has profited investors, the well-to-do and the super-rich but not the middle- and lower-wage earners, as their small increases have been eaten up by housing, medical, transportation and education expenses. Our system makes 5% of us super-wealthy, spends billions on defense, tens of millions electing and influencing elected officials, while 80 million citizens are under- or uninsured. Others have to choose between buying meds, food or paying the rent.
A type of “creeping socialism” has benefited the rich over the years by reducing percentages on income taxes, reducing inheritance taxes, capping real estate taxes and providing tax loopholes for their tax lawyers to utilize.
By the upside-down Trumpian logic the mostly discredited “trickle-down” theory is working. Apparently for them.
John Kuisti
West side
Thankful these Dems weren’t around in 1941
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese military attacked our naval fleet at Pearl Harbor sinking many ships and killing about 2,400 Americans. Afterward, Democratic President Roosevelt and Congress declared war on Japan. But I can just imagine if that were to happen today with the current crop of far-leftist Democrats in Congress and running for president.
They would likely be saying something like “We need to deescalate the situation and talk with Japan,” or “What did America do to make the Japanese so angry at us?” or “We don’t need another world war.” That is what Democrats are saying today about President Trump’s decision to take out Iranian terrorist Gen. Soleimani, who was responsible for widespread destruction and killings of thousands of people throughout the Middle East, including many Americans in Iraq.
Trump acted within his existing military authority relative to terrorists like Soleimani operating in Iraq and responsible for attacking our U.S. Embassy. Thank goodness current leftist Democrats were not in power on Dec. 7, 1941.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Rezoning proposal along Houghton is too drastic
Meritage Homes is trying to rezone the area east of Houghton Road between Broadway and Speedway. The requested zoning would allow 243 houses on 99 acres, as compared to the current zoning that would allow 30 houses. This is a totally unacceptable change in the zoning classification. If the city allows this type of rezoning, what do zoning regulations actually mean? The requested zoning is completely out of keeping with the surrounding neighborhoods, would decimate natural vegetation, and negatively affect wildlife.
As a Tucson resident, I treasure the natural beauty of our area and feel fortunate to live here. Zoning regulations should help to preserve that environment while making good use of available land. The proposed rezoning is entirely contrary to that purpose.
Kathryn Stewart
East side
Trump doesn’t grasp war’s consequences
Having been in the Marine infantry in Vietnam in the 1960s, I have an idea of what it means to serve on the sharp end of American diplomacy. This is not an experience that I share with Donald Trump. He avoided these circumstances by claiming a disability available primarily to the privileged. Perhaps if he had availed himself of the opportunity to serve in combat, he would not be so cavalier about putting members of our military and the Iraqi people in danger. I question his ability to serve as our commander in chief.
David Byrne
Northwest side