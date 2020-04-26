Letters to the Editor

Disabled custodians
are doing critical work
Working from home may be the new normal for many, but for a talented segment of the workforce it is not an option.
Now, more than ever, professionals with disabilities are being called on to perform vital work in response to COVID-19.
Right now, custodians — including those with disabilities working at Beacon Group in Arizona, are putting the safety of others above their own.
As part of essential custodial teams, which means possibly entering buildings with known exposures to the virus, their unwavering commitment is helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Individuals with disabilities perform these jobs with pride every day, regardless of the risks.
Prior to the pandemic, people performing these vital jobs were often overlooked.
Now they are considered essential personnel.
As communities work to provide safe work environments to those that need it most, let’s not forget our custodial staff. Most importantly, let’s give a round of applause to this essential workforce, now and in the future.
Vince Loose, President & CEO, SourceAmerica and Greg Natvig, President & CEO, Beacon Group
Downtown
Impose consequences for reckless behavior
The scientists advising us regarding how to proceed in the COVID-19 war are unanimous in warning against wholesale resumption of our pre-pandemic life at this time. I will fully comply with their advice and continue to stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask when out on sorties that are absolutely necessary, continue social distancing, wash my hands for 20 seconds often and not touch my face. Hopefully, I will not get this virus, but if I do, it will not be because I did not try to protect myself.
If my fellow citizens decide that it’s time to reopen the economy against the advice of the experts, then they should be forced to put their name on a constantly updated official list that allows hospitals to refuse to treat them if they contract COVID-19. Hospitals and their staffs must not be overwhelmed by recklessness.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
