Letters to the Editor

Cashier-less grocery stores? Not for me
Re: the Feb. 26 article “No checkout needed: Amazon opens cashier-less grocery store.”
Amazon Go Grocery, go away I say! Amazon delivery vehicles have already invaded my neighborhood, and it is way too easy to order from them online. Now you want me to go to a grocery store with few friendly faces and no way to help someone else reach something unless I want to be charged for their item?
I shop at the same grocery store closest to my home every week. Yes, it’s part of a chain, but the managers know me. The clerks know me. They order items for me. We exchange news of our families, trade recipes. In short, I am part of a community. As the daughter of a small-town grocer and butcher, I saw the personal service my dad gave to his customers. Amazon Go Grocery will never match the individual connections made when people talk to each other.
Laura Steele
Northwest side
Star shouldn’t allow attack on Catholics
Re: the Feb. 25 letter “Listen to Jesus, not Catholic dogma.”
I question the value or reason for publishing this letter in which the writer labels all Catholics faithful to the teachings of their church “hypocrites.” That is, of course, unless the Arizona Daily Star, like most media, wishes to express its own position through this proxy. I have yet to see any similar letters rebuking other religions or admonishing their followers, most likely because that would smack of racism, bigotry or anti-Semitism. This kind of protection is not afforded to Christian faiths.
Although he confesses to being a graduate of a Jesuit university, the letter writer obviously skipped more than one theology class, particularly the one dealing with the mystery of “transubstantiation.”
Seems to me if a person truly holds the beliefs of this writer, four years attendance at a Catholic university is the true definition of hypocrisy. The pot should never call the kettle black.
Tom Hansen
North side
A big ‘thank you’
to Dr. Rachna Shroff
Tucson is the luckiest city in the country because it has Dr. Rachna Shroff at the University of Arizona Cancer Center. Being from Florida, I went to three different oncologist around the country until fortune sent me to Dr. Shroff. She is the most dedicated, kind and interested doctor I have ever met. The Cancer Center also has the most wonderful staff.
Dr. Shroff is working on cancer cures and treatments that are not popular. She is a champion for the rare cancers and that is hard to find. I am one of the few where the treatments have rendered me cancer-free. It is all due to Dr. Shroff. I feel that there is no better way to honor her than to have this letter printed in your paper.
Thank you from a grateful patient who is once again enjoying life.
Heather Sue Chase
Downtown
Rule of law is key
to nation’s existence
“There’s nothing racist about anyone up here,” said state Sen. Eddie Farnsworth with regard to SCR 1007, the proposed state constitutional change to forbid “sanctuary” entities that refuse to cooperate with federal laws on immigration enforcement.
Farnsworth is right. SCR 1007, if enacted, would help to maintain the rule of law in our state.
I support the rule of law at all times, even when I may not care for a particular law. The rule of law is fundamental to the continued existence of the United States of America.
James Stewart
Foothills
It’s the letter writer, not Gerson, who’s confused
Re: the Feb. 19 letter “Gerson confused in his morality.”
This letter was written in response to Michael Gerson’s column headlined “A pro-lifer isn’t morally obligated to vote for Trump.” There certainly is confusion here, but it is not with Michael Gerson. The letter writer is apparently unaware that the U.S. Catholic bishops in their latest voting guide actually allow for the very thing that the letter writer argues against.
It is allowed, for good cause as spelled out in the guide, for a pro-life individual who thinks it better for the common good, to vote for a candidate who may not be pro-life. I recommend that everyone, especially Catholics read the document. In fairness, it takes an acquired facility to read and understand these documents sometimes, so perhaps this is why the letter writer was uninformed.
David Miehl
Northeast side
Embrace science, let go of myths
“When emerging revelation challenges the myths and legends we have held so dearly, we must let go of our secure meaning.”
Wisdom, traditions and religions that have emerged and grown through several thousand years played a major role in forming values, and that created loving, secure communities. The absolute, dogmatic teachings from some of these religions controlled their members who subscribed to teachings that no longer are congruent with today’s information.
With so much scientific knowledge now available, many of us have had to “let go of those secure meanings.” Studying how the universe evolved and the evolutionary process over these past 13 billion years have caused innumerable people to no longer believe in a life hereafter and a judgmental God.
People are challenged to reach for factual information based on scientific knowledge that now exists. Authoritative proclamations, absolute rules regarding morality, made by the Catholic Church or other churches, should no longer suppress creative thinking based on knowledge available at this time in history.
Rosemary Johnson
Southwest side
Dems need moderates, not radicals
Before you cast your ballot in the Democratic presidential preference election, put this in your fact collection. A single person receiving Social Security has a deduction of $105 per month for Medicare ($l,260 per year). Medicare is not free. The Democrat who can defeat Donald Trump will be a moderate who can gain the votes of moderate individuals who are patriots first and party members second.
Billy Conn, WWII veteran
Midtown
What’s not to like about Trump? Plenty
Re: the Feb. 24 letter “US must guard itself against socialism.”
A letter writer asks, “What’s wrong with you people?” because she believes Donald Trump has accomplished so much and, yet, some do not support him.
Here are a few reasons. Donald Trump has alienated our allies; supported dictators; built a wall with taxpayer money; shamed people he sees as fat or ugly or handicapped; treated women as sex objects; pardoned guilty friends; humiliated those who don’t agree with him; fired those who stood up to protect our Constitution; belittled Gold Star families; and taken infants away from their families at the border.
I ask you, what’s not to like?
Nancy Allen
Green Valley
Thank you, Mercedes-Benz
A great big “thank you” to the Mercedes dealership on Grant Road for restoring the beautiful American flag. It is a beautiful sight, the flag soaring over the neighborhood in all her glory. It was down for several weeks but is now flying high again. I’m sure it is beloved by all who drive past there. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Denise Walker
Midtown
Electoral College facing reality, not attack
Re: the Feb. 26 article “Electoral College, Constitution are under attack.”
Before Jeffrey McConnell lectures us on the Constitution, it would be helpful if he read it. An amendment does not require approval of “all three federal branches,” just Congress (by two-thirds) and the states (by three-fourths).
The National Popular Vote initiative is not “blatantly unconstitutional.” Article II allows states to choose electors any way they want. For 68 years, nobody in South Carolina voted for president but the state Legislature.
It’s time to retire the old canard that tripling the voting power of Vermonters at the expense of Texans, Floridians and, yes, Arizonans, as the current Electoral College actually does, “protects” citizens of small states or that democracy is somehow antithetical to a republic. McConnell doesn’t seem to mind having each state now follow the will of its voters, just don’t let the nation.
Andrew Browning
Foothills
Parenting education should be in curriculum
Re: the Feb. 26 article “Sentenced to die, man loses fight in high court over childhood abuse.”
A recent article reporting that the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for an Arizona man who asked for a jury trial to consider the years of child abuse he suffered should be a wake-up call to all citizens. This man suffered years of physical abuse and deprivation as a child. The secure attachment needed to nurture this man was severely missing. He had little chance to develop a conscience, empathy and anger-management skills.
A quick look at the Adverse Childhood Experiences study will verify these conclusions. Dr. Dan Siegle, clinical professor of psychiatry at UCLA, also emphasizes the importance of secure parent/child attachment in his many books.
This man’s half brother was also convicted of a series of burglaries and murders in Arizona. This must stop! As a retired family life educator, I urge Arizonans to require parenting classes in our public schools, as well as support to families who are struggling with parenting issues.
Francine Crist
Oro Valley
Rex Scott is ready to be a county supervisor
Important to our daily lives are elected officials closest to our front doors. These are people we elect to local governments. Yet who we elect, and how we determine who receives our precious votes for those “down ballot choices” is crucial. Often winners are the most familiar names, who use signs and flyers to build up name recognition, or incumbents already identified with the office.
This past week, I attended a Democratic Party forum for Pima County supervisor in District 1 and candidate Rex Scott was the speaker. Scott, who is well known after 30 years serving the community as an educator, delivered a very informative stump speech.
He was most impressive, earning attention and demonstrating he is prepared for election as one of five county supervisors. He showed knowledge in answers during the question period. Rex Scott passed the test.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
Wait, the first wall won’t protect us?
President Trump says his administration is “doing a great job” with the coronavirus, with no specifics. What’s he going to do, build another wall?
Doug Smith
North side
Stone judge wasn’t influenced by Barr
Re: the Feb. 26 letter to the editor “Sinema, Democrats wrong about Stone.”
The letter writer, after defending William Barr’s “rescinding” of the Department of Justice’s recommendation of 7 to 9 years in prison for Roger Stone, concludes that “the judge, in sentencing Stone to 40 months, agreed.”
May I point out that never, ever before, in this nation’s history, has the attorney general weighed in on a case? Also, the judge was always at liberty to set a “humane” sentence. In fact, as I remember, the judge made it clear that she was not influenced by Barr’s actions.
Lois George-Smith
East side
Climate change will be deadlier than abortions
Thanks for Michael Gerson’s Feb. 17 column, “A pro-lifer isn’t obligated to vote for Trump,” and the many letters that followed in response. I have to wonder if those seeking to “save America from the scourge of abortion” truly are pro-life defenders of the unborn. Because, if they are, they should consider the consequences of President Trump’s absolute denial of the global climate crisis.
“Those of us who are disproportionately causing climate change are far away enough from the worst consequences that we can ignore them, at least for now,” writes Christian ethicist Kevin O’Brien. Entering an era of mass extinction, the innocent will suffer first: The animals, then the undeveloped nations.
Continuing “business as usual” will bring generations of death and destruction that will render the toll from American abortions comparatively insignificant.
Maybe it’s time to take a deep, Lenten look at reality before we cast those votes.
Greg Lewis
Midtown