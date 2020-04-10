Letters to the Editor

President looking
for a scapegoat
Our president is no FDR, with his fireside chats. On Dec. 31, China made it known to the world that it was dealing with an unknown epidemic in Wuhan province. Trump insisted it was a liberal hoax and ignored the global signs of a possible pandemic. He is excellent at blaming others, passing the buck and knowing more than the authorities regarding everything including the coronavirus.
Now he can’t decide if he should address the economy or the health of the people. No people. No economy. He put Vice President Mike Pence in charge so he could point to him as failing our nation.
He says things like the malaria drug is the answer because I am smart and I have a good feeling about it. Now the malaria drug is being hoarded. When someone shows their true colors, believe them. He has shown who he is since taking the oath and still people defend him. Maybe it is time to recognize you voted for the wrong leader.
Marilyn Mount
Northeast side
A sacrifice at altar of the economy
Republicans, like all Americans, care about their families and their futures. The vast majority of Republicans are hardworking, everyday people. Being laid off for a long time can bring tremendous difficulties, much like our ancestors had during the Great Depression. They were tough people, able to handle the trials and tribulations of the time. Not like today’s population.
Our post-WWII generations have each been softened, more and more, as we progress and new “problems” hit us. “I can’t go shopping for brie and caviar. What am I going to do?”
Many people, not just Republicans, just mostly, are worried about how they’ll be able to handle this situation, while watching their IRA, stocks and 401(k) go bankrupt. People such as Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the president have actually stated that losing a “few” lives to save the economy, the wealthy and big business, is worth it. Is having your parent die in your arms worth the sacrifice? Your child?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Texas’ No. 2 politician makes rash suggestion
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s suggestion that seniors should be willing to sacrifice themselves for the economy reminds me of a hypothetical I used when interviewing prospective medical students. Question: You have two patients who need a kidney and only one kidney available, a 22-year-old and a 62-year-old. Who should get the kidney?
Almost 99% chose the 22-year-old. I then added that the 22-year-old is a drug addict, multiple arrests, unemployed. The 62-year-old is a neurosurgeon, father of four, grandfather of six, leads surgical/medical missions in Third World countries, prominent church member. Those descriptions provoked a gasp and some rethinking.
Perhaps before relegating seniors to a possible death sentence, Patrick, Trump and many Republicans should reflect on the value of all lives, leaving ageism out of this equation. Do Republicans truly believe that the stock market is of more value than human lives and the health of American citizens? If so, our American value system needs some serious reevaluation.
S.B. Katz, M.D., J.D.
Foothills
Hello, inflation;
it’s been awhile
The $2 trillion aid package for the United States during this coronavirus pandemic is a very bad idea. We are already in a liquidity trap, and the Federal Reserve made it worse by lowering interest rates recently.
The world is heading into recession. I would rather see proper funding for the CDC and HHS than to suddenly have $2 trillion of helicopter money dropped into the economy. We can’t absorb that much liquidity without massive hyperinflation. Think Weimar Republic and a wheelbarrow full of money.
If the companies that created the recession in 2008 had been allowed to go out of business, the toxic assets would have been cleansed. You can’t kick the can down the road, with quantitative easing forever.
Wayno Guerrini
Southwest side
