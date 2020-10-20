Letters to the Editor

COVID must be taken seriously
It was offensive to me, as someone who has just recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, to hear President Trump say, “do not fear the virus.” Following my diagnosis, I was advised to seek emergency medical help if I develop difficulty breathing. Otherwise, nothing else could be done.
I believe the president’s care, as it should be, was at a little more advanced level. But please don’t try to tell me that there is nothing to fear or that we are all in this together!
Steve Searl
SaddleBrooke
There’s no debate: Kelly for Senate
Martha McSally lost my vote during the debate with Mark Kelly. She could not answer a question without using buzz words and disparaging remarks about President Barack Obama. Calling Mark Kelly “Counterfeit Kelly” was neither clever nor compelling.
Martha McSally continued to throw out names of representatives of other states for reasons known only to her. Her performance in this debate demonstrates that she is unable to rationally work with anyone who has opinions other than her own. Mark Kelly answered questions clearly and stated unequivocally that he would work with both parties to ensure the needs of Arizonans are met.
Please join me in supporting Mark Kelly.
Judy Gillies
Oro Valley
VP debate shows Pence’s disregard for human life
For almost four years, Donald Trump and his administration have made it clear how they feel about reproductive health and rights. During the VP debate, Pence was unapologetically anti-abortion. Harris said this: “I will always fight for a woman’s right to make a decision over her own body. It should be her decision, not that of Donald Trump or Mike Pence.”
When it comes to upholding reproductive freedom around the world, Pence and Harris couldn’t be more different: Pence upholds Trump’s expanded Global Gag Rule, which bans health-care providers that receive U.S. aid from even discussing abortion, and the Helms Amendment, which bans U.S. foreign aid for abortion. Up to 31,000 women and girls die every year from complications from unsafe abortion.
Harris, on the other hand, believes that everyone deserves access to safe, affordable and comprehensive reproductive health care.
I’ll be voting for reproductive freedom worldwide.
Leigh Moyer
Downtown
Vote like our democracy depends on it
I never realized how much I love my country. I have taken the United States and its democracy for granted. Donald Trump has put such a dark cloud over the democratic process: maligning the U.S. Post Office, repeating false information about his opponent that he received from Russia via Rudy Giuliani, encouraging voter suppression and refusing to state that he will leave office if he loses.
Even if Vice President Joe Biden wins, it will be difficult to celebrate the victory due to so much uncertainty of what Trump might do before Jan. 20, 2021. The only thing that is more terrifying is if Trump gets reelected. So, we do the only thing we can do: vote like our democracy depends on it.
Susan Jones
Northwest side
Rule of law and civility – where have they gone?
Why can’t we have differences of opinion and still be civil?
Our country has a two-party system. That means our differences are liable to be significant. In the past, most of us believed — regardless of political party — in two things: the importance of obeying the law and civility toward one another.
These two ingredients are essential if we want to have a country where everyone is allowed to have their own thoughts and all are respected and treated with dignity.
I am voting for Joe Biden because belief in the importance of these virtues must start at the top.
Chrystina Cook
Midtown
Veteran for Biden
As a Vietnam-era Navy veteran, I was deeply offended by Donald Trump’s characterization of those who served as “suckers and losers.” His disdain for the men and women who answered their country’s call to serve in Vietnam — 58,000 of whom made the ultimate sacrifice — is an extension of the contempt with which he holds the entire idea of service. This is a man who has served only himself for his entire life.
He has no honor, he is loyal to no one, and the idea of putting his life on the line for another person, no less an ideal, is completely beyond his understanding. He is the polar opposite of the type of person we need as commander in chief. Trump is unfit, unhinged and must be voted out — by a landslide.
This veteran is voting for Joe Biden, the right man for the job.
Patrick Callahan
Marana
A cowardly racism envelops America
Re: the Oct. 17 article “Finding the heartless and hopeful in America’s heartland.”
David Fitzsimmons’ essay was superb, accurate, poignant and certain to draw howls of protest. What I have never understood about so many modern-day white supremacists is their unwillingness to publicly defend their beliefs. At least old-time racists like George Wallace were proud of their racism and boasted of their white supremacist views to all who would listen.
Today’s breed are seemingly ashamed of their racism. I would welcome just one honest letter to the editor from these folks instead of the mealy-mouthed denials that will surely follow Mr. Fitzsimmons’ portrayal.
Jim Walworth
Northeast side
Vaya con dios, Café Poca Cosa
It was yet another blow to learn that Café Poca Cosa is closing due to this demonic disease. Seemingly 100 years ago, my fellow judge Howard Hantman and I would go to Suzana Davila’s tiny place next to the federal courthouse. Howard was a vegetarian, but Suzana always had something for him delicious on the stove.
After Gourmet Magazine discovered her, she rightfully became famous, but she never changed. I remember one busy night during the Gem Show when she expressed her delight at seeing my wife and me. For visitors and my children, a return to Poca Cosa was a must!
I only hope that one day this will end and she will return. Tucson has lost a little more of our heritage. Let’s all hope we will one day get it back.
Larry Fleischman
North side
Notification needed when
voting location changes
For the 40 years, we have lived in the current location (in Precinct 56), the voting location has been the same. This year, entirely by accident (checking for someone else), I found that the location has been changed. There had been no notification or warning.
The stated reason is safety concerns over COVID-19. While that is commendable, for the Recorder’s Office to do this without notifying the affected people is likely to cause consternation, if not havoc, on Election Day. I would strongly urge County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez to do a public service announcement indicating that the voting locations may have changed and telling where to check online to find the correct location to vote.
Abraham R. Byrd III
North side
Amy Coney Barrett should drop out
What does it mean to be principled?
Amy Coney Barrett should have thought deeply about the harm to herself and to the country at large when she accepted the nomination to the Supreme Court. She is a Catholic and a member of People of Praise, a charismatic Christian community. Given her public piety, I would think the last thing in the world she would do is participate in a thoroughly hypocritical process.
However, she seems to be driven only by expedience, “the end justifies the means.” What could be worse for a person of faith than to act in an expedient way to get her way? The Republican process in which she is participating is “might makes right.”
Her views are not mainstream, at least not from her writings, and that is all we can judge her by since she refused to answer any questions. For her own sake, she should not have participated and should now drop out. She is besmirched by the process and always will be.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Kudos to coverage by Prendergast
Re: the Oct. 18 article “Future of border wall about to be handed over to voters.”
Congratulations on the article in Sunday’s paper about the border wall! Curt Prendergast did an excellent job of recapping the historical and current activity of border crossers (asylum seekers and drug smugglers), as well as summarizing the border wall construction projects that have impacted our situation in Arizona, and the Tucson Sector. He provided the pros and the cons of the Trump Administration’s actions in accelerating the construction project. The article was done in a very unbiased way, and provided what we all need — the facts!
Kathy Garrett
East side
Deanna Day for Amphi Board
Deanna Day, current President of the Amphitheater School Board, has worked non-stop as an educator and advocate for improving education. She has been a teacher and mentor; she ran a career ladder program while lobbying the legislature for adequate teacher compensation and student support. She continues to participate in Odyssey of the Mind and has worked for Invest In Ed.
Deanna has been serving for eight years on the School Board. Board members are volunteers. She attended and taught in Amphi schools and is the parent and grandparent of Amphi students.
The board has five members, with three seats open in 2020. You can vote for three candidates. Although school board members are volunteers, their duties are wide-ranging and require significant time researching issues, in addition to attending regular board meetings. Collaboration is critical to maintaining the district’s academic standards and goals.
See Amphi’s website to learn about the three incumbents’ experience and dedication to educational endeavors along with a summary of the board’s role.
Lisa Wolfe
North side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!