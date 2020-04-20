Letters to the Editor

Our leaders’ choices endanger health workers
During yesterday’s White House press briefing, I was happy to hear that 200,000 face masks were going to be delivered to our front-line medical personnel. This quickly led to disappointment when one of our competent investigative journalists discovered that these masks were going to commercial vendors who would then put it “out there” for purchase to the highest bidder, including foreign entities.
Our first responders and our citizenry deserve better! This is not only un-American, it is putting profit over human life. Shame on those who demonstrate so little concern for our health-care providers, whom we, in turn, entrust with our care and lives.
Nancy Surdoval
Midtown
‘Shopping in advance’ is actually a wise choice
Re: the April 2 letter “Empty shelves make life hard for a diabetic.”
I extend my sympathies to this writer. However, in many cases shoppers may not be hoarding, but instead may be “shopping in advance” to buy extra items to share with elderly neighbors who cannot get to the grocery store, or buying ahead so they can reduce the number of shopping trips they need to make in order to stay at home as advised by the CDC. We are all doing the best we can to reduce the transmission of the virus.
Beverly Rutter
Midtown
The US needs a leader, not Trump the hack
I have attempted to be measured in my responses to President Trump’s shortcomings, but now I give up. The president has failed us miserably in this tragic time by joining the battle two months late, after calling the pandemic a “hoax.” He cost countless lives by ignoring scientific advice.
After usurping power for three years, he suddenly couldn’t put a national plan for mitigation into effect. He finally agreed to follow the CDC’s request to recommend wearing masks, but announced that he would not do so. He has no idea that the purpose of masks is to prevent spreading the virus to others because he is so egocentric.
Leaders lead by example. This is a defining time and we are in desperate need of a national hero, not a political hack.
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
Trump can’t be bothered to think, act humanely
President Trump is rolling back auto emission standards that will lead to a dirtier environment and will kill thousands of people in years to come. Trump is not a murderer, though, in the middle of Fifth Avenue or anywhere.
The reason? To be guilty of murder requires intent, and Trump doesn’t intend to kill creatures large and small, he just doesn’t care. Trump thinks only about himself, his family and his wealthy friends or friendly dictators. Trump’s presidency is failing at the most basic level, the ability to be human. Sad.
Connie Marking
Foothills
Christians should try to walk the walk
The Rev. Frank Pavone, head of Priests for Life recently stated that “the President is acting in ways consistent with Catholic teaching.” Really? It seems the reverend is saying that adultery is okay, that the Seven Deadly Sins — lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy and pride — considered fatal to spiritual progress in the Christian church, are okay. Really? Why?
If a spiritual leader such as Rev. Pavone condones such behavior, or at least does not condemn it, how can anyone believe that he is guiding the moral and spiritual welfare of his followers? To be a true Christian is to act as Christ would have acted, to walk the walk.
Nancy Allen
Green Valley
Choice to reopen should be left to businesses
I would like to suggest a plan by which each business does its own planning about how it can reopen. For example, can restaurants accomplish 6 feet of separation to reopen? What if they have outdoor dining as well? What about moving the tables outside to increase the social distancing?
I have been problem solving this as I take out food while talking with owners and the answer is yes. They are eager to reopen. Why not have every business that wants to reopen submit a plan to the board governing them of how they can do it and still protect the public?
Review the plan, problem solve it with your teams and maybe you can come up with a way to restart the economy. Our business owners have their livelihoods on the line. Let them help solve these problems. P.S. I am lonely eating alone. I’d like to be able to reengage with others in a safe way.
Jo-Ann Marks
Southeast side
In these times, relaxation is key
Consider old proverbs now.
“You can’t soar with the eagles in the morning if you stay up and hoot with the owls at night.”
So in these times, stay home. Sleep extra. Dream. Really relax.
“Early to bed and early to rise makes one healthy, wealthy and wise.”
Ed Mueller
Oro Valley
Trump proves himself to be poor, unfit leader
President Trump has good reasons to sound somber because he has utterly failed as a leader, and in the current crisis, even more than ever before. His own government, his own military, the CDC and the WHO warned him well ahead of time in January of 2020 (“the black swan”), if not earlier.
But he had basically dismantled all the governmental structures set up by the previous presidents to help us face a pandemic as this one head-on. Now he resists any attempts to establish nationwide mail-in voting because, by his own multiple public admissions, no Republican could ever win an election again. Of course, oligarchs like Trump do not like it when all Americans can vote, and vote for politicians who have all of our interests in mind — such as simply our lives, as if that were too much to ask for. Heaven forbid if workers, who just lost their jobs because of the pandemic, might not vote for narcissistic, incompetent and greedy billionaires.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
America must not roll over for virus
No place to browse, buy books or sit down to a meal. Streets normally filled with the noises of work and travel now whisper so as not to disturb the sick. We’re hiding at home, as if in a blackout, to avoid the virus finding us.
This is our only answer. We have no cure, no plan and no leadership. Instead, we have fear.
The United States is changing. As if overnight, we became old. The country that won a war and led the world for 70 years seems to have lost a step.
Are we content to let the swagger and confidence that defined us for so long vanish, and be replaced by begging for ventilators and fighting over toilet paper?
Bruno Rescigna
East side
Kelly can’t seem to grasp capitalism
Uber-liberal Democratic Senate candidate Mike Kelly proudly declares he opposes “big pharma,” the for-profit companies that research and manufacture the medications needed to combat COVID-19 and other ailments. Kelly, a former astronaut advocates the very confiscatory tax and regulatory policies that drove “big pharma” away from the U.S. Kelly neither understands nor endorses capitalism, the revenues from which propelled him into space, and should not be elected to the U.S. Senate.
Bill Burns
North side
