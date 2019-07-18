Trump is moving US toward fascism
The president of the United States is, in plain view, in front of everyone, turning the United States into a fascist nation. And he is succeeding! He is quite literally following Adolph Hitler’s playbook. Even accurately gathering a collection of outrageous acts is impossible. He has put people in charge of agencies specifically to dismantle them. Watch him.
Day by day, action by action, he gathers all the power into his own hands. He thumbs his nose at, and ignores, Congress and the Supreme Court. We are living under the most corrupt and dangerous administration in my lifetime (and by anyone’s standards, I’m old). And the Republicans are complicit with their gerrymandering, pushing for a one-party America, where only one party has all the control.
Read “Fascism: A Warning” by Madeleine Albright. Read Timothy Snyder’s slim treatise, “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century.” Another Republican will run against him in November. Make your vote count.
Margo MaCartney
Bisbee
Tweets not racially charged, they are racist
Re: the July 15 article “Trump under fire for racially charged tweets against Democratic congresswomen of color.”
When I googled “racist” to get a definition, on the very top of the page is a picture of our president. Yet your paper is unable to name his tweets racist!
I have endured headlines about “racially charged” tweets enough. The man has to be identified as what he is, pure and simple, he is a racist. Reflect the truth of his statement, please.
Margaret Lacey
East side
Men should have no say over women’s bodies
Re: the July 7 article “No opinion column will change the ethics of abortion.”
I agree with Jeffrey McConnell that minds are usually not changed by another’s opinion. One thing is abundantly clear about the second of his “two easy concessions that pro-choice supporters should make” and that is that men should not have a voice as to what a woman decides about her body.
Whether it is rape or incest or a drunken spree or an accident, the fact remains that only the woman’s life and body are affected by any resulting pregnancy.
Many men have to be forced to provide support. Some men just disappear. Others are willing to perform their “duty” as they define it.
The only sure thing is that a pregnant woman has fewer options. Having a baby will profoundly affect her life and future in ways men can’t imagine.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
Would Hotel Arizona owners share profits?
Re: the July 9 article “Hotel Arizona owners seeking city’s help to renovate building.”
This article does not appear to be seeking help, it appears to be asking for almost complete financing.
As you pointed out, this is not the first time these owners have asked the city for this “help” and it has been rejected in the past. This property has a history of failed hotel projects going back for at least 25 years.
Now the owners are asking for major tax reductions, which in one way or another will be passed on to the individual taxpayer.
In addition, another hotel renovation on this property would be risky at best considering the new hotel construction in the area.
If the city should remotely consider this proposal, they should have the business sense to include a provision in the contract to include profit sharing with the city when and if the hotel shows a profit.
Lets see how quickly the owners would sign that contract.
Arnold Kerman
Foothills
ICE removals should continue
A fiscal year 2017 U.S. Immigration Court’s report released to Congress showed 1,300,000 foreign nationals at large in the public who have been issued deportation orders, of that number, 973,000 failed to appear for their court hearings.
The report showed 42% of undocumented immigrants released from ICE custody before their immigration trial failed to appear.
For FY 2017, the ICE Office of Detention and Removal released statistics showing administrative arrests of 105,000 foreign nationals with criminal convictions, including 355 for homicides, 1,400 for sexual assaults, 1,020 for robberies, etc.
Of course most crimes involve a victim(s). Now you have “activists” wanting to make Tucson a “sanctuary city” for undocumented immigrants.
Doing so would only encourage more to come here. On any given day, about 70 are housed at the Pima County jail for committing serious state felony crimes here.
ICE should continue apprehending undocumented immigrants ordered removed by Immigration judges. That is the only disincentive for more coming here thinking they can abscond with impunity.
David Burford, retired ICE
senior special agent
Northwest side
Put more Arizona land in private hands
Re: the July 14 article “Political mischief poisons Vigneto permit decision.”
I’ve lived in Arizona for 50 years. In the meantime, I’ve spent time in neighboring states in the Southwest. I’ve wondered why Arizona, by comparison to, say, Texas, seems so underdeveloped in places, until I figured out it is because there is too much land that belongs to the state and federal government.
With this Vigneto project, we’ll be getting a new town in southeastern Arizona, a beautiful part of our state. The hikers and campers want to reserve all that land around the San Pedro for themselves? That’s the impression I’ve gotten for so many years as they’ve filed lawsuits to jealously guard the river. A correct reading?
They claim the new homes will deplete the water table. Will they? I worked in water for 11 years, and I know it’s all, at best, a guess. You claim malign political influence. Others may say elections have consequences.
Jack Lavelle
Northwest side
Getting rid of president will bring merriment
If I wrote a letter to the Star, would it be more sublime if I tried to somehow make it rhyme?
In 2020, Arizona should see a different hue. Mark Kelly’s record assures me he’s true blue.
His opponent favors Mr. Trump. Who talked of swamp upon the stump. And turned D.C. into a dump.
His Cabinet has had both crooks and slobs. Unfit for Bob to consider a hobknob.
His associates are now in the clink. For doing things that really stink.
While POTUS weekend tweets for all to see. Reveal a complete lack of decency, racism and hate for diversity.
Hypocrisy also shows through. Immigrants he hates, but married two.
We have a right to sing the blues. But the left will give us better hues.
Robert Samuels
West side
Mayoral candidates ignoring public safety
Last Saturday, I attended the Democratic mayoral forum where all three candidates, Steve Farley, Regina Romero and Randi Dorman participated.
The three major issues I got out of debate were: improving our public schools, more money for downtown Tucson and adding more streetcar routes throughout the city.
First, the mayor doesn’t control TUSD. Secondly, the city is already pouring a lot of our tax dollars into downtown. And third, let’s repair our roads before adding more streetcar routes.
I don’t believe any candidate mentioned increasing the size of our police force.
I would have thought that one of their top priorities would have been getting our streets back under control. Right now it’s like the Wild West.
Pat Darcy
Midtown