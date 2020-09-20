Letters to the Editor

Time for change
in LD11
Thank you, Arizona Daily Star, for hosting an online Zoom meeting with candidates for Legislative District 11’s Senate and House. Unfortunately, incumbent State Sen. Vince Leach and Reps. Mark Finchem and Bret Roberts did not participate.
To their credit, Democratic challengers JoAnna Mendoza for LD 11’s Senate position and Felipe R. Perez, M.D., for the House, spent an hour answering questions posed by the Daily Star moderators and more than 30 interested citizens. Their responses were intelligent and thoughtful on a variety of topics. Also, it was obvious that both candidates have a deep understanding of the needs of our district and Arizona because they grew up here.
We should all remember that when we cast our votes for the November election. It’s time for some new representation who is responsive and eager to hear from their constituents.
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
Hey Trump, you’re about to be fired
Donald Trump claims he withheld the truth about the COVID pandemic from the American people because he didn’t want to panic them. He then, comically, compares himself to Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt, both of whom never held back the truth from their people. Churchill promised blood, sweat, and tears during WWII and his people struggled to victory. Roosevelt never sugar coated the Depression or WWII. He told us the truth because the American people have always handled the truth and we won our victories.
Just when we needed the truth about COVID, Trump told us it would go away. Trump told lies for months, as people died, just to make himself look good. Yet he never hesitated to try to spread panic about immigrant caravans or invasions of our suburbs. Well, here’s a truth Trump probably can’t handle: Come Election Day, you’re fired.
Stan Nevins
Foothills
Preventing COVID-19 on campus
In reviewing online and news sources depicting the spread of the COVID-19 virus through off-campus parties and nearby hotel rooms, it may only be possible to have a virus-free campus if that campus is treated like a military reservation.
In effect, what I am suggesting is that a campus will have to be cordoned off with security staff to admit students and staff that are permitted on campus after a virus test to confirm negative results.
Visitors needing to be on campus will go through the same rigorous testing and be asked to leave if infected. Students will have to stay on campus throughout the semester, much like living on a remote military base and ask for emergency “leave” if necessary.
This is a harsh scenario but one that may be necessary if we are going to continue the education process safely and for an extended period.
Richard Rebl
East side
COVID-19 is an everyday 9/11
This letter is in no way meant to diminish the shock and tragic loss of life on Sept. 11, 2001. But in comparison to what is happening today, and every day with the pandemic, it seems like a small blip on the scale of tragedies. And this is not the result of a foreign attack, but the result of a grossly mismanaged response from within.
Every three days we have the equivalent of 9/11 deaths, 3,000, and this has been every three days for six months! And still no plan.
Unlike 9/11, there has been little coming together or unified sense of purpose. Our fellow citizens have failed us. We are not “in this together” simply proven by the selfish and ignorant deniers who refuse to wear masks.
And our government has failed us, led by the corrupt and incompetent President Trump. America the great? Where is the outrage?
Stanley Steik
Midtown
