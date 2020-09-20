Letters to the Editor

In this Aug. 31, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room in Washington. Most Americans are deeply pessimistic about the direction of the country and skeptical of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows that roughly 7 in 10 Americans think the nation is on the wrong track. And as the nation nears 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, just 39% of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the health crisis. Americans have a more favorable views of public health officials, as they have throughout the pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)