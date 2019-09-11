‘Alabama Don’ should be in Oscar discussion
People wring their hands about Donald Trump, despairing about what he is doing to the country. Rather than fret, they should simply enjoy the sheer entertainment value of this administration. Hollywood could not come close to creating anything that would be so interesting, funny, fantastical, or horrifying.
For example, Humphrey Bogart’s manner on the witness stand in the classic film “The Caine Mutiny” is considered a masterpiece of acting. Yet, his portrayal of the paranoid behavior of Captain Queeg is amateurish compared to the astounding performances Donald Trump gives every day, e.g., the amazing scenes relating his predictions about Hurricane Dorian. He was so good that he deserves both an Oscar nomination and the nickname “Alabama Don.”
Not only is Trump a fine thespian, but he has created an acting troupe without parallel. The best is Mike Pence. In the last two years, Trump and Pence have created their own comedy and magic act, one that vastly improves on Penn and Teller. The similarities become clear if you think about it. Alabama Don is like Penn, the one who leads the act, offering banter as well as slight-of-hand tricks such as using Pentagon money to pay for the border wall. All the while, Pence looks on mutely, like Teller, with the same slightly addled expression. After their time in office, Trump and Pence could easily have a permanent act in Las Vegas.
Tom Chester
Northeast side
It’s an orientation, not a preference
Re: the Sept. 7 article “‘Family Life’ curriculum still needs work to fully benefit TUSD students.”
TUSD school board member Mark Stegeman’s op-ed on the proposed Family Life curriculum demonstrates appalling ignorance. He refers to sexual orientation as a “preference,” though scientific consensus has concluded sexual orientation is not a choice. Stegeman suggests that gender identity and expression are “self-identified sexual preferences.” He is wrong. The term “gender identity” refers to a person’s internal sense of their own gender, and “gender expression” refers to the appearance (clothing, hairstyle, etc.), mannerisms (crossing legs), and interests (dolls or cars) a person manifests that are associated with gender in a particular cultural context, specifically with the categories of femininity or masculinity.
Neither gender identity nor gender expression refers to an individual’s sexual or romantic attraction (which is his/her/their sexual orientation). Finally, Stegeman suggests that only those who are transgendered need to be educated regarding gender identity and expression. His blatant ignorance and offensive terminology regarding these subjects demonstrate the need for basic sex education to be offered to everyone.
Amelia Cramer
Downtown
City’s growth
is encouraging
Re: the Sept. 8 article “Tucson’s Five Points intersection to get new apartment, retail project.”
It is shocking to me why the concept of redevelopment is a problem for so many residents of Tucson. In many ways, it is though the conceptual idea of Tucson has not progressed past the 1950s population of 55,000. Many people want to come to Tucson for a variety of reasons and we as a populace should be encouraging that growth.
Michael Wagner
Southwest side
That’s a lot of money
for six game days
Re: the September 8 article “Replacing west side of stadium next step for Heeke.”
Six, sometimes seven football games are played in Arizona Stadium each year. Often by the end of the season it is occupied by very, very few fans who have lost interest in the team. Now it is suggested that up to $150 million be spent for those very few occupants on those very few six to seven game days. Seriously?
I suggest remembering that the university is an academic institution. I look forward to reading that even half of that $150 million has been given to an academic department where the classrooms are fully occupied five days a week for two semesters each and every year. Seriously!
Barbara Rosenberg
Midtown
Cabeza Prieta wall work set to start in November
Re: the Sept. 4 article “Pentagon approves shifting $3.6B from military to build border wall.”
The article did not include two important facts: First, all the land, public and private, on which walls funded through the $3.6 billion would be constructed would be transferred, by order of the acting secretary of defense, to the Department of the Army. This includes Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, the stunning basin and range landscape in southwest Arizona.
Second, procurement laws, as well as laws intended to protect the refuge, wildlife, water, archaeological sites and Native American sites and resources will be waived.
Unless halted by courts or Congress, construction on Cabeza Prieta is projected to begin approximately Nov. 23. This information is taken from a notice of decision by the Department of Defense filed in the District Court for the Northern District of California on Sept. 3.
Dinah Bear
East side
Ugly new buildings mar historic districts
Re: the Sept. 8 article “Tucson’s Five Points intersection to get new apartment, retail project.”
I’m happy there will be apartments built at Five Points but am leery of of the architect’s plan to build “something special” at this junction of historic streets and neighborhoods. The drawing accompanying the article is of an ugly, nondescript block building. Please honor the heritage of architects like Roy Place and Josias Joesler, who gave Tucson its iconic Southwestern flavor. The building in the article doesn’t belong anywhere, let alone the Old Pueblo! Tucson needs a building code that includes aesthetics for historic districts. Don’t keep inflicting buildings that look like The Hub dorms and the thing going in next to Time Market on University on our eyes and in our historic neighborhoods.
Kathy Corcoran
West side
US, Mexico actually able to slow down migration
I think the president and Mexico deserve credit for significantly slowing down migration at the border. The U.S. should not become an orphanage for the world. Thought it interesting to see people at our border from all parts of the world.
Are we forgetting we have an immigration policy and that there are those who actually try to use it to get to the U.S.? Are we going to support those who want to come and are ready to work, or just have an open border so anyone can come and forget the immigration policy? Just hope our economy stays strong so people can find work to support themselves. Not everyone can or is willing to pay the bill. If the economy falters, then what happens?
Dave Locey
Foothills
Educator supports
‘the Preschool Promise’
As an educator myself, I have supported proposals for scholarships for preschool education from the start. I am delighted to see a coalition of past supporters and opponents emerging to work together to make preschool a reality for our community.
Known as “the Preschool Promise,” this broad coalition of people from all sectors of the city and county promises to find the way for our kids to succeed, thereby paving the way for economic growth and prosperity and interrupting intergenerational poverty.
I urge our leaders in the municipal, county, education, media, and business sectors to make their support known and to join with the majority of citizens and voters who hope to see the Preschool Promise fulfilled.
Mary Peterson
Midtown