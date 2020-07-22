Letters to the Editor

Instead of defunding, restructure the police
With all of the uncertainty and high tensions over so many issues, we need to be careful of not jumping from the frying pan into the fire. There is no question that minorities have been treated unjustly by our system. They have been brought up to fear us, and expect to be treated badly, and rightly so.
On the other hand we also have many dedicated officers trying to help and protect all of us, and many are having to do it in circumstances of people acting out against them, shooting at them, spitting at them, etc. Defunding will only intensify the situation.
All of us make mistakes in judgment. So throwing out an officer (without prior infractions) who made an error in judgment doesn’t make sense. What was his intent?
We need a complete overhaul of the system, weeding out the bad actors, and unions should not be permitted to advocate for those who have documented offenses of repeated abusive behavior on their records.
Elain Geary
East side
Wear a seatbelt and a mask
In 2011, I was involved in a rollover accident on Mount Lemmon Highway.
Amazingly, the driver and I survived without a scratch. Why? Because in 1968 the federal government required the installation of seat belts in all U.S. passenger cars, and in 1991 the state of Arizona mandated their use. Adherence to these requirements literally saved my life.
There are countless instances where federal, state and local governments restrict or mandate activities for public health and safety, and we don’t think twice about complying with them. It is incomprehensible that the life-saving act of wearing a face mask in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic has become controversial and political.
If you want to protest government mandates, there are many ways to do so that don’t require jeopardizing others’ lives. If you want to show your support for a specific candidate or political party, use social media or a yard sign. But if you can’t social distance, please wear a mask.
Laura Penny
Foothills
Who will monitor
UA students elsewhere?
Administrators at the University of Arizona are working on plans to make classrooms and labs safe should they go ahead with plans for in-session classes.
That’s good if indeed safe conditions can be achieved. But, who will monitor students at dorms, fraternities, sororities and at off-campus socializing?
“Students will be students” and many of them will want to drink and party on at bars and clubs. We’ve seen a skyrocketing of COVID-19 cases in Arizona, believed to be largely driven by younger people who thought they were invincible. Wearing masks and social distancing were not practiced on many occasions. Partygoers could have gotten infected by the virus themselves and passed it on to a friend, relative or a cashier at a store.
So planning for the students’ activities will have to be considered on a 24/7 basis.
Frank Sotomayor
West side
Mosher knocks it out of the park
I watched the Arizona Daily Star endorsement interview for county attorney and I can only come to one conclusion: Jonathan Mosher is the best and only qualified candidate for Pima County attorney.
I know Jonathan as an experienced, focused leader who is dedicated to his profession, faithfully serving the people of Pima County as a prosecutor for the past 15 years. He is smart, kind, empathetic, and principled.
What sets Jonathan apart is his professional expertise, curiosity and rigor for extraordinarily demanding work schedules. He prosecutes cases involving violent crimes, including homicides, sexual assaults and child abuse. He trained and taught attorneys, held supervisory positions and was the chief trial counsel. Before his mandatory leave of absence, he directed, managed and guided the 70 attorneys in criminal division.
He is reform-minded and will stop seeking the death penalty and prosecuting adults for personal possession of marijuana, will end cash bail and expand drug diversion programs.
After seeing the interview of all the candidates, I will be voting for Jonathan Mosher.
Patricia Wiedhopf
Northeast side
Gen Z voter supports Scott
For those unfamiliar with Rex Scott, he is a man of integrity and accountability, and is highly reputable. Scott is my former middle school principal, he is someone who always made sure to acknowledge everyone’s voice and truly listen to them no matter if it was positive or negative.
Not only did Scott improve the quality of our middle school during his time, he inspired and motivated students to push harder and keep believing in themselves.
Scott is a honest man whom I can truly say I trust. When I heard Scott was running for Pima County District 1 supervisor, I immediately reached out to offer my help and support. Not only will he hold himself to the high standards of voters, he will listen to the voters.
Scott is a man for the people and will always be for the people. This is why I, a Gen Z voter, support Rex Scott.
Reese Munson
Northwest side
Most officers uphold oath to protect all
Re: the July 10 article “Everyone is getting it wrong on in-custody TPD death.”
Law enforcement in any state, city or town certainly is tough these days, yes, a few take their power to the extreme, but the majority of law enforcement on all levels uphold their oath and do what they can to protect all.
Most have never been put in the same situation as police officers when they are responding to aggressive, combative and uncooperative people.
There are way too many deaths in today’s world with good law enforcement. What will it be without?
Ruth Ann Beck
Southwest side
Life and death
of Congressman Lewis
Since my time in Congress, I have memories that will stay with me for a long time.
There is one that I will hold close forever. It happened during my first week in the House. I took a seat in the House Chamber and realized that I was sitting next to Congressman John Lewis. I was in awe of this champion of civil rights and couldn’t believe I was in his presence.
I introduced myself saying “It is an honor to meet you Congressman Lewis.” To which he said, “call me John.” I was taken aback by his response. This was the Congressman Lewis and I was a brand new member.
His response summed up the essence of the man: humility. Whenever he saw me after that, he would greet me with “Hello my brother, how are you today.” He was a man of honor, truth and clarity. His long and courageous fight for Americans who have been subjected to racism, disenfranchisement and brutality continues to inspire. When he spoke in the chamber or congressional hearings, everyone listened. He was the last surviving speaker of the March on Washington.
He challenged us to do what was right and, especially in this dreadful time, his call to action resonates. He told us to “Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America.”
In his memory and to honor his service, let’s live by his words. Rest in Power Congressman Lewis.
Former Congressman Ron Barber
Midtown
