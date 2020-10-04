Letters to the Editor

Communities under environmental threat
With continued record heat and years of devastating wildfires, the climate crisis is a local and national security threat and could mean irreparable damage to our homes and families. We must transition away from burning fossil fuels and toward generating more renewable energy.
Electing commissioners to the Arizona Corporation Commission who are supportive and knowledgeable about renewable energy investments and dedicated to increasing the amount of clean energy in Arizona is critical for our future. Arizona should be the solar capital of our nation with our sunshine!
Voters have the opportunity to create a commission that will work toward more clean energy by voting for three candidates on Nov. 3.
Vote Bill Mundell, Shea Stanfield and Anna Tovar for leadership that will be your voice in protecting your water resources, the quality of your air and the transition to more renewable energy use.
Sally Connelly
Tubac
Prop 481 will help
our economic recovery
Innovations in technology have increasingly changed the way we live, work and play. That change has been accelerated by COVID-19. Before the pandemic hit, Pima Community College had been partnering with regional businesses to develop curriculum and programs that would train students to find high-quality, good paying jobs here.
Now, faced with the economic downturn, we need to focus our recovery efforts by strengthening our college by voting yes on Proposition 481 so that the college can continue doing what it does best, educating and reskilling our community’s workforce.
PCC is currently limited in how it can spend money by a 40-year-old formula that can be changed by Pima County voters. Prop 481 will give the college the flexibility to spend revenue without raising taxes, to expand programs it currently offers in aviation, advanced manufacturing, health care, IT and cybersecurity, and add new ones. Vote YES on Prop 481 to jump-start our economy’s revitalization.
Gabriela Elias
Midtown
Trump truly loves America
I am a refugee. First from the Democratic Party and second from the Republican Party. I have been a registered independent as a party of one for over 20 years.
This journey was inspired by the sentiment that the Democrats are driving this country toward the cliff at 100 miles an hour, the Republicans at 70 miles an hour.
Not that there are not differences in policy between the two major parties. There are. The results of both will be our country going over the same cliff.
That was until Donald Trump. He is not a politician. He loves this country, as do I and most Americans. For that reason, the politicians (of both parties) hate him. He is changing the game.
For that reason, I support Donald Trump and by extension Martha McSally. Mark Kelly is in the usual political mold and will oppose everything in the Trump agenda. Martha will not. In short, Mark Kelly is a poser. Trump is a doer.
Ronald Switzer
SaddleBrooke
