Letters to the Editor

Sanders’ health plan would ease virus stress
Do those still working need tax cuts? No. It is those who are actually suffering that need a break, or compensation of some sort, from unpaid medical leave or business shutdowns because of the virus, such as unemployment insurance benefits including those who don’t normally qualify for benefits. Also paid medical expenses for testing and treating coronavirus victims.
I also can’t help but wonder if Bernie Sanders’ health-care plan was in effect now people would have more peace of mind of being covered with no hidden expenses.
Rick Cook
Green Valley
School bus drivers could be used to feed the needy
The Tucson & Region section of the March 18 paper included an article about feeding school children while schools are closed. Why not keep the bus drivers employed by having them deliver meals to their regular stops? I’ve heard this is being done in other school districts around the U.S. It seems like a win-win situation.
Laurie Jarrett
Oro Valley
US virus testing policy needs major overhaul
Maybe my logic is wanting, but shouldn’t the ultimate goal be that virtually anyone that requests testing be tested? Or at the very least test those with the ability to infect many people? Granted some knowing they are carriers would continue with close contact, shaking hands continue exposing dozens if not thousands to the virus, allowing them to go though the sickness or even die. People are dying and have been told by real scientists and doctors that this is only the beginning of it. How can South Korea test hundreds of thousands and we “the greatest nation in the world” that went to the moon can’t? Yes, trusting our government under this administration to keep and deliver test results is risky, considering their inability to keep track of children forced into their “care”, but maybe this time will be different.
Walter Rhudy
Northeast side
Trump displays inept leadership amid virus
Our country has been in a growing crisis from late last year that has now reached epic proportions. Yet it has taken the current state of affairs for Trump and his administration to finally awaken from hibernation (or heads in the sand), if in fact they have awakened. It remains to be seen how much damage Trump’s behavior has caused, and if or when the damage is repairable. From calling it a common cold to acknowledging it’s a pandemic. From calling it a Democratic hoax to declaring a national emergency. From a “hunch” it will go away soon to an expert’s view it will get worse before it gets better.
This is their response to a national emergency. God help us if there’s a “skirmish” involving an armed conflict or hot war with an unstable socio-political adversary like Iran or North Korea.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
HCR 2039 would harm citizens’ independence
A bill introduced by state House Republicans will gut the citizens’ initiative process in Arizona. It creates new requirements for citizens to get something on the ballot.
Currently the requirement is that signatures be collected from a percentage of all voters — 10% for an initiative and 15% for an amendment to Arizona’s constitution. HCR 2039 requires that signatures be gathered in those same percentages but in each of Arizona’s 30 legislative districts. That requirement will be impossible for citizens’ groups to meet because of the cost involved in gathering signatures from each district. That is the result supporters seek. They do not like direct action by the electorate because it has resulted in an independent commission drawing legislative districts and increases in the minimum wage. Keep Republicans from stealing your rights! Tell your legislators to vote no on HCR 2039. If it makes it to the ballot — vote no!
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley