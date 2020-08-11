Letters to the Editor

Schools should delay opening
Re: the Aug. 1 letter “Statistics indicate schools should reopen.”
While I understand the hardships for students and their parents caused by delayed school openings, I believe that delay is indeed necessary. The most important statistics that the writer failed to include are that the CDC recommends opening only if the infection rate falls below 5%. The writer fails to mention also that the European and Asian countries that have opened have contained the spread of COVID-19.
We, on the other hand, have failed miserably. Many of our citizens have selfishly ignored pleas to wear masks and keep social distance. America is suffering from a total lack of leadership at the top and we are paying a terrible price.
Finally, while children seem to be less vulnerable to the virus, their teachers and parents are not. Opening schools too soon will probably lead to more spread and more pain. Let’s get a unified plan and follow through with it. Let’s beat this nightmare!
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
Respect and goodwill
can’t be legislated
As a longtime supporter of civil rights for minorities, I am concerned that among my friends, liberal as well as conservative, there are reactions ranging from irritation to resentment in the face of a perceived attack on “whites” who are tabbed with “white privilege,” “white racism,” along with attacks on America and its symbols.
Most people agree that attacks on racism are necessary and overdue. But as these attacks, in too many cases, morph into accusations that America is a racist country along with anti-America screeds, I notice that there is more resentment.
For example, one comment was “I would like to see a black national anthem so that I, too, can kneel when I go to the ballgame.” Surprisingly, this from a lifetime liberal who is also a Vietnam veteran.
We can legislate comprehensive civil rights for all citizens, but we cannot legislate respect, goodwill and inclusion. If we can achieve them, it would make America a wonderful country.
Jerome Spier
Northwest side
Border Patrol
hits a new low
Re: the Aug. 1 article “Border Patrol agents set up checkpoint outside migrant aid camp in Arivaca.”
I am appalled by Border Patrol’s recent raid on the Byrd Camp. The act of surprising ill and vulnerable individuals and chasing them into a desert burning with triple-digit temperatures officially calls whatever shred of moral standing the Border Patrol may have had into question. How small of them.
By recklessly endangering lives for what can reasonably be perceived as a petty political point, they have reached another low in this era of lows. Their claim that the aid station “encourages illegal border crossings and smuggling” is absurd. A migrant’s decision to leave their home and face the risks of a dangerous international border and desert landscape does not hinge on the knowledge that they may stumble upon an aid station or water bottles, for that matter — in that vast desert.
David Whitmer
North side
Progressives are
the amoral bunch
Re: the Aug. 4 letter “A Trump meltdown could lead to civil war.”
The letter writer is concerned that real street carnage will occur when President Trump is reelected. Just go to YouTube and type in Chicago, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Washington D.C. or Tucson to see what’s happening now. These “protesters” are destroying public and private property and hurting and killing people.
What’s the common thread between all these cities? They’re run by the progressive party called Democrats and their armed wing is dressed in black calling themselves antifa or Black Lives Matter. They use lasers to blind police officers and bricks and fire to damage property. These progressives are the amoral bunch.
Finally, there is no one parading around with automatic weapons anywhere. Except for very, very few individuals, automatic weapons are illegal for civilians. Get your facts straight.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
Biden’s racial insults keep on coming
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made another racist insult toward the Black community. At the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Biden remarked, “And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with different attitudes about different things.”
Biden’s comments were interpreted as meaning that Blacks are all the same. This comes just after Biden snapped at a Black CBS news reporter who asked him about being tested for cognitive issues. And, after Biden’s “you ain’t black” comments. Why do Democrats and their news media sycophants continue to ignore Biden’s racist comments?
He has a history of making them. Comments like these are the reason why Democratic strategists do not want Biden out in public or doing debates. When is the Black community going to wise up about Biden?
Aida Reed
North side
Democracy is what makes America great
In the early 1830s, the French sociologist and political theorist Alexis de Tocqueville came to the U.S. to study a young nation and its people. De Tocqueville, living in a world dominated by royalty, was impressed by the egalitarian nature of the American people and their commitment to democracy. His studies resulted in the book “Democracy in America.”
How ironic that today, we have a president who ran for office on the slogan “Make America Great Again” do so much to dismantle democracy. From appointing judges who would further weaken the 1965 Voting Rights Act to supporting Republican voter suppression laws and tactics, to railing against voting by mail and suggesting that he might not accept November’s election results, Trump can more accurately be described as authoritarian.
Voters can make America great again in November by electing a president who believes in and practices democracy: Joe Biden.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
Delay in virus relief
not all GOP’s fault
Re: the Aug. 5 article “Unemployment benefit needs to be renewed.”
I find it very disingenuous that Catherine Rampell’s opinion article blamed its delay on the White House and Republicans. She also claimed that GOP officials have essentially accused desperate families of being lazy welfare queens. Those are her words and are falsely accusatory.
She failed to mention the outrageous demand of $1 trillion by the Democrats to bail out failed state and city pension plans or the demand to repeal the $10,000 cap on deductions which would decrease federal income by $137 billion, thereby giving a big tax break to the richest taxpayers. Even the rich city of Malibu is requesting millions of federal dollars to convert their entire fleet of cars to all-electric vehicles.
These items do no belong in a bill designed to help those financially injured by the pandemic. The GOP request for $1.75 billion for a new FBI building is equally egregious.
Jerry Knoski
East side
3 ACC seats up for grabs; sharp contrasts exist
This November, Arizona voters will select three members to the five member Arizona Corporation Commission. The Arizona Constitution requires that the commission members be elected, not appointed by the governor. The commission has broad powers to regulate utility companies, securities, business incorporation’s and pipelines.
Three Republicans and three Democrats are on the ballot. If the Republicans win, the commission will continue to be a “captive” of the large utility companies. It will continue to resist efforts to use renewable energy sources.
It will favor rate hikes for small utility customers and promote “deregulation” policies favored by the companies it is supposed to regulate. The three Democratic candidates — Bill Mundell, Shea Stanfield and Anna Tovar favor the use of renewable energy. Because they are not the beneficiary of large corporate donations, they will resist the efforts of the big utility companies to keep the commission a toothless regulator.
Please keep these contrasts in mind when you mark your ballots.
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
Grateful for deputies
who changed my tire
Last Thursday afternoon we had a tire blow out. It was 108 degrees outside. I had to kneel on the very hot asphalt to operate the jack.
I worked it for a while, but could not get the car fully up. I called 911 and two sheriff’s deputies arrived in about 10 minutes. They said that they would change the tire unless they got a call.
They changed the tire promptly. I offered to buy them some adult beverages but they declined the offer. They were very professional and we are eternally grateful.
Dale Schrage
Northeast side
Biden in the basement
Joe Biden, get out of your basement! Start answering tough questions about how practical your policies are. No one is going to elect you president with a campaign focused only on anti-Trump rhetoric.
Kenneth Smalley
Midtown
Romero follows
a personal agenda
Re: the Aug. 9 article “Rules don’t apply to our partisan, activist mayor.”
Thank you so much for this opinion piece. Since elected, it has come across that Mayor Regina Romero, other than wanting Tucson to be a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants, can not keep her own personal agenda out of what she is supposed to be doing for our city.
This piece proves that I am not the only one seeing her agenda and willing to call her out. City employees see the biased nature of her position and worry for her governing. She is a racist at heart, and I hope that next election people open their eyes that just because she’s Latina and female does not make her a good mayor.
Kathleen Alvey
Three Points
Traveling wisely during pandemic
Re: the Aug. 9 article “How our team is approaching travel during pandemic.”
I agree with Edward Celaya’s great editorial on travel. I recently went to Orange County on business. Everyone wore masks. All the restaurants had patio or outside eating areas.
The seating at the airports and on the planes was carefully controlled on both Southwest and American. The hotel was immaculate. The buffet for breakfast was closed but several nearby small restaurants had outside serving areas, disposable menus and were very clean.
If you travel wisely and wear your masks, don’t be afraid.
Burton Becker
Foothills
