Letters to the editor

Trump’s actions on Iran make everything worse
I’m deeply concerned with President Trump’s decision to assassinate Qassem Soleimani. While Soleimani was apparently aggressively acting against the interests of the U.S. and despite the recent killing of an American contractor, this assassination of an Iranian general is naturally being seen as an act of war on our part against Iran.
I fear Trump is taking us into a war with Iran and that should not be undertaken without first getting the formal support of Congress. I want to make it clear to Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema, and Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick: I do not support our going to war with Iran. It was a mistake for Trump to dismantle the previously negotiated nuclear treaty with them and this latest action is leading us into a war that will only further unsettle an already dangerously unsettled region.
Patricia Mentz
Catalina
Banner has earned my praise, respect
With all the negative press about health care, it is a pleasure to report a positive story about a Banner hospital. On arrival from Boise, Idaho, my 68-year-old sister reported chest pain and shortness of breath. I called the head of cardiology at Sarver Heart Center, who saw my sister immediately and found she had 99.9% blockage of her main coronary artery and would have been dead in two weeks. The excellent Sarver physicians, Drs. Nancy Sweitzer, Elizabeth Juneman and Kapildeo Lotun saved her life with two stents.
Since that episode, my sister has had contact with Brad Hipp, CFO at Banner-University Medical Center.
He is truly an asset to Banner, with his caring and compassion. He has taken health care out of the realm of corporate greed and self-interest and has shown sensitivity to the well-being of patients and the community. With his leadership, Banner will become an outstanding medical center. Kudos to Mr. Hipp, Banner, Drs. Sweitzer, Juneman and Lotun, and the Sarver Heart Center.
Sandra Katz
Foothills
Impeachment trial must have witnesses
I have been on several juries. First there is an opening statement by both sides. The judge admonished us each time that opening statements are just that, statements. We were not to make decisions based on these statements, but listen to the witnesses.
Next come witnesses, usually several. We were encouraged to listen carefully and take good notes. Last comes closing statements. Finally, deliberation with the other jurors. If we had made our decision based on just opening statements, we would have gotten it wrong. Justice would not have been served. The witnesses were crucial to the case.
I demand that John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo, Rudy Giuliani and others testify in the impeachment trial. They work for us, not the president. My tax dollars pay them.
Ann Richards
Northwest side
Star’s changed deadlines weaken sports coverage
I read several messages to subscribers how shutting down the presses in Tucson wouldn’t adversely affect the content/delivery of the newspaper. Did anyone take into account that the move caused an earlier deadline to be established? This earlier deadline has caused readers of the actual newspaper (of which I am one) to miss out, (or wait a day later) on stories of the University of Arizona’s football and basketball games.
The last basketball game started at 7:30 p.m., and we couldn’t even get a story.
The whole season of high school football was affected with no coverage, and those games don’t even run late. I for one still like to hold a newspaper to read, not be forced to sit in front of a computer to read the latest news updates.
Figure out how to have later deadlines so coverage can be reestablished, or the struggling newspaper industry will struggle even more when readers cancel their subscriptions.
John Granberry
East side
Impeachment strategy of Pelosi warrants advice
I support Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s quest to negotiate a fair and open process for President Trump’s impeachment trail in the Senate. There is one statement she needs to make that would further strengthen her argument: “I will hand the articles of impeachment over to the Senate. I would like Sen. Mitch McConnell to do us a favor, though ... ” No quid pro quo, right?
Phil Barber
SaddleBrooke
Trump should consider consequences of actions
Commenting on his supporters, President Trump has said that he could get away with shooting someone in broad daylight in New York City. He just assassinated a leader of Iran at an airport in Bagdad, Iraq. Ironically, Israel, which has a long standing public policy of assassination to threats to the state, never acted on Trump’s target in over 30 years of conflict in the region. Then again they avoid theatrics, and anticipate secondary, and tertiary, consequences.
John Corbett
Foothills