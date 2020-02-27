Letters to the Editor

Disaster looms for Democrats
Wake up Democrats! Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville warns that the party is becoming an ideological cult. That seems to be the case; in this writer’s opinion not one of the current leading candidates has a chance of beating Donald Trump. Apparently, party leadership pays no attention to past historical farces.
In 1972, the Democrats put up George McGovern and Sargent Shriver against incumbent Richard Nixon. The Dem’s platform included the guarantee of a minimum annual wage. Nixon won 49 states.
In 1984, The Democrats went with Walter Mondale and Geraldine Ferraro against the incumbent Ronald Reagan. The Dem’s platform attacked Reagan’s “trickle-down economics” at a time when the economy was strong. Reagan won 49 states.
To defeat Trump, we need a lot more than “feel good freebies” and corporate-busting blather. The Democratic Party is setting itself up for disaster and doesn’t seem to see it coming.
James Merry
SaddleBrooke
An alarming hunt
for the ‘disloyal’
Donald Trump’s demand for the names of “disloyal” workers is beyond frightening and reignites the fears of intelligent people everywhere who can see the ramifications of this kind of witch hunt. This democratic country is quickly losing its free speech and free thought. When the White House demands the names of those who disagree, the end is near.
Trump was elected president, not supreme ruler. Someone needs to remind him that his prime duty is to the country, not to his own vanity. Verbal dissension is what created this country. Disagreements create new ways of thinking and new ways of thinking create progress.
If the president is so insecure that he must remove anyone who disagrees, then we are doomed as a country. I can only pray that each person asked to divulge the names of dissenters will respond that people don’t discuss politics here.
Cynthia Schiesel
East side
Great work being done locally by Boy Scouts
Re: the Feb. 22 letter “Grateful to have received the benefits of Scouting.”
I would like to thank Mr. Butch Farabee for his comments. I echo his opinion and sentiments. As an Eagle Scout (age 12 in 1958) the lifelong benefits to me as a person and businessman are immeasurable. I liken it to the financial crisis of 2007-08. Prior to the crisis, financial institutions became highly leveraged, followed by the subprime mortgage market coupled with excessive risk taking by the large bank and non-bank financial institutions, which magnified the impact globally. In my opinion, the financial crisis was avoidable and was caused by widespread failures in regulation and supervision. The failure of hundreds of community banks followed.
The community banks are no different than the local Boy Scout troops.
The failure of the Boy Scouts nationally should not deter from the great work being done locally. They have their work cut out for them. Stay focused and don’t become distracted. Support the local Boy Scout troops just like you did your local community bank.
John Lewis
North side
Cleaning out
my house and head
Re: the Feb. 23 article “All the hard decisions you must make during a big move.”
My move is not quite so extreme, though it feels extreme to me. I’m in my 70s, selling my condo in Arizona and moving to my home in the Northwest. My husband and I enjoyed our home in Arizona for 10 years and after he passed, I’ve been coming down for four years. Singlehood has had its challenges. I knew I needed to simplify.
It’s not easy, but as I have progressed in the selling of items, donating many things to worthy organizations, I have felt a gradual change in my attitude, a certain freedom and good feeling knowing someone else may now enjoy the many things I have enjoyed over the years. I have only kept things that made me smile. Feels good, feels lighter, it’s a process.
Sharilee Payne
Northeast side
One-and-done era hasn’t been kind to UA
Once again Sean Miller gets out-coached in the overtime loss to Oregon. How can an Oregon player, Shakur Juiston, who had scored only five points the entire game, score all Oregon’s nine points in overtime? Before OT started, I think Oregon coach Dana Altman asked his players, who can get open (just like in the movie “Hoosiers”).
Juiston said he could, and because Altman knew Miller would only play man-to-man, developed plays to get the ball to Juiston. Used Payton Pritchard as a decoy and got the ball to Juiston. This is Miller’s 11th year at the UA, and he has chosen a strategy to go with one-and-done freshman players and play man to man, which is difficult for players making the change from high school to college.
This is the definition of insanity, doing the same thing and expecting different results. Miller is paid too much to consistently complain about his players not finishing strong. How about you finishing strong coach?
John Shattuck
Northwest side
Together, we can make America work
Well, it’s that time again. Regretfully, at least one claim by someone campaigning for an elected office is that their opponent is somehow violating some article of our Constitution. Or whose actions are bound to destroy our democracy. Or any number of other unlikely occurrences.
And regrettably, it’s that time again when emotions sometimes exceed all reasonable bounds. Before reaching the usual fevered pitch, now may be a good time to reflect on what Supreme Court Justice Ruth Gader Ginsburg was quoted as saying recently: “But we’re in this together, and we know that the institution we serve is ever so much more important than our individual egos. So to make it work, we have to not just tolerate but genuinely appreciate each other.”
Maybe it’s time to apply that point of view to our electoral process. And to the preservation of our democracy. We’re in this together.
Don Weaver
Midtown
It’s Trump who’s trying to buy the election
Everyone is concerned over how much Michael Bloomberg is spending on his campaign. (upward of $400 million). Well how much have we the taxpayers spent on all Trump’s campaign speeches going back to 2017, including all the expenses incurred by the cities for security and all the free TV coverage of rallies? What about the 249 golf outings on Trump’s properties that demand Secret Service details?
Another big voter item is the $27 billion paid to farmers to calm them down after the long trade war with China. Now Trump is considering more crop payments, as trade has not recovered fast enough. Isn’t this simply buying votes in the farm belt? What Bloomberg has spent is a drop in the bucket!
Linda Butler
Foothills
Missing equations
in climate discussion
Re: the Feb. 22 article “Climate change will destroy us all if we don’t change our ways soon.”
Katharine Donahue wrote an excellent article about the mass extinctions which have occurred on our planet during the past 440 million years. And she calls for urgent action, as many people are, to rein in global warming. But like so many advocates for action, she omits two controlling factors that are beyond the reach of the United States.
First, the current world population is about 7.5 billion, and it’s expected to grow by almost 1 billion in the next 10 years alone! But no one, not even Greta Thunberg, addresses this aspect. Without controlling population growth we can’t control resource utilization and most likely climate change.
Second, China is the top emitter globally of greenhouse gases, and India will surpass the U.S. this decade. Unless those two actively join efforts to control global warming, nothing we or Europe do will matter. So why aren’t the advocates for action addressing these two critical causes?
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Fancy-pants
headlines
Re: the Feb. 25 article “Many immigrants eschewing gov’t benefits.”
You recently printed a full front page headline; reading “Many immigrants eschewing gov’t benefits.” I cringe to think of how many of your readers pronounced “eschewing” let alone had any idea of the meaning of the word. Seriously, how about simply using the word “avoid?”
As some of us are not quite as sesquipedalian as your headline writers, the Arizona Daily Star should make it a mission to eschew the use of long fancy words in all your headlines.
Raymond Behnke
SaddleBrooke