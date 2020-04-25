Letters to the Editor

Sabino Canyon is essential
Re: the April 9 article “Social distancing now impossible at Sabino Canyon, which must close.”
I say this is nonsense. I also live close to Sabino Canyon, and have found welcome respite from these cramped and cloistered times by walking its trails and rejoicing in the sights and sounds of the natural world. It is not difficult at all to avoid clusters of people; on weekdays, in fact, visitation is usually relatively light. And if you do see a small group coming toward you, simply move to the other side of the road. It’s not rocket science.
It is certainly much easier to distance oneself than, say, in a Walmart, and I would argue that the benefit we derive from hiking out in the open air, engaged with something other than our television sets, is very much an “essential” service, to both our bodies and our spirits.
Randy Waltrip
Foothills
Focus on local films greatly appreciated
Re: the April 9 Caliente “Need a Flix Fix?”
That was a great shout-out in Caliente a few Thursday’s ago for some of the famous movies made in and around Tucson. Then, the sports section highlights films for sports fans. The paper could do another useful story celebrating independent films made here. There’s the delightful “Lucky U Ranch,” a coming-of-age, 1950s-era film shot here a few years ago. It features Tucson actor David Greenwood (The Rogue Theater) and Harris Kendall (“600 Miles”). Tucson and environs have been home to many indy film productions over the years.
Jane Doherty
Northwest side
Some of the best stuff
on television
I appreciate the political ads during this quarantine time. It affords me the opportunity to educate myself about the viewpoints of the various candidates while I have time to research their topics. I would prefer those ads rather than the car dealership, insurance, real estate and sanitizer ads. So Mark Kelly and other political candidates keep advertising your viewpoints. I’m listening.
Marilynn Johnson
Rio Rico
Community gardens grow great food
Re: the April 9 article “Exploring Pantano Wash leads to chickens, history lesson.”
Thanks for your Caliente column by Peter Woods that mentioned the Gregory School Community Garden as one stop on his adventures on The Loop. At Community Gardens of Tucson, our 400-plus gardeners at 21 gardens all over town grow our own organic food to keep our families supplied with nutritious fresh produce. These days, we’re harvesting asparagus, snow peas, chard, spinach, carrots, beets, artichokes, the tail end of our broccoli and cauliflower, and various other crops.
We invite your readers to join us. Many of our gardens have available plots just waiting for folks who want to grow their own. Check out our website at www.communitygardensoftucson.org for more information.
Hope to see you in the garden.
Bruce Plenk
Northeast side
Papers, postal service make world go round
Re: the April 16 article “Don’t forget our dedicated postal workers during these times.”
I am in complete agreement with Courtney Jenkins’ column.
The U.S. Postal Service deserves our gratitude and needs our support as a critical service, especially in this time of a health crisis that threatens the safety of postal service workers.
Another unsung hero in the COVID-19 pandemic is the delivery person who delivers my Arizona Daily Star and New York Times every day. Receiving newspapers and mail (as well as UPS, FedEx and Amazon deliveries) makes life in temporary isolation well worth the effort. To all: Be patient and be safe.
Randall S. Smith
Midtown
Small businesses fall through the cracks
Small business owners with no employees have received zero help. And, our landlords are requesting full rent for April and May. We have researched, applied, requested and come close to begging for any assistance possible so that we can reopen our doors when it’s safe to do so.
None of the loans and unemployment benefits have been seen by us or independent contractors. The PPP loans ran out and EIDL is offering $1,000 per employee (of which we have none).
After losing a minimum of two months work (in our busy season) and being mandated to close and still pay full rent during this period, how many small businesses do you think will reopen? No one has mandated lenders to assist landlords in forgiving rents for April and May. We have fallen through the cracks … how sad for Tucson and our country.
Sam Prouty
Midtown
Maybe we could have a V-V Day
As our nation strives to overcome the horrific virus pandemic, let us remember the forbearance in our forefathers of the greatest generation. Their challenges were greater than ours of today. Surely today’s populace can seek to match their courage in fighting this war and anxiety.
Indeed, we contemplate the day when normal civilization shall resume. We must show perseverance until then. That victorious day will be one of ecstatic euphoria. Not unlike V-E or V-J Day.
One famous melody of that era was: “When the lights go on again all over the world” … and they did. Service people handed baby boomers peace and prosperity on a platinum platter. Economic planning created a newer world. Let’s accomplish this as well.
Hopefully, monuments will be dedicated to medicine, first responders, the stricken and deceased. Then we will ponder this global tragedy.
Perhaps some entity will initiate a holiday in August in remembrance. Moreover, renewed hope will tie the world together once again.
Mike Hamilton
West side
Rudeness is never acceptable
Today I braved it and went to Trader Joe’s at Speedway and Wilmot Road where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that we are all going through this very strange and very scary time, but there is no excuse for other customers to be rude. I had my grocery cart near the vitamins and some older man said to me “move your butt.”
I was so shocked as I was not blocking anyone or anything. Then another man banged his cart into my leg and scurried away without apologizing. When a nice store employee helped me out I told him about this and he was so taken aback.
We are all trying to get through this and we all need to be considerate of others. Grocery shopping is not what it used to be. The stores are working hard to keep us fed so get over your issues and be kind please.
Paulette Brooks
East side
No new nukes
in Tucson
Re: the April 21 article “Raytheon wins contract for new cruise missile.”
In the shadow of a global pandemic, the announcement has been made: the next generation of nuclear missiles will have a “Made in Tucson” label.
We must stand up and speak out against the manufacture of weapons of mass destruction in our community.
I wonder what friends and neighbors who are employed at Raytheon would rather be developing now: vaccines and ventilators or nuclear missiles?
Raytheon management and workers need to know that the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons has been ratified by 36 countries, and will enter into force when ratified by 14 more. The treaty outlines a comprehensive set of prohibitions on participating in any nuclear weapon activities, making such activity — i.e., to develop, test, produce, acquire, possess, stockpile, use or threaten to use nuclear weapons — a violation of international law.
Felice Cohen-Joppa
Midtown
Capitalism has its priorities wrong
Has capitalism lost its way? Missile contracts and defense spending occur without a whole lot of dickering. Billions are in the budget to update our nuclear arsenal but money for health care or for low-wage earners is fought over? Every developed country has some form of national health care. Shouldn’t this be a priority? The U.S. spends more on defense than many developed countries put together. I thought capitalism was to benefit everyone. Is this happening?
Rosemary Hallinan
North side
Avoid the spread of coronavirus
Stay away from corona.
Shh! There is a new guest in town.
It’s called corona, not a funny clown.
Hey, good fellas, stay away from this ghost. Follow proper hygiene, and don’t be the host.
For 20 seconds, with soap and water.
Wash your hands every other quarter.
Drink warm water with lemon and honey.
Get some breeze when the weather is sunny.
Use paper napkins when you sneeze.
Keep some distance; don’t be a sheep.
Learn science and math since no more school.
Stay home. Play safe. Be kind, joyous and hopeful.
Varni Modi, age 7
Oro Valley
Yes, things have changed
Re: the April 23 letter “How things have changed.”
Yes, things have changed. But there are some details that the original author in the April 23 letter missed.
H1N1 killed a little over 12,000 American people in a year. COVID has killed over 45,000 in about 3 months. During H1N1, as a nurse, I had enough PPE to do my job safely. During COVID-19, my fellow nurses and I are reusing PPE over and over because there isn’t enough.
During H1N1, Barack Obama provided leadership in conjunction with the pandemic experts in the country. During COVID-19, Trump retaliates against experts that don’t support what he wants to believe.
During H1N1, Obama did not prematurely tout medications as miracles. He let the science work and waited for the evidence. During COVID, Trump pushed hydroxychloroquine as a miracle and now that the science shows otherwise, he acts like he’s never heard of the stuff.
Obama provided leadership in crisis. Trump will blame anyone and everyone to avoid being held accountable.
Jennifer Larson
Northwest side
