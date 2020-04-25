Letters to the Editor

The entrance to the overflow parking lot along U.S. Forest Service Road 805 north of the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, April 4, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. The trenching will provide power for Regional Partnering Center, Inc. to service the new electric shuttles expected to arrive later this year. The lot is expected to remain open, but traffic will be restricted along Forest Service Road 805 that connects North Sabino Canyon Road to the overflow lot through next week.