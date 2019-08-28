Civility means
all people have dignity
My morning news feed juxtaposed Tucker Carlson praising Ruth Ginsburg for her strength and wishing her a speedy recovery from pancreatic cancer, with that of Bill Maher delighting in David Koch’s death from prostate cancer and wishing that his end was painful. The question that should be for all of us is, which one aligns more not with our politics, but with our personal code of conduct?
David Slater
Foothills
Aging sewer, water lines downtown are a worry
Re: the August 24 article “Residents tired of peculiar runoff from student towers.”
In this article there is a short section on the aging sewer and water infrastructure around the university area.
One concern that I have is the number of new and planned multistory buildings in the downtown area. For example a report published by the Downtown Partnership stated that by the year 2020 there would be at least 2,000 additional units and six new hotels. Generally this would be good news, but if one considers that downtown Tucson has the oldest infrastructure for sewer and water, this spells trouble.
A corollary concern is that we live in a desert city, and given water shortages projected in the future, we need to have a serious discussion on the limits of growth.
Raul Ramirez
West side
President more erratic
as economy deteriorates
The helter-skelter caustic leadership style of President Trump is taking an immense toll on America. His tinker-toy approach to business development practices produced six Trump company bankruptcies costing people billions of dollars, leaving thousands of individuals and businesses with the short, dirty stick. As our economy deteriorates under Trump’s rule, he has become even more erratic, volatile and acidic, with no strategy for recovery. His alarming ignorance and malignant buffoonery could well be the beginning of the end for the Donald.
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
‘Chosen one’ reference not a laughing matter
Donald Trump now claims “he was only joking,” when he looked to the heavens and referred to himself as the “chosen one” and retweeting he was the “second coming of God.” Funny, I didn’t see anyone laughing. Maybe Franklin Graham and Jerry Falwell were at home watching this on TV high-fiving and backslapping each other. Must be a biblical kind of joke. Speaking of which, what does the Bible have to say about it? “Like a madman shooting firebrands and deadly arrows, so is the man who deceives his neighbor and says, ‘I was only joking!’” Proverbs 26: 18-19. Oh, now I think I get it.
Chris Cochran
SaddleBrooke
By backing messenger, you back the message
A recent letter writer threatened those who characterize Trump supporters as also supporting “racist, sexist, xenophobic” views, saying such characterizations will lead to his reelection. This threat is absurd since it implies that not doing it might lead to his defeat. How can that be?
They are supporters already, and by supporting the messenger, are logically assumed to support the message, hence are complicit and should be prepared for the transference of guilt. If they don’t support the message, transference can be avoided by removing complicity and disavowing the perpetrator. I do not hold out much hope for that to happen since most supporters seem to support the message, as demonstrated at Trump’s rallies.
John Kuisti
West side
TCC money should have gone to solarizing Tucson
Re: the August 27 article “Rio Nuevo OKs $65M plan for upgrades of TCC venues.”
We should put this amount of money into solarizing our city and harvesting rainwater when we get it. It is a misuse of our resources to put an “arena ice floor and ice plant” in the middle of the desert in the midst of rising temperatures and a decreasing monsoon. Survive! Keep Tucson habitable!
Barbara Vaughn
West side
Sanders-Warren might be the ticket
Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren could truly run a transformative progressive campaign for the 2020 presidential nomination while avoiding the need to split their voters’ loyalties. By announcing a joint ticket, with the winner of the Democratic primary choosing the other as their vice presidential candidate, they, and the country, would only benefit from a mutual acknowledgement that their respective platforms are complementary.
This would stabilize their campaigns, as there is simply no telling when Trump’s impeachment process might begin. The reality is possible through either repercussions of finally getting his long-promised-for tax returns, or an invocation of the 25th Amendment — as both Republican primary challengers have already called for. This makes the full ticket a critical decision that we, the people, should be able to vote upon going into the primaries, especially seeing as the Electoral College still makes that determination instead of ranked-choice or instant-runoff voting.
Camille Kershner
East side
Show kindness to those seeking a better, safer life
The current administration’s border policy is flawed. And according to Islamic teachings it is cruel. In the Holy Quran it states: “And show mercy to parents and to near relatives, orphans, the needy and to the neighbour who is your relative and the neighbor who is not your relative ... (4:36).”
In other words, One should be kind to neighbors and those less fortunate; to those individuals and families seeking to emigrate to the U.S..
Government agents should not treat these people badly. Immigrants and asylum seekers should be provided the basic necessities. They should not be punished when their only crime is seeking a better and safer life.
Kathleen Aziz
Southwest side
Opportunities ahead
to consume less energy
Re: the Aug. 25 article “Climate change might be a top election issue in Tucson.”
As a practicing professional engineer in Arizona for over 40 years, I recognize it is time for qualified building science professionals to speak out on the amount of energy consumed in commercial buildings in the U.S. There is approximately 100 billion square feet of buildings in America, not counting residential housing.
These buildings consume a significant amount of the total energy generated in the U.S. Which contributes to greenhouse gases. Over the next 30 years, nearly 60% of the building stock will be remodeled or be built new. This gives architects and engineers a trusted opportunity to design these remodeled or new buildings utilizing significantly less-energy-intensive materials (concrete, steel, copper, aluminum, etc) and less-energy-consuming HVAC and lighting systems.
This will require Americans to embrace the European concept of adaptive comfort. We must recognize it is not a constitutional right that our buildings be maintained at a near constant 75 degrees Fahrenheit.
William Nelson
Northwest side
Helping young readers discover the world
Re: the August 25 article “UA library provides kids with worlds of words.”
I was so happy to see the article by Johanna Willet in the Home and Life section about Kathy Short and the 40,000 books in her special “Words of the World” collection. I just want to add that Kathy has been head of the Young/Adult and Children’s Book and Author Committee for the Tucson Festival of Books for its entire 12 years. This in itself is a full-time job and she is brilliant at it. (It’s so nice to write a letter to the editor that is not about politics!)
Ginia Desmond
Downtown