Wealth gaps
fuel conflicts
I have been following the bipartisan divide in our country. It seems to be a manifestation of the divide that exists in many other countries. There is the UK, the EU and certainly all through the Middle East, Africa, etc. What this divide is about appears to be the allocation of resources. The people with money want to keep it and the people without it want to have it.
So, you have migrants trying to get to places where there is more opportunity to prosper. You have residents trying to resist this immigration. You have laws that protect the wealthy from having to give all their money away. We need to create more equity between the haves and the have-nots, without destroying the incentive to achieve. Probably the most important vehicle for creating equity is education. If we create more equity, we will have less conflict.
Chris Pinhey
Foothills
What is Ariz. delegation
doing about climate?
Climate change is an existential threat. Global CO2 emissions continue to rise. The U.N. Climate Conference noted pricing carbon is a viable economic solution. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763, a bipartisan bill, addresses pricing carbon and providing a dividend.
Our senators and representatives should be co-sponsors of this legislation. There is a Climate Change Caucus in Congress that is bipartisan. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Sen. Martha McSally, and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick are not members of the caucus. Each should state why they are not part of this bipartisan group addressing climate change.
Our senators and representatives should heed the Defense Department report from January 2019 that does accept that climate change is a threat. What could have been done slowly starting 30-40 years ago is now reaching a tipping point.
William Jones
East side
Concern for all kids, not just the unborn
A recent letter writer made opposition to abortion the hallmark of her continued support of Trump. Isn’t this rather ironic? Where is the concern for children seized by ICE and lost to their parents? What about the damage inflicted on these children? Where is the outrage over stripping food subsidies to families with children? Where is the anguish over Kurdish children murdered when Trump betrayed those allies?
If concern were extended to all children and not just zygotes, an anti-abortion position might be understandable. Without condemning Trump for all of his other misdeeds, the anti-abortion argument is flimsy.
Sandra Heater
Foothills
Abuse of power requires a response
While the House of Representatives prepares to impeach the president for soliciting foreign assistance in the 2020 election (by ordering a sham investigation into a political rival), his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is in Ukraine meeting with pro-Putin allies to continue the sham investigation. Giuliani, who is now the subject of a criminal investigation and a counterintelligence investigation, wants to cast doubt on the one process articulated in the Constitution as a remedy for presidential abuse of power.
The framers of the Constitution most feared a president who would consolidate power (instead of sharing it with co-equal branches), abandon his loyalty to the new nation, and undermine America’s sovereignty from foreign rule by soliciting foreign interference in its elections. What guarantee do we have that the president of the United States will not continue to solicit foreign assistance or interference from other countries in order to seek re-election, if he does not believe there will be appropriate consequences?
Linda Stanley
East side
Trump doesn’t
care about children
An east-side writer says she will vote for Trump because he is anti-choice. This is a non sequitur because the president does not decide this issue.
This president has opted to torture children, ripping babes from their mothers’ arms with no plans whatsoever to reunite them. Innocent children jailed for years and “lost” in the chaos. Trump did this on purpose, these thousands of youths will never recover and many will never see their families again, ever.
This hollow vile cinder of a man cares nothing about morality. Voting for him in the name of Jesus is a sick, sick joke.
Christi Driggs
Northwest side
Impeachment helps safeguard election
We often hear about impeachment that it would be better to let the people decide in the coming election, which is less that a year away. But the president has abused his office to favor his own reelection through foreign interference in a way similar to how he was helped in 2016. The only remedy is to impeach him if we are to have a free and fair election, which is essential to our self-government.
Impeachment enlightens us about what corruption has occurred. Yet many people seem to be comfortable with our president freely cheating his way to reelection. Impeachment is vital to protection of the electoral process and thus our democracy.
Roger Barthelson
West side