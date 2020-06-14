Letters to the Editor

The virus and Presidential leadership
President Trump is not to blame for this pandemic, but he made it worse than it had to be.
The President made it controversial to admit that a major problem was approaching, instead of leading us to recognize we had to pull together against the virus.
The President made it controversial to wear a mask instead of supporting mask wearing as a way we can all reduce each other’s risk.
The President made it controversial to follow science, knowledge and expertise instead of gut feelings.
The President made it controversial for all levels of government to work together, instead of leaving every state to figure it out for themselves.
The President made it controversial to learn from what has worked well in other countries, instead of relying on the U.S. alone.
The President made it controversial to consider the death of thousands as a tragedy instead simply a cost of keeping our economy going.
Going forward, we need the President to create less controversy and show more leadership.
Larry Wallerstein
Northeast side
Not so peaceful protests
The term, “peaceful protest”, is being utilized to describe what has been happening. What exactly constitutes a peaceful protest? Does it simply mean that people are not throwing harmful debris and vandalizing their communities?
From my experience as police officer, these protests, deemed peaceful are anything but. Instead, they are filled with hate speech toward police, and words and gestures that would constitute disorderly conduct in any other circumstance.
Over the last week, officers have been getting pulled away from their duties and their families to stand on the skirmish line to protect life and property, ensuring people can exercise their 1st Amendment rights. An important task indeed, but I would not describe the daily barrage of nasty comments, filled with people calling us racists, saying we should quit our jobs and kill ourselves, and waving their middle fingers in our faces, peaceful.
Cops are upset with what happened in Minneapolis just as much as the rest of the world, but we are community members just like everyone else.
John Russo
Downtown
We can and must work together
Most Americans have been amazed at and disgusted with, the morality and performance of this incredible individual disguising himself as the President of the United States.
As he plays to an amazingly manipulative “base,” even after a totally failed performance before and during a terrible pandemic, and now while our nation deals with deep introspection and pain, driven by witnessing an even more disgusting act of four Minneapolis policemen, he becomes even more toxic and dictatorial in his behavior!
We’ve lived far too long with the culture of hate and division this man is proffering, continuing to do his best to divide us while tearing at the fabric of our democratic institutions. We must now all work to ensure the disposal of this contemptible fraud; so that our nation can recover from feelings of debasement and shame, and once again breath the fresh air of democracy and self respect.
Frank Parsons
Northeast side
