Letters to the Editor
Reader photo — Quail chicks

One-week-old quail chicks run with their mother at amazing speed even in 100-plus Tucson temperatures.

 Photo by Scott Young/

Everyone can help someone

Thanks to the Arizona Daily Star for reporting on the plight of small businesses passed over by the Paycheck Protection Program and other programs that might have helped them weather this pandemic storm. As sole proprietors, they didn’t qualify for money to pay a lease or utility bills while dozens of publicly traded companies gobbled up millions.

Since our household doesn’t need the $2,400 sent as relief, we’re going to buy gift cards and give donations to help Tucson businesses that have been overlooked, bypassed or just plain forgotten in the rush to address needs of the broad economy.

Cheers to Twisted Crown on Broadway and to numerous other Tucson salons and small businesses. As Reagan once said, “We cannot help everyone, but everyone can help someone.” My family will help someone. Will yours?

Mary Herman

East side

COVID-19 testing

for sake of ‘looking good’

All experts acknowledge we can only return to “normal” with adequate testing and contact tracing. Recently President Trump said, “In a way, by doing all this testing we make ourselves look bad.”

Trump, this isn’t a beauty contest. This is exercising your constitutional responsibility to protect US citizens.

Frankly, Trump is failing. My God. How many more people must get sick and/or die before sane governance takes over? We do look bad.

We look bad because rather than treating COVID-19 as the national danger it is, Trump and his administration and, yes, Congress too, has viewed it as a partisan contest.

It’s time for a national plan, adequate testing, contact tracing, isolation, staying home as required and LEADERSHIP so we can maybe “look good” again.

Norman Patten

Midtown

