Letters to the Editor

Karma is coming back on us
After 60 years in Tucson, in schools, church and work, engaged in the community, north to south side, I know my town. A virulent refusal to see afflicts part of our population as if our parents’ generation hadn’t battled the ultraviolence of fascism in their youth. Maybe because the action was “over there” we have forgotten.
In our youth, we recognized racism and sexism sprang alike from the corrupted heart and worked to overcome that. But we live with the legacy of our violent history. Exodus 34:7: “the sins of the fathers will be visited upon the children unto the third and fourth generation.”
We are only four or five generations removed from our Civil War. Some of our people cling to Confederate ideals still. Witness the excuses made for the vicious actions and speech favored by our current head of government and his cronies. Alternative facts? Allowing those has gotten us where we are now.
Susan L. Jerez
Casas Adobes
The Constitution isn’t a cafeteria
Re: the May 18 letter “Second Amendment an anachronism.”
After reading the letter to the editor by Michael H. Mount on the Second Amendment, it just amazes me how people pick the wording apart to fit an idea while disregarding the rest and missing all of the punctuation that is involved. First of all, a “well regulated militia,” is our military as now constituted, with reserve and guard forces to supplement. All others are just organizations that some people belong to.
“The right of the people (that’s us regular folk) to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed” is still necessary. Why you might ask? The Japanese said it best in WWII, that to attack us on our soil would be suicide because we all have guns.
Also, hunting keeps the animal population in check. It also keeps the government in check. Yes, we have our problems, but I do believe that if we gave up our guns, then only criminals would have guns. Not a good option in my book.
Jerry Ferguson
East side
Hooray for radiologic techs
During these challenging times and in the midst of a global health crisis, who are our front-line heroes?
You might be surprised to learn that radiologic technologists play an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.
Chest X-rays and CT scans are critical diagnostic tools in identifying the pneumonia-like complications of coronavirus. When patients are placed on ventilators for breathing assistance, radiologic technologists perform imaging procedures so appropriate placement can be verified.
So let’s give a big salute to the doctors, nurses and other hardworking health-care professionals. But here’s a special tip of the hat to the more than 6,000 registered and certified radiologic technologists making a difference for patients every day in the state of Arizona.
To us, they’re unsung heroes, and we offer our heartfelt thanks for everything they do.
Zenji Reynolds, President of Arizona Society of Radiologic Technologists
Downtown
GOP duplicity a hard pill to swallow
Ok, now I’m confused. Donald Trump is angry at the shutdown. This is because he thinks it’s all a hoax (it isn’t). Still, he takes a dangerous unproven drug for a different sickness to, well, avoid getting sick.
His attacks on the World Health Organization and China seem to be tweet-rage directed at scapegoats, whom he says exposed our country to this terrible (fake?) virus.
Now, in lockstep, our legislature is making it harder to sue businesses for selling junk medical equipment and sloppily getting people sick, maybe killing them. Giving them a presumption of (some) decency, this can only mean they think the virus is, well, a hoax.
Are they angry at the WHO and China too? Why? I mean if it’s all a hoax, why be upset? Maybe our fence-sitting governor will help clear all this up. Meantime, be really careful where you get your mask.
Leo Masursky
Midtown
Management, not telework, the real issue with county
Chuck Huckelberry lost me halfway through the defense of his “everyone back to the office” edict. He wrote: “Taxpayers need to be assured they are getting a full day’s work from a public employee. In some cases, teleworking can make it hard to verify this.”
Talk about an out-of-date management model!
With intelligent management, employees of any enterprise, private or public, should understand the duties they are responsible to perform and the deliverables expected of them. They either meet their objectives of they don’t. Management hovering over them is not the point.
If Mr. Hickelberry cannot tell whether employees are performing by their output (or lack thereof), he’s presiding over a deeply flawed management model. That, not telework, is the issue.
Michael P. Cuno
Oro Valley
