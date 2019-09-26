Party primary’s not for sharing
Some people in the state feel the Democratic Presidential Preference Election should be open to all.
The Arizona Republican Party has chosen not to offer its members a presidential preference election, going for the default candidate, Donald Trump, while those who have not chosen a party mistakenly think they can show up on Election Day to make a possibly uninformed choice.
If Republicans want to take part in a presidential preference election, they should insist to their state party that they be offered the opportunity to indicate their choice of the three Republican candidates.
If those not registered for either party want to participate, then they will have to change their voter registration to one party or the other before the February deadline.
The PPE law was written like this precisely for this eventuality. Let’s not be changing it now.
Kathy Suagee
Benson
McSally is a poor
senator
I listened to a recent community call with Sen. Martha McSally. I have rarely heard such a stream of nonsense. She claimed that the United States is a leader in climate change action, and that unaccompanied minors are drug smugglers (this is why we need a wall).
She seemed to simultaneously defend her vote to kill the mandate, but somehow at the same time wanting to cover people with preexisting conditions with free market solutions, similar with lower drug prices (her plan seemed to be a phone app to comparison shop for drugs in place of the current law). And perhaps most laughably, she claimed to want people safe from guns while doing nothing to actually limit possession of weapons of war in the hands of maniacs.
She loves Trump.
She has no ideas, no purpose, other than to stay in D.C.
I sincerely support her in staying there, just not with my vote.
Leo Masursky
Midtown
How do we keep
our homes, charm?
Re: the Sept. 23, 2018, “Neto’s Tucson” entitled “Gentrification altering old neighborhoods’ essence.”
This article is a year old but it still sits strong. Longtime residents of Arizona, specifically people of color and people of lower income levels, are being attacked all over the state. What protections do folks have from businesses buying up cheaper land and increasing property prices, and what is Arizona’s government doing to protect homeowners and renters in the year since this article was published?
Here in Wailuku, Hawaii, where I currently reside, residents were in uproar over a proposed shopping center that was set to go up. After hearings from the community, the council proceeded to change the incentives and put money toward affordable housing (we’ll see if it happens) and there was much relief. Flagstaff is a runaway train of gentrification with NAU buying up whatever land it can and booting people out with little help. How do we keep our home from becoming what Flagstaff is?
Daniel Lopez
Northwest side
It’s time to start replanting native trees
We can no more stop the earth’s shifting regional weather conditions than we can stop the shifting of the planet’s tectonic plates. Mankind adjusts to changes in climate. It always has and always will.
We must do whatever we can to reduce mankind’s impact on planet Earth. We must protect the planet from our increasing population and the pollution of the air, water and ground. In the past we cleared forests, woodlands and prairies for development and agriculture. We dammed many of the major rivers. We eliminated populations of wildlife. We’ve done things to begin to repair the damage and we need to do more.
Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild has recommended the planting of millions of trees. In Pima County and Tucson, we could begin by replanting communities of native trees and shrubs in the riparian woodlands and floodplains and reintroducing extirpated species.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
City water needs digital-age alert
My latest Tucson Water bill, for $281, included an insert offering five water saving tips. This bill followed a previous one for $201. My monthly bill averages around $90. The $201 bill revealed a hidden leak, quickly located and fixed for $9. Meanwhile, the $281 bill was already water down the drain as overage notification always arrives behind usage. Total perfectly good water lost: 34,330 gallons. Cash loss: $365.
I wrote Michael Ortega, Tucson City Manager, with my water saving tip: In the digital age auto-trigger a real-time overage heads-up to customers via email or text.
A sympathetic Ward 6 aide’s response included this: “I do believe this is an issue that Tucson Water is currently working on.”
Oh, do tell.
Norah Booth
East side
Kids deserve inclusive sex-ed curriculum
“Amen” to that. As the Rev. Dr. William Lyons stated: “We have witnessed that empowering kids and adults with information and decision-making skills about sexuality helps them make choices that are healthier, life-affirming and in line with their values.”
His words need to be repeated: “That means giving them medically accurate, evidence-based, and age appropriate sex education. Programs need to discuss reproductive development, prevention of sexually transmitted infections, and unintended pregnancy, and also share information about forms of sexual expression, healthy sexual and nonsexual relationships, gender identity, sexual orientation and questioning, communication, recognizing and preventing sexual violence, what it means to consent, and decision-making skills.”
Which of these concepts can any person of faith or no faith not find essential for our children or fellow human beings? Let’s hear a chorus of “Amen” to that.
Diane Uhl
Oro Valley
Madame Speaker, illegal is illegal
Re: the Sept. 25 article “Pelosi opens impeachment investigation, says ‘no one is above law.’”
Finally, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has her priorities straight. Her quote in bold type is “no one is above the law”
This means that she finally agrees that all the undocumented immigrants sneaking into the U.S., not using the legal immigration process, need to be removed from USA soil or put into prison for breaking our laws.
I must admit that I never thought I would hear that from Nancy, but I am glad that she finally agrees with President Trump that we need to follow the laws set up by Congress to protect citizens of the U.S. against potential threats from undocumented immigrants.
Thank you Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party for your honesty about following our laws.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side