Letters to the Editor

Right to life
Police deserve to come home every day and people deserve to survive their arrest.
Nancy Kabat
Foothills
Let’s hear Ducey’s plans on pending virus crisis
There was a need to open the economy in Arizona. Unfortunately, Gov. Doug Ducey did so prematurely and without safeguards in effect. We opened without adequate testing, contact tracing, and isolation procedures. The governor encouraged the use of masks and social distancing, but failed to make them mandatory.
We are now experiencing the effects of those mistakes. We lead the country in percentage of increase in virus cases. Hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed.
Ducey should be communicating immediately with his constituents and sharing how he plans to deal with this pending crisis.
Stuart Sellinger
Northwest side
When first
is worst
The United States is No. 1 in COVID-19 cases and deaths of any nation on Earth. For over a week, Arizona has been No. 1 in percentage increase in new cases of all states and territories. Recently, Puerto Rico has rivaled our state for first (worst?) in that ominous category. Our surge coincides precisely with the incubation period and the “opening up” and awful behavior of some over Memorial Day. This is a long-haul thing; it isn’t over, by a long shot. If you want this beat down faster (and, by the way save lives) wear a darn mask. You are endangering and disrespecting everyone there when you go to the store without one. If you refuse to care about fellow shoppers at least consider the situation of those working in the store. Please be part of relieving our nation and state of their dubious distinctions.
Doug Williams
Foothills
Ducey gets a solid D
on pandemic response
How would you grade Gov. Doug Ducey on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic? According to John Hopkins University who has been keeping the statistics, the seven-day increase in new cases as of June 9 is 30%. Think we’ve tried to return to normal too soon? The governor started out fairly well on March 11 declaring a public health emergency, on March 15 closing the schools, and on March 31 issuing a stay-at-home order.
Federal guidelines to reopen the economy require a 14-day decrease in new cases which hadn’t happened when stay-at-home order expired May 15. The university’s pandemic modeling suggested a possible May 31 opening.
On May 12 he said, “We are clearly on the other side of this pandemic” and allowed the stay-at-home order to expire May 15. Oh, really? Arizona has reached 1,047 deaths and they are rapidly rising. I’d give him a D.
Leadawn Anderton
Southwest side
We need COVID-19 leadership in Arizona
This pandemic is not going to disappear. ICU beds are at capacity in Phoenix and nearing capacity in Tucson. Local and state governments in Arizona need to respond to the growing threat of COVID-19 by increasing safety measures in the community.
At the very least, mask-wearing in public should be compulsory. Countries and states have been successful in controlling infection rates with this policy. Pima County is reportedly implementing contact and trace protocols (thank you!), but, according to its website is not yet up to speed. Mask-wearing will help us achieve these containment goals.
In New Jersey, which experienced a significant crisis, almost 18% of CMS-certified nursing home patients have died. We cannot allow that to happen here.
Justina Cotter
East side
Time for governor
to require mask use
Tired of your life being at risk due to others not wearing masks out in public? Daily I see letters to the editor complaining about the mask issue. Unfortunately, these letters have little chance of making an impact; only a small percentage of people get the newspaper and chances are those people that think this virus is no big deal are not going to be swayed by your letter. The only person that can truly make a difference is Gov. Doug Ducey. He alone has the power to require masks.
The rate of infection is rapidly increasing in Arizona, hospital beds are maxed out, and short of a vaccine, the only thing that can prevent infections and deaths is locking down the state again or requiring masks. If you want to make a difference contact Gov. Ducey. He is the audience you need.
Glenda Wood
Northwest side
Vengeful president
lacks statesmanship
This tweet provides more proof that Donald Trump does not value our country, democracy or you: “‘Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski,” tweeted Trump.
The president added: “Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you!”
He doesn’t care if the candidate is “bad”? S/he just needs a pulse?
Revenge instead of statesmanship. His willingness to oust an experienced senator who is respected by other Republicans illustrates his dangerous vindictiveness.
Let’s oust him and his minions.
Elizabeth Beyrer
Green Valley
Confederate monument should get lost, stay lost
Re: the June 9 article “Remove Confederate monument, Arizona’s secretary of state urges.”
Bravo to Katie Hobbs, Arizona secretary of state, for her letter to the Department of Administration requesting that a monument to the region’s Confederate troops be removed from a public plaza at the state Capitol.
All Confederate monuments should be removed from our public spaces.
Imagine whether today the German government would erect a statue of Joseph Goebbels; acknowledge Albert Speer’s birthday with a paid day off; have a military base named Fort Goering; or name public roads and schools after Heinrich Himmler. They don’t.
Such memorials try to romanticize and glorify an ugly past of slavery, racism and violence. They are tributes to a fictional, sanitized history. They whitewash the true history of chattel slavery, the war to expand slavery, the lynching/homegrown terrorism and oppression that followed Reconstruction, Jim Crow segregation laws, and de facto slavery allowed by the 13th Amendment via prisoner labor.
Let us remove such propaganda and work toward our promise that all are created equal. The “Lost Cause” should, finally, get and stay lost.
Beth Petrucci
East side
We may not survive
another 4 years of this
We have all witnessed Trump’s tragedy with his ridiculously poor response to COVID. He is personally responsible for most of the 105,000 deaths in the United States. However, that is not unexpected. Donald Trump is very likely a true psychopath, i.e. an immoral person (please look up traits on Google). Psychopaths make poor decisions because every decision has to go through “What is in it for me” first. People don’t matter to a psychopath because they cannot feel normal human emotions.
We have all too often seen his other symptoms with his pathological lying, his egomania, emotional instability, sexual deviancy and attraction to other psychopaths (Putin, Erdogan, Maduro, Xi Jinping among others.
Now that he has put us into another recession and possible depression, it is time to think: Is this really the person we want to lead us the next four years? Will your country, business and family survive his gross incompetence?
Richard Mitchell, D.O.
Northwest side
Turn Election Day
into Election Week
Having people stand in line for hours and hours and hours to vote is a ridiculous state of affairs. For years we’ve heard how disgraceful it is that we have such low voter turnout. Now we have people in line for the better half of a workday, trying to cast their vote. It’s ridiculous. Option 1: Vote by mail. Make it easy to vote by mail and give voters an easier way to be heard. Option 2: Move to a voting week, rather than day. Give us time to coordinate voting around family obligations and work obligations. Increase the flexibility. Why not? Make it easy and let people have their voices heard. What are we (you) afraid of? Might it be that we don’t currently have a representative body in place?
Jennifer Jones
Downtown
Remove all things Confederate
Re: the June 9 article “Remove Confederate monument, Arizona’s secretary of state urges.”
Real men man up. Real men take down all things Confederate. Man up, Gov. Ducey.
Kathryn Piper
Northwest side
Apply law equally
to police, protesters
During this period of rioting in many cities throughout the nation, numerous police officers have been charged with heavy-handed actions that may lead to their arrest. Although this may be proper, what should happen to the protesters that throw rocks, signs, bottles and other debris designed to injure those same officers? Are not these protesters also criminals, or do they have the right to be unlawful because they believe they have been wronged?
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
‘Defund the police’ part of disinformation war
No proposals by any political party or city council, or even the black community, call for eliminating the police. That’s absurd, and it is not what “defunding the police” means. It means restructuring and reimagining the way police work is done, and reallocating funds so that they are used more effectively and fairly. It means addressing root problems that lead to riots and protests and unrest in the streets. In the coming months, ruthless politicians will be using that phrase to try and frighten you into voting for them. Trump has already started this deliberate campaign of misinformation, and you can expect him to double down on it in the next few months Don’t fall for it. Instead, educate yourself on the issue. You may be for or against the concept, but please know what it means before you cast your vote.
Carol Conniff
Foothills
