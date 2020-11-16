Letters to the Editor

A Trumpian house of cards
As someone with a formal education in abnormal psychology and sociology, I have witnessed behavior from our president since 2015 that is disturbing. He attempts to sway those around him to his way of thinking. He replaces the truth with his truth, creating a post-truth atmosphere.
He’s a master manipulator and gaslighter. Once he had an army of followers to support his alternative reality, this created a schism in America. Those who did not believe his lies were considered the outside enemy. Only his supporters were true Americans.
Donald Trump loves to use those close to him to inflict damage to his enemies, while he watches from the sidelines. This is known as narcissistic triangulation. But his mental condition goes beyond this, and into the realm of sociopathy.
His refusal to accept defeat is a part of his grandiosity and magical thinking, where he feels he can create truth. His presidency is built up as a house of cards and when they fall, the cards of lies come crashing down.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
Masks with
a message
My thoughts on the COVID-19 virus and how to make wearing a mask more fun:
Most people believe that it is important to protect themselves and their neighbors while relieving some of the stress that exists at our health facilities and other social institutions.
For those who have not adopted the mask routine, maybe monetary incentives, such as random rewards for wearing masks, could come from U.S. government, a COVID aid fund or derived from those who have broken mask laws.
Some things to help us all heal could be interesting and fun. I think we should have masks with messages on them. We could have some with the name and colors of sports teams they support, or we could have some with a one word song they like or movie they like.
The masks could also have “love,” “peace,” “be kind” and other words that express positive traits. Masks could also advertise automobiles such as Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Honda and others. Ads on masks make sense.
John Omdahl
North side
Republicans make mockery of transition
Make no mistake, the outgoing president of the United States is making every effort to illegally stay in power. He and his henchmen have co-opted their party, the Department of Justice, the State Department, and would, if possible, undermine our military. He is currently dismantling as much of the government as he possibly can in order to handicap Joe Biden’s administration with an inexperienced staff when it assumes leadership.
The people responsible for checking Trump’s behavior are failing in their duty to assure an orderly transition that has been a hallmark of our democracy. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell have made enough statements in the past to show that they know exactly who and what Trump is.
Where is the courage that Republican senators demonstrated when Nixon was shown the door by his own party for the good of our nation?
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
Trump is a danger to law and order
Forget the trivial lawsuits. Donald Trump is trying to get enough supporters, Proud Boys, and others into the streets so as to provoke counterprotests by the rest of us and thus riots. Then he can proclaim martial law and be dictator until we are all “safe.” Which could be a long time.
Herbert Schneidau
Foothills
Slow-rolling disaster in the making
We are in a fine mess now. I do not think President Trump will ever give in to the will of the people. It is his will that matters here.
He is counting on a docile public, who expends energy on cable TV, railing against his incompetence, his brutish ways, and on his mean-spirited whims, but are without the power to do anything. He knows this. There is too much ambiguity in the laws of the land and no one to force him to do anything he doesn’t want.
Trump has learned how to use the levers of power like no other president in history. He is a born catastrophe let loose on America. He may start his rallies again, with those masses who will echo the discordant cries of a dying democracy. And we, the people, will hold tightly to our TV remotes and cringe.
Ron Lancaster
North side
Ignore Trump
when he’s gone
Once Donald Trump finally, finally leaves the presidency on Jan. 20, 2021, I hope we won’t see much more of him on our television screens or in the pages of our daily newspapers. I’m sure I’m not the only one who is so very tired of hearing and seeing him every single day of the past four-plus years.
Former presidents usually refrain from commenting on political issues after they leave office. But of course, Trump isn’t like former presidents, and he won’t follow their examples. He will seek to dominate the news just like he has since the election.
So it is my fervent wish that the news media will not allow him to do that. Covering him while he was president perhaps was necessary; covering him when he’s not in office isn’t.
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
America’s left taught
us civility is dead
Half of America voted for President Trump. The other half voted against him. I can’t find two people who voted “for” Joe Biden. As the left wave their flags and celebrate, I urge you to beware.
Where was this patriotism the past four years? All we saw were people burning flags. They will display the Stars and Stripes when it opportunistically benefits them, but it is a two-sided flag — the other side displays a hammer and sickle. These same people, had they lost, would have been looting stores and burning businesses.
The left believes extortion is a campaign strategy. Millions of us have joined the resistance. We will give this administration the respect it gave to our president — none.
If the left taught us nothing else, they taught us that civility is dead. Half of America lost. The other half is lost.
Julie Monfred
Midtown
Somebody tell
him he lost
So, Republicans say Donald Trump needs time to come to grips that he lost. All my kids, now adults, never behaved like a whiny, spoiled 2-year-old. He’s responsible for the loss of faith in our democracy, by pushing absurd voter fraud issues.
Republicans need to get him to behave like a normal person and accept defeat. Unfortunately they are a party that, except a few, has the backbones of a jellyfish.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Left full of spite toward Trump
The dilemma I am in is trying to explain to outsiders why the most qualified candidate supported by statistics on his past performances was not voted back into office. The only thing I can come up with is that some people didn’t like him. What this has to do with economics and world trade I do not know.
There has been an orchestrated effort by most of the media for four years to denigrate President Trump and it apparently has worked. Now we are left with a 78-year-old man with dementia symptoms who spent most of his campaigning time in his basement and most of his career of 47 years on the government payroll. An old saying fits this situation, “they cut off their noses to spite their faces.”
John Ricketson
Sahuarita
Witness ‘crybaby
conservatism’
Having recently experienced working with small children in their 2s and 3s, I realize they, like adults, may have good and bad days. When the bad days arrive, one can expect crabbiness, “no-isms,” yelling, crying and moodiness, which resolves quickly. It has reminded me of the actions of Donald Trump on every level, but the resolution does not occur.
Trump began his tenure in the White House after inauguration day, claiming his audience was bigger than any in the past.
He is now about to leave the office and playing the role of a whining, cantankerous spoiled child. As George Will noted, Trump, along with backers, is truly practicing “crybaby conservatism.”
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Agreeable Senate would be good for the country
“Biden’s Policy Agenda Rests Heavily on Senate Outcome,” reads a headline in a national newspaper.
Let us hope that at least some Republican senators, now freed from the yoke of our outgoing president, will take the time and opportunity to consider Joe Biden’s proposals in light of what might be best for the nation, rather than following lockstep the dictates of the past.
Gerard Ervin
Northeast side
It’s getting Biblical in here
“Because you are lukewarm, neither cold nor hot, I will spew you out of my mouth.” (Rev. 3:16)
Nero fiddled while Rome burned and Donald Trump diddles as COVID kills. Apparently, more than 73 million Americans have no problem with a quarter of a million deaths by Thanksgiving.
Recall the first Thanksgiving mentioned in the Bible. Two brothers give thanks to God. The elder made a cynical attempt which God rejected, and the younger gave a heartfelt offering which God accepted.
The hubris garnered by Kid COVID’s supporters has made any thanks from them unacceptable to God. Their failure to condemn the willful ignorance and depraved indifference of this administration has shown them to be the heirs to the Church of Laodicea!
John Balsbaugh
East side
Trump is the tenant from Hell
Like a toddler who is given to tantrums when he doesn’t get his way, the “man-child” in the White House is about to start breaking things. There is an ominous foreshadowing in his recent move to appoint three totally unqualified “yes men” to elevated civilian positions in the Pentagon. Add to that the firing (by tweet) of Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, was party to an abundance of Trump’s sordid dealings. That won him a trip to a low security prison for his loyalty. He knows the president better than anyone.
He was asked about a peaceful transition of the presidency. His reply was: “Donald Trump would rather burn the house down than hand over the keys.” Buckle your seat belts, it’s going to be a long two month ride!
Rex Witherspoon
SaddleBrooke
Conjecture and hearsay are kinds of evidence
There has not been any evidence of voter fraud. There has been substantial evidence of voting for a fraud.
Joseph Cox
Northwest side
The country didn’t appreciate Trump’s lies
A writer noted that the country didn’t appreciate Donald Trump. He said, “The Democrats didn’t like low unemployment (before COVID), a record-high stock market (before COVID), a booming economy (before COVID) and Middle East accords? We’re trading in a president with a backbone for a prop with platitudes.”
But those reasons are why Trump isn’t appreciated. He lies, just to lie. He lies about things he doesn’t need to lie about. He’s the most inept, unqualified, and certainly the worst president in history.
The writer doesn’t understand that the economy was passed on to Trump by Barack Obama. It was doing great. But Trump ruined it.
The virus is out of control but the writer doesn’t mention Trump’s complete lack of caring, planning, or accepting responsibility for his lack of action. We’re not tired of a good economy, we’re tired of the lies and his disregard of the American people.
John Bingham
Northwest side
Star doesn’t call Trumpers evil
As a somewhat retired musician and Iowa farm wife who is only in Arizona for half the year, who reads the Daily Star daily when here, I find it hard to believe it ever labeled Trumpers “evil” as William Werries claims. I have several friends who are Trumpers who certainly aren’t evil. But in all cases, they don’t seem to think it’s important to get their information from a variety of credible sources.
It takes some time and energy to read a number of papers, watch several channels of news, but I feel it’s my duty as long as I have my wits about me! Trump is blessed with charisma, able to influence otherwise bright people to believe untruths. I wonder what he could have achieved if his motives were altruistic!
I too, have long likened Trump to the “Emperor’s New Clothes” story . . . as Leonard Pitts opined!
Lynn Hunter Swan
Green Valley
