Letters to the Editor

How wearing a mask can help the economy
As a nurse who has spent many hours wearing masks I have some insights to share. Health-care providers wear masks to protect patients from our germs, in the operating room, when invasive procedures are done and when caring for people with very low immunity.
At the start of the pandemic the effort was to detect sick people and isolate them. Masks were not promoted because they provide only a small protection if the virus is in the air. As we learned that people are infectious before they have symptoms it was realized that if everyone wore a mask in public it would decrease infections because it would decrease the virus an infected person releases into the air.
Masks need to be breathable and comfortable. You need to find one that will catch your coughs, sneezes, sighs, shouts and singing.
We wear masks not because we are afraid of the virus but because we want to see jobs and income return. The economy will not recover if workers are sick.
Rosemary Bolza
Midtown
Another fire strikes on Mt. Lemmon
There appears to be no shortage of idiots who are so uncaring, so uninformed and so stupid that every year considerable damage from fire is done to our mountain forests. Another fire was recently started on Mt. Lemmon.
I’ve given up hoping that human nature will change and everyone who uses our mountains will respect it and be very careful. Signs, warnings, publicity doesn’t seem to help.
Instead, I propose a possible solution that I hope the Forest Service, which is the custodian of our natural heritage, will adopt. Let’s call it the “One Strike Rule.” If just one human-caused forest fire is started before the monsoons, the National Forest should be shut down until monsoon season. That’s it. Simple.
Perhaps, the consequences of the rule will cause all forest visitors to be more careful and vigilant about the careless others.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
GOP should rethink their whole platform
Why is President Trump terrified of vote-by-mail? Actually, we know. He said, “… if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
If this is true, why do Republicans pursue policies with such narrow support? Rather than limiting who votes, maybe a better idea would be to broaden their appeal.
Perhaps they should rethink passing tax cuts that mostly benefit companies and the 1%. Rethink repealing Obamacare health insurance for people with preexisting conditions. Rethink opposition to common sense gun regulations. Rethink starving public school budgets to line the pockets of private schools. Re-think tossing environmental rules that keep our air and water clean. Rethink the need to address man-made components of climate change. The list could go on.
If Republicans were to reassess who they represent, we all might benefit. If they don’t, then maybe voters will wisely “throw the bums out” by voting for Democratic candidates in the next election.
Thea Chalow
Oro Valley
Star should honor those who died from virus
Our lives are all being defined by the Coronavirus pandemic and its impacts on our community. According to today’s Star, 196 people in Pima County have died due to COVID-19. Who are these people we have lost?
Numbers do not tell us who these individuals are. To honor their lives and to help us come to terms with the profound impact on our community, the Star should run a series of retrospectives on them. Tell us about their lives, their work, their contributions to Tucson; acknowledge family and friends who are grieving.
The media is full of conflicting opinions about the gravity of the pandemic and its toll. I implore you at the Star to help us comprehend the human cost here in Tucson. We need to see the faces and hear the stories of the neighbors we have lost. This can help us all determine how best to move forward.
Laurel Kracen
Southeast side
Try as they might, Dems will never silence Trump
President Trump has essentially been robbed of his presidency. First with the over two-year-long Russia collusion investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller based on the thinnest of information, which found no evidence to support a criminal conspiracy between Trump and Russia. Then last December and January there was the totally partisan impeachment of him by Democrats in the House of Representatives and the Senate, which they had wanted to do from day one of his presidency!
In March, to deal with COVID-19, Trump unselfishly sacrificed his robust economy having decades low unemployment numbers for blacks, Latinos and women, high monthly jobs numbers, increasing wages, etc. He shut down the country for about 45 days to prevent a projected COVID-19 death toll of between one to two million Americans. Trump is now trying to restart the economy and people’s livelihoods. If Trump loses to Biden in November, he will not be silenced, and will likely seek another term in 2024 when the economy is stagnated once again by liberal policies.
Rory Smith
Marana
History repeating itself through Biden
Why can’t Democratic presidential candidates learn to control their verbal output. Last election we had Hillary Clinton talking about “deplorables” (fanning the flames), and now we have Joe Biden telling black people who they can’t vote for and how to stay black. They say history repeats itself. Hope not.
David Tammer
Midtown
Our nation’s wounds can’t heal with Trump
Over the last 15-20 years we have observed and wrung our hands over the increasing disparity of wealth in the US. Privilege, tax cuts, and government policies are among the reasons for this, but the big consequence that I always worried about was the anger boiling over into civil unrest. How far might this unrest reach was a real concern.
Well, now we know. It took the inhuman murder of yet another black man in Minneapolis to kick it off, but it didn’t take long to light up Louisville, St. Paul and countless other cities.
Those piously calling for respectful, peaceful protest don’t get it. Respectful, peaceful protest has accomplished nothing and I now fear we are going to reap the rewards of keeping our figurative knees on the necks of the disadvantaged and under-privileged.
I don’t know if it is possible to bring us back together, but I am positive that Trump won’t do it. The future is not bright.
John Evert
Oro Valley
Challender would make a good county recorder
I recently had the opportunity to hear two of the candidates who are running for the office of Pima County recorder. Both candidates, Kim Challender and Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, were passionate about making it easier for citizens of the county to register and to cast their vote. They were both aware of the groups of citizens who are disenfranchised due to difficulties in casting their votes. Only one of them had actual experience in the management of the recorder’s office.
Challender has worked in various positions of increasing responsibility during the five years she has worked and learned in F. Ann Rodriguez’s office. She has worked with other county recorder offices and is well aware of the challenges in moving the process forward to serve the constituents better. These are important considerations when choosing a manager for this very important office who can take the reins and then make the changes.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
America has yet to face its greatest challenge
Our country seems to be in the midst of a perfect storm. The pandemic provides the backdrop. There is no moral compass emanating from our president nor from his closest associates who accept his lack of principles. Politics has become more important than law, the Constitution, science and a higher calling. Racism, prejudice and injustice is running rampant because our nation has never dealt with it head-on; it remains the elephant in the living room.
Social media, except of late, had no boundaries; who determines hate speech and falsehoods? Americans have been led to believe that there are no responsibilities attached to any freedom.
The gap between “the haves and the have-nots” widens with every catastrophe. Individuality/individual choices take precedence over a greater good. Our greatest challenge of 2020, the presidential election, hasn’t even occurred yet. Our nation is in serious trouble from within. The time is now for each of us to be part of the solution.
Barbara Conlogue
Sierra Vista
Trump helped cause current chaos in US
Humans exhibit their sheep-like behavior, continuing to demonstrate just as others across the country have done. I believe the point has been made: police brutality does exist, and prejudice does exist. However, since the death of George Floyd, the continued rioting seems to be primarily an outlet for potential criminal behavior rather than a statement condemning the actions of the police.
Could it be that President Trump has contributed to this negative atmosphere with his criticism and name-calling? I think so. What is needed now is a leader with a positive slant on life, not someone who continues with the negative behavior of Trump!
Ken Wright
East side
Nation’s downtrodden will never be expendable
The least among us, our country’s must vulnerable, are not dispensable. They’re not a commodity to be used up to serve the wealthy. They’re not expendable. Their concerns and their health are not protected by solicitously calling them essential the way toilet paper has been called essential. When they are put at risk, we treat them as if they are completely dispensable, human commodities that get used up, get sick and die. Then we fill the void left by their deaths, by hiring more desperate people — never giving even a second thought about those who have perished, not seeming to give a damn.
Poverty, age and race all play big roles in who gets the coronavirus. Workers are not human capital stock as senior White House economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, called them on CNN recently. They are God’s beloved children. They are precious. They are our sisters and brothers. They are our family. Treat them and their lives as sacred.
Patrick Cunningham
Northwest side
Trump is headed down the same path as Hoover
If the presidential election were held today, it would look a lot like the one in 1932. Republican first-term president Herbert Hoover was running for reelection. Although the economy was booming when Hoover took office in 1929, the Great Depression struck later that year.
When Hoover ran for reelection in 1932, unemployment was at 25%, about what it is now. All over the country, hundreds of thousands of homeless people lived in shanty towns, nicknamed Hoovervilles. Protests and riots were ongoing, just like they are now. Hoover sent troops led by Gen. Douglas MacArthur to violently clear out the largest Hoovervilles, and the reaction was universal condemnation.
In 1928, Hoover won the election with 58% of the vote and 444 of the 531 electoral votes, losing only eight states. In 1932, Hoover won only six states, giving him 59 electors to Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s 472. Will history repeat itself?
John Vornholt
Northwest side
