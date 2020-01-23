Letters to the editor

UA women’s team deserves charter flights
Re: the Jan. 19 article “Journey to Pullman doesn’t rattle Cats.”
I read with dismay it took our women’s basketball team eight hours to get to the Palouse, in Pullman, Washington. Up in the wee hours of the morning, traveling all day, and still won the basketball game. An incredible team, with incredible stamina.
Come on UA, how about a charter flight, like the men’s team. They certainly are deserving of the same accommodations.
Joanne Buckingham
Southeast side
‘Intent to remain’ shouldn’t dictate vote
Rep. Bob Thorpe’s bill, HB 2461, is wrong-minded and undemocratic. His bill would require residence “with an intent to remain.” The implications go beyond students since many temporary visitors, “snowbirds,” would be prevented from voting as well. Arizona voters deserve unrestricted access to voting, as well as visitors and students.
Roger Shanley
East side
Who is the real McCarthyite?
Re: the Jan. 21 opinion piece “Warren’s impugning of Sanders would have made McCarthy proud.”
The article critical of Elizabeth Warren in which writer Keith C. Burris compared Warren to Joseph McCarthy was about as hypocritical as it gets. Burris is the editorial director for Block Newspapers, which includes the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and The Blade in Toledo, Ohio.
Burris’ history includes writing an opinion piece called “Reason as Racism,” which was roundly criticized both nationally and locally as a whitewashing of racism and condoning the normalization of it. Burris was also responsible for the firing of noted award-winning cartoonist Rob Rodgers, due to cartoons critical of President Trump. The silencing of dissenting voices is right out of the Joe McCarthy playbook, so for Burris to invoke McCarthy’s name in his hit piece on Warren was about as rich as it gets.
The Daily Star would benefit its readers if it published a bio of Burris along with his article so people understood better just who this guy is.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
A vote of confidence for Sen. McSally
I would like to respond to the repeated letters that chastise Sen. Martha McSally for siding with the president and Republicans. I would assume that this could be said of all Republicans just as it could be said of the Democratic legislators when President Barack Obama was in office. In fact, I don’t think that there is any congressman who votes the party line more than Rep. Raúl Grijalva has, including casting one of 48 votes against the 2019-2020 Military Appropriations bill. Possibly our local veterans will remember this in November.
There have been several letters over the last few weeks, imploring McSally to vote on impeachment and the calling of witnesses in accord with the constitution and her sworn duties. I have no doubt that McSally will do exactly that, unlike the Democrats who rushed the impeachment and passed the articles even though there are no “high crimes or misdemeanors” alleged in those articles.
Robert Brown
South side
Maybe McSally
is on to something
I cannot help myself when I read the letters to the editor. Sen. Martha McSally makes one off-hand comment to a rude reporter and the Tucson crowd goes wild. The Star saw fit to publish five of eight letters about McSally calling a CNN reporter a “liberal hack.”
Wow, what an insult that was to this guy. He probably cried all the way back to his office.
Every day on their broadcasts, CNN, MSNBC, NBC and CBS all refer to every Republican from the president on down with disparaging remarks such as “racist” or “white supremacist” or “misogynist” or “terrorist.” Need I go on?
Come on all you die-hards in Tucson, I thought you had a tougher hide than that. If you think that calling someone a “liberal hack” is that terrible, then you better close your ears to society and treat your phobia.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
The ‘illiberal groupie’ and closed minds
Several letter writers have commented on Sen. Martha McSally calling a reporter a “liberal hack” and that she has capitalized on it.
A definition of “illiberal” is to posses a closed mind. It seems fair to consider McSally as an “illiberal groupie.” Of course, that also describes the vast majority of the Republican senators who have refused to keep open minds on the clearly impeachable and unprecedented behavior of the President of the United States.
Stuart Ulanoff
Oro Valley
A hint of things
to come?
I made an interesting observation when I recently accessed Sen. Martha McSally’s website to send a message urging her to vote in favor of allowing the introduction of witness testimony and documentary evidence in the Trump impeachment trial. In doing so, the site prompted me to designate a topic. It listed 22 separate topics, but “impeachment” was conspicuously absent.
Strangely, McSally’s site allows constituents to highlight their comments as dealing with topics as specific as “animal welfare” and “housing,” while relegating the most consequential matter before the Senate in decades to be designated as “other.” I can now only hope that McSally treats the trial with a higher degree of seriousness than her website does.
Bruce Skolnik
Northeast side
Festival proves Tucson really is all that jazz
Tucson pulled it off again with another great Tucson Jazz Festival. We were treated to 12 days of music, which ranged from many talented locals to internationally recognized, respected and loved musicians. This couldn’t have happened without help from the city of Tucson, many sponsors, the board of directors, volunteers, food vendors, an appreciative audience and, above all, the performers. Next year will mark the seventh edition of the Tucson Jazz Festival. How lucky we are to host this in our own fair city. Many who come to hear the music are not from Arizona. Thank you to all who made this happen.
Sheila Lepley
Northwest side
Blind loyalty puts Constitution in danger
The Senate Republicans, in their blind loyalty to Donald J. Trump, have declared the Democrats’ case against the President to be unconvincing and not rising to the level of impeachment.
And yet it is obvious, as shown by the example set by our unelected senator and Trump minion, Sen. Martha McSally, that Republicans have no interest in hearing additional testimony or seeing evidence that would clearly reveal an even stronger case. That is the definition of a political hack.
Apparently these corrupt politicians will not rise above their concerns for their political careers to uphold their oaths to defend the Constitution. Without that defense, our Constitution is in grave danger of mortal injury.
Hyatt Simpson
East side
Letters full of hate
for Trump and McSally
If you are a regular reader of the Star’s letters to the editor you will have noticed a common thread, attacks on President Trump, Sen. Martha McSally and Republicans. Democrats rant that a fair trial is needed in the Senate, meanwhile they ignored an unfair and partisan impeachment hearing in the House.
They rant at McSally calling a CNN reporter a “liberal hack.” What reporter at CNN is not? They hate Trump and Republicans. The particular reporter did a breaking news story during the Russia collusion fiasco investigation saying Donald Trump Jr. had received early hacked emails from WikiLeaks, which was false.
No apology to Trump by the reporter or CNN. Where is the ire of Democrats at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who has almost disappeared from the radar? McSally is up for reelection, thus the continual attacks on her.
The Star is complicit in all of these letters by continuing to publish them. What do they accomplish except to keep the cycle of hate and anger going amongst Democrats? Maybe the Star’s goal?
David Burford
Northwest side