Letters to the Editor

Trump’s America is collapsing
Unfortunately, we may be witness and partakers in the collapse of a civilization. Our American middle-class society is on the wane due to forces, most of which are not in our control.
From full employment just a year ago we are skidding to almost full unemployment now. President Trump is leading a sorry band of politicians, the Republican Party, in obstinate ignorance to the end of American power and sway in the world.
This plague of small minds is only matched by the relentless march of the COVID-19 virus. Together, they are deadly. So, this downward spiral to Trump’s America will long be remembered as a once great nation goes to seed under a quizzical and incompetent leadership of an inept government.
Great civilizations are more likely to falter and fall from within than from outward forces. Such is our fate now, and like Germany in the 1950s, the rebuilding later will produce a wiser nation, and more careful in our choice of leaders.
Ron Lancaster
North side
A dare for reporters to ask Trump tough question
Given Donald Trump’s inability to confront reality or to respond truthfully to legitimate questions, I think the only time I get a sense of his true intent is when he is asked questions that make him run for the wings. In that spirit, I will give cash money to any reporter who will ask him one of these questions on a nationally broadcast program, with the amount being negotiable, based on his response.
Just one of these will do: “How does it feel to be known as the worst U.S. president of all time?” “What kind of gratification do you receive from your attempts to destroy our democratic republic?” “By suggesting that voter fraud is easy, are you admitting that you and the Republican Party have been doing it all along?”
Anyone? Anyone? Anyone?
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Countries run by women doing better with virus
Sunday’s editorial cartoon by David Fitzsimmons, which depicted Arizona’s three female mayors (Regina Romero, Coral Evans, Kate Gallego) standing over a deflated Doug Ducey, was perfect! Edward Celaya’s accompanying article was excellent as well. These women are following science and public health recommendations to keep Arizonans safe, while Ducey would rather pander to a narcissistic ignorant president, who has clearly demonstrated a severe lack of empathy, that he does not care about science or Americans’ health and safety.
If you look at other countries run by women (Germany, Taiwan, New Zealand, Iceland, Finland, Norway, Denmark), they have all done much better with the pandemic, caring about and keeping their citizens safe. Other countries, like ours, run by men (Russia, U.K., Brazil, Spain, Italy, France), have done much worse, and the U.S. is continuing to see this disaster expand because of extremely poor leadership. All I have to say is “you go, girls! And everyone, please wear a mask!”
Liz Burcin, RN
East side
Political issues
should be paramount
Lets vote on issues, not personalities
As a registered independent (pseudo-conservative) I am neither a Donald Trump lover nor a Joe Biden hater. Presidential personalities have no bearing. I try to vote on issues.
I am against the killing of babies, defunding our police, racism, undocumented immigration, the death penalty, higher taxes, a weak military, a welfare state, socialism, riots and violence. Yes, I am for letting babies live, religious freedom, supporting our police, thoughtful police reform, reasonable border control, pro-DACA, compassionate immigration, a strong military and term limitations.
Issues are all that should matter.
Thomas McGorray
Northwest side
Political ads good, bad
A letter writer complained about Donald Trump’s campaign ad portraying an elderly woman frightened by a burglar and calling 911, only to receive a voice message. The gist of the ad is that this will be the result of Joe Biden’s police polices. Biden has not said he would “defund” the police, but rather “redirect” funding. A parsing of words that essentially means the same thing to deceive the “gullible.”
The writer is tired of Trump-sponsored ads, although I like the “Latinos for Trump” one featuring the owner of Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Catalina, who has been harassed and intimidated by Democratic callers. I am quite tired of the Mark Kelly ads all over TV.
He uses a military analogy of being in combat and not caring if your fellow pilots are Democrats or Republicans, but the goal is to work together to get the mission done. Kelly does not mention what the mission is, like helping fellow Democrats in Congress to pass their leftist agenda.
Stella Murphy
Midtown
Redefining ‘colorblindness’
With regard to racial and ethnic bias, some say they are colorblind, inferring that they look “past” the color of one’s skin in an effort of fairness. We are hardwired to take note of differences we perceive to exist in others; this simply harkens back to days when our ancestors sought to protect themselves and their tribe from predators.
I approach this issue a bit differently. Nearly everyone I meet is unlike me in some way or other. I imagine that someone is introducing us. Almost magically, all barriers between us virtually disappear. Introductions are as old as tribes. I find myself wanting to talk with them, as if we are actually meeting. When we meet anyone, we become friends.
I have found that over time, I almost forget that I am carrying out a mental exercise. We become conditioned. The middle step fades away.
I urge you to try this; it has opened up the world for me.
Richard Johnson
North side
Engaging conservatives isn’t worth it
I am hesitant to engage with those who disagree with my political views. Having been demonized by the administration (Lock us up, disenfranchise us, etc.) a “liberal fascist” like myself sees no benefit. There is nothing I can say to change their minds.
Division, fear and hatred are not going to bring our nation through this time of crisis. Finding blame is going backward. Above all, we must try to protect our constitution by standing up to voter suppression (defunding the Post Office, closing polling places, gerrymandering, changing election dates and not accepting election results) so that we all may have a voice in the leadership of this country.
Barbara Krasu
Foothills
Read the fine print
I was fooled by a flyer. One side had a picture of a sheep with a wolf’s face and a candidate with the statement “Typical politician. Don’t let him pull the wool over your eyes.” The other side implied the candidate was against education, the environment and health care. An inset had the names of candidates running against this person in the primary. I was outraged these candidates would approve an ad full of misleading statements.
In fine print it said “not approved by any candidate.” An entity can publish ads that are false and misleading without the permission of any candidate. The ultimate goal is to discourage people from voting by implying that all politicians are corrupt and deceitful. These dark money organizations would not bother spending money to suppress voting if they were not afraid of our votes.
It takes a little time, but if you want to live and have a decent life, it is worth reading the fine print.
Rosemary Bolza
Midtown
Kudos to TUSD superintendent
Re: the Aug. 2 article “Hundreds of Tucson teachers summoned to campuses.”
As a retired 30-year educator and member of this community, I am aware that the responsibilities of today’s Tucson-area district superintendents are enormous. The decision whether or not to bring students, educators and support staff back into school buildings during the pandemic, which continues to be a moving target, is a daunting one.
In this context, I must applaud TUSD’s Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo for his depth of understanding of the public health crisis in which we all find ourselves. All of us must do our part to stop the COVID-19 community spread.
Thankfully, with Dr. Trujillo’s leadership, the largest school district in Southern Arizona is doing just that by providing remote learning and teaching for any student, educator and staff member who is able to work from home. The entire Tucson community is fortunate to have his leadership during this challenging time.
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
Unpaid players are greedy
I saw that there is a movement for Pac-12 players to boycott training camp and future games unless their “demands” are met. While using the coronavirus as a basis for their “boycott,” I notice they are also asking for 50% of the revenue generated from the conference to be “distributed equally among the players.”
The article named three Arizona Football players, none of which I recognized as significant, but as usual this isn’t about COVID, it’s about money. Shame on all these players to suggest a boycott of a conference that is allowing them to get a “free” education.
If the players are not willing to live up to their commitment of their scholarship then please sit out the season. But take away their scholarship. To use this current circumstance as a way to get monetary compensation is shameful! Go ahead and boycott. Nobody will even know you are missing!
Tim Robertson
Foothills
Don’t blame teachers
Re: the Aug. 1 letter “Statistics indicate schools should reopen.”
In the letter, teachers and their “incorrect and misguided opinions” are blamed for schools staying closed. Do not blame teachers, who are just trying to keep their families safe. Yes, most schools in Europe have reopened their schools, but according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, our top infectious-disease specialist, citizens of Europe compliantly stopped 95% of activities during their shut-down.
Americans stopped about 50% of activities, and began to open-up much sooner. Europeans almost universally practiced mask wearing and distancing, resulting in European children going back to school, because COVID case numbers are low. Do not blame teachers for teaching students remotely.
Blame your neighbors, who could not live without “essentials” like craft supplies, new tile and paint and whatever they bought in some department store that refused to close. Blame the people who did not wear masks at an event for thousands. Maybe, blame yourself.
Carol Ruiz
East side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!