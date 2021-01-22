Letters to the Editor

Time to hold
Big Tech accountable
Shouldn’t Big Tech be held responsible for allowing the means of correspondence between unstable individuals, leading to riots, that cause the death of U.S. citizens? I know that they are private companies that hide behind their First Amendment right of free speech, but they violate their own policies by allowing “hate speech” on social media websites.
I believe that Big Tech should be held liable for uploading any material that might damage any individual or group. This should bring an abrupt end to inflamed rhetoric on social media websites. Big Tech is motivated by greed, and they would think twice about accepting uploads that would affect their profits.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Food truck operator
thanks reporter Gay
Re: the Jan. 21 article “‘Order up’ in down times: Food trucks have found a spot during COVID-19.”
We wish to express our gratitude to Gerald Gay of the Arizona Daily Star for highlighting local Tucson business, specifically food truck operators like ourselves.
The food service industry is an interesting industry with lots of changes and adjustments needed during this difficult time. We have learned a lot and are pleased that we can offer healthy, delicious, immune boosting food to the public while inspiring others through what we do and through your quality article.
Elizabeth Smith
Southeast side
Trump supporters will be just fine
To all the readers who have expressed their fears and concerns about Biden/Harris administration policies and who no longer feel that they have a country to call home:
We feel your pain. Since we are both in our 70s, we have voted in 28 (over 56 years) national elections and have lived with administrations that we did not vote for or agree with for 28 years. Yet we continued to live in the USA.
Not only did we survive, but thrived, and supported the communities where we lived and worked, and participated in organizations, both local and national, that advocated for our values even if the administration or the government did not, or worse yet, had policies that contradicted what we believed in.
So I feel that conservatives, Republicans, and Trump supporters will be able to survive, and thrive, during a Biden/Harris administration.
Kathleen Sanders
Foothills
Notarization proposal amounts to a poll tax
I’m an independent voter and voting Democratic recently because the Trumpers (can’t call them GOP) have driven me to. By any standard, Donald Trump has been the worst president in history. It’s laughable when a Trumper says, “What about his accomplishments?” yet can name none.
Tax cut for the rich? Most of the world hating the U.S.? World’s champion grifter?
The GOP also remains ignorant of our Constitution in so many ways, including GOP members of Congress and their treasonous acts. Now, we’ve got Kevin Payne, a GOP state representative pushing voter suppression in Arizona, wanting to require notarized signatures on mail-in ballots! I am a senior citizen, mildly disabled, and always vote by mail. Does he want to prevent me from doing so?
Notarize my signature? Does he realize notaries cost money? That thus becomes a de facto poll tax, which has been ruled illegal by law and the Supreme Court. Mr. Payne and others need to go back to school and study our Constitution and laws.
Robert Stanelle
Green Valley
Biden’s first actions do not promote unity
President Joe Biden appropriately called for unity in his inaugural address. However, his actions on his first day as president demonstrate the opposite: halting the Keystone Pipeline project (on which Barack Obama’s State Department five times said would have no material impact on greenhouse gases) and killing “10,000 American union construction jobs” according to the Wall Street Journal.
His immigration proposals amount to open borders, and his proposed bill apparently fails to deal with the extreme abuse of our asylum system. He is rejoining the WHO without demanding structural changes. Its leader, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, delayed critical actions to fight the virus to appease China.
Likewise, he has weakened our hand, vis-à-vis China, by agreeing to rejoin the Paris climate accord without demanding changes to China’s obligations, which currently amount to hall passes. Sadly, President Biden’s first actions show he is as much a partisan as Trump, but on the far left. So much for unity.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Sorenstam joins
a shady club
Annika Sorenstam recently rationalized her acceptance of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Donald Trump by saying, “Listen, I share the sadness and the fear with everyone, what happened at the Capitol ... I focus on young girls, as you know.”
Past presidents, both Republican and Democrat, have included artists, entertainers and other creative people who have given pride to the United States. But Trump honored Rush Limbaugh, who has called many women feminazis and attacked Sandra Fluke by saying Fluke was a “slut” and “prostitute” for supporting mandatory insurance coverage for contraceptives.
For Sorenstam to want to include herself with Limbaugh is to ignore cruel misogyny. It also ignores Trump’s attempted overthrow of the Constitution of her adopted country just the day before her “honor.” How can this be focusing on the well being of young girls?
Sorenstam should return the medal. If she doesn’t she should be kicked out of any Hall of Fame she has been inducted, including Arizona’s Sports Hall of Fame.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Congratulations if you can register for vaccine
I was interested in the two letters praising the TMC process for vaccinations. I have spent hours, literally, online trying to get an appointment. Each time I get to the “Schedule an Appointment” page of MyChart (the TMC patient portal), I run through every day for two weeks and get a canned message that there are no appointments for that day.
This is a computer failure: The system is overloaded and won’t work. The government claims there are more doses than patients willing to get vaccinated. Nonsense: We are trying, but we can’t get in. Rent some computers and hire some techies!
Suzanne Ferguson
Southeast side
GOP keeps telling
us who they are
It is the responsibility of the GOP to unify the country, not vice versa. The GOP perpetuated the big lie, supported that lie, and bears the blame for what that lie has caused. The GOP must make the first move toward unity, not the Democrats.
The GOP states that it is Democrats’ responsibility to prove Donald Trump is deserving of impeachment and be found guilty. Why, then, it is not the responsibility of the GOP to prove that the 2020 election was not a fair election? If justice rests on the principle of presumed innocence until proven guilty, then this principle must be applied to the 2020 election as well as the impeachment trial.
The overarching goal of the modern GOP has always been to maintain or regain political power by any means necessary. Helping the nation to recover economically and/or overcome the effects of the pandemic are less important than this overarching goal. Watch what the GOP congressional members do, not what they say. Unity is a secondary goal.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side