Letters to the Editor

Who are the heroes? They’re mostly women
Walk into a grocery store of any type, walk into a pharmacy, go to any hospital, drive through any restaurant still operating. These are the “essential” places still open. The employees at all of them are predominantly women. The people we now rely on as essential are more women than men.
They are heroes keeping us going. They are the sheroes.
John Yoakum
Downtown
Masking should not be optional
Yesterday, I did our weekly grocery shopping at the nearby Fry’s. I estimate two-thirds of the shoppers were not wearing masks. And as much as I appreciate them being there, the same was true for stock clerks and courtesy baggers. Moving around the aisles, it was virtually impossible to maintain a 3-foot protective zone, never mind the recommended 6-foot zone.
I made a stop at Home Depot on the way home, and it was worse. Virtually none of the employees were masked (including the greeters at the front door) and less than 10% of the shoppers were masked. This is how pandemic hot spots get started.
I remember back in the day many stores had a sign that read “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” I would like to see stores adopt a “No mask, no service” policy.
John Crittenden
Oro Valley
Please continue
to shelter in place
I’m a fourth grader at Harelson Elementary School. I think the coronavirus will spread if we open up the state too soon. First we need to know how to open up the state properly. Second, we don’t have enough tests to know who has the coronavirus.
In addition, health-care workers are working 24/7, and they deserve a break. I don’t like being home-schooled, and I miss playing soccer with my friends, but if we open up too soon, more people will get the coronavirus, and then it will start all over again.
James Carter Jones
Foothills
Government, not virus,
to blame for shutdowns
Re: the April 17 national opinion piece “Reopening the world may take longer than we like.”
I must respond when I read a patent absurdity in your paper. Megan McArdle states in her opinion column “the government didn’t take your old life, the virus did.” A lot of people would like us to believe that, but a virus is a germ that seeks first and foremost to live and reproduce like all living things.
It is a purely natural phenomenon. What defines whether and how much of our old life will be preserved is how we react to that phenomenon. So far, our reaction has been based on panic, generated initially by impartial and skewed data fed into faulty computer models and then spread by media.
I have read one small article in your paper about Sweden, where rational debate and common sense are still playing a part in the government’s response to the virus. Their results to date are better than in some countries and worse than in others, but human dignity and basic freedoms have been preserved, so far.
Allen Hintz
Oro Valley
Women’s, men’s hoops deserve equal play
With the UA women’s basketball team having a better win-loss record and a higher national ranking than the men’s team this season, it’s time for the Daily Star to level the playing field in its otherwise excellent coverage of both teams.
As it is now (and probably has been forever), articles are labeled “Basketball” and “Women’s Basketball.” How about this idea: Re-label Basketball to “Men’s Basketball.” After the last two seasons, the change is overdue.
Chuck Gilmore
Southeast side
Hypocrisy is often blind
Re: the April 28 letter “We can disagree without insulting the other side.”
I am reminded of a similar conversation I had with a fine conservative who said virtually the same thing. Then, when we started talking, he said, “Of course, you know, Nancy Pelosi is a waste of skin.” End of conversation.
The letter writer starts off in the same reasonable vein and goes on to cite President Trump’s many accomplishments including: “ … ending the Iran Treaty (which was absurd on its face), excellent Supreme Court appointments and a rigorous defense of the Bill of Rights.”
Very well, now we can have a polite interchange, right? Wrong!
The letter writer then speaks directly to the person he is addressing: “Sir, you display the arrogance, ignorance and phony moral superiority of what has become of the once great Democratic Party.”
Nice way to disagree without insulting the other side. Sigh.
Jerry Helm
Northwest side
We can disagree but only in good faith
Re: the April 28 letter “We can disagree without insulting the other side.”
I must take issue with J. Randall Deeming’s letter. He begins by listing some of the supposed accomplishments of Donald Trump as President. None of these are true. All have been factually refuted, repeatedly.
He then goes on to imply that Democrats spout insults instead of policy arguments and ends with the thought that “reasonable folks can disagree without deriding those with whom they disagree.” This is, of course, utter nonsense.
Democrats offer reasonable policy arguments all the time that are mostly met with Republican insults. Trump hurls insults at many Americans on an almost daily basis. Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are also guilty, although much less frequently. Just more Republican blaming the victim.
Steven Brown
Midtown
The good and bad
of mail-in voting
It seems a good idea to have mail-in votes. That protects us from virus infection, so it’s a good thing. But it’s also true an undocumented immigrant could feel safer mailing in a fraudulent vote than walking into a polling place, and once that vote gets counted, there’s no pulling it back.
As a retired teacher, I like looking at things closely, and I suspect that’s what people mean when they say no crisis should be wasted.
Ingrid Lynch
Green Valley
Thanks to a great public servant
My wife and I received our new voter registration cards in the mail today. I would love to thank F. Ann Rodriguez, our Pima County Recorder, for the excellent job she and her people do for us in Pima County. Never a hitch and always doing the job without problems of any kind.
It is a pleasure to see such a great job done there, and they need to be sent a thank you from voters. I appreciate the job well done and hope they keep it up without the chaos in other places we have seen happen in parts of Arizona. Thank you, Ann, and all your devoted people, too.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
Ducey doing great but needs to support schools
Governor Doug Ducey balanced wisdom and compassion in extending his stay-at-home order for Arizonans until May 15.
Ducey, who has run the state on the motto of “government at the speed of business,” took a positive step in putting public health and safety ahead of business, for now. That’s wisdom.
He also expressed sincere sympathy for the families of more than 300 Arizonans who lost to COVID-19 and empathy for the most vulnerable of the living, including his 96-year-old grandmother. That’s compassion.
Now, sir, apply wisdom and compassion to the situation many public institutions face because of the pandemic. Specifically, Arizona public schools have assumed significant expenses to pivot from classroom instruction to distance teaching.
Why not call a special legislative session for later this year to allocate some of the state’s $1 billion rainy day fund for schools? Because, it’s raining.
Shraddha Hilda Oropeza
West side
Another big ‘T’ word for Trump
Hannah Arendt was a German refugee from Nazism, who escaped during the rise of Adolf Hitler and made her way through Europe to New York. She was a world famous political philosopher and writer.
In her book “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” she wrote, “The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the convinced Communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction (i.e., the reality of experience) and the distinction between true and false (i.e., the standards of thought) no longer exist.”
Is this not exactly what President Trump cultivates on a daily basis with his constant stream of delusions, lies and “alternative facts?”
Norman Epstein, MD
Midtown
Adults, including Pence, must set the example
Re: the April 26 article “Responsibility for the collective good is more important than individuals.”
To add to Tim Steller’s Home Depot experience in his Sunday column, I have a an insight. While in line at customer service, I observed 50-50 mask compliance between employees and customers. When a front line (unmasked) employee coughed in her elbow, I wondered whether people understand why masks are important.
Next stop was the gardening section, and while in the checkout line, I overheard a young boy ask his mother, “Why aren’t you wearing a mask?” Her reply: “We are in the open. I have one in my purse when I need it.”
How can we expect our young people to model good behavior, if we do not give them a good example? Another recent example was the vice president’s visit to the Minnesota Mayo Clinic. He was the only one not wearing a mask. If the chairman of the Coronavirus Task Force cannot model good behavior in this crisis, can we expect the nation to comply?
Maybe a little child will lead us. The adults have let us down.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Not-so-welcome letter signed by Trump
My husband and I were unpleasantly surprised to receive the letter signed by Donald Trump which thumped his chest over our directly deposited government check. It was bad enough that his signature was going onto the checks for citizens who did not receive a direct deposit, but to send a separate letter to those who did? Please.
First of all, our constitution stipulates that Congress has the power of the purse strings, and that’s where the checks come from, not Trump. Period. Secondly, how much did it cost to send those blatantly campaign-promoting letters? Millions? I wonder how much COVID-19 equipment that would have provided to our hospitals.
He got us to the pandemic fight late in the first place. He dangerously touts nonsensical remedies. He continually exaggerates our equipment status and pushes for a too-rapid back-to-work plan. His letter is just another bit of nonsense and waste of money, which I, as an ER nurse, cannot abide. Can we please remember all this come November?
Kimberly Ohl
Marana
Border wall funding worth the money
There have been several letters published in the last week in which the writers express the opinion that the border wall should be stopped and the money spent on the COVID-19 pandemic. From the point of view of these writers, it appears that they wanted the border wall stopped before the pandemic.
Congress, Republicans and Democrats, have passed legislation in the past few weeks totaling about $2.7 trillion, and the president has signed it into law. The president wants to spend $5 billion on the border wall. If you do the math, the $5 Billion for the wall is less than 0.002% of the amount that has already appropriated to cover expenses of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not even a drop into the bucket of the money appropriated for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robert Brown
South side
It is time to take
the rich off welfare
On April 29, Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve announced something that was totally stunning. They basically took away all moral hazard for any large corporation.
Moral hazard is “the lack of incentive against risk.” We saw such risk in the Great Recession, when banks and rating agencies made bad decisions causing leveraged derivatives to collapse. Lehman Brothers went bankrupt by over $600 billion. And we saw the American taxpayer on the hook for trillions of dollars.
Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve said the Fed will do what’s necessary to help the economy per the MarketWatch website. As of last week, the Fed has backed large corporations to the tune of $6.6 trillion according to the Investor Business Daily website.
Today, Lehman Brothers would be saved. Corporate risk and ruthlessness are rewarded. Profits are privatized, risks socialized. Employees are seen as burdens, not humans. It’s time for a 70% top federal income tax rate for corporations and individuals. Let’s get the rich off welfare!
Matthew Somers
Midtown
