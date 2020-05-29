Letters to the Editor

Campus kerfuffle
is about politics
Re: the May 24 article “UA is criticized over deal with PR firm that has ties to conservatives.”
The Star devoted nearly a full page on Sunday about campus furor over the UA president’s selection of a public relations agency that (horrors) had worked for conservative political candidates. And then Wednesday a UA public relations professor lamented the lack of a transparent vetting process for choosing the “conservative” firm.
Never mind whether the agency was effective in accomplishing its assigned task. Would the questions of vetting, transparency and political leanings even have arisen had the selected agency represented candidates of the liberal persuasion dominant on campus?
Marginalizing and excluding, and even denying employment to those with whom they disagree are familiar tactics of the authoritarian, of whatever political stripe. Regrettably, the thought police seem to thrive at the UA.
Emmett Smelser
Marana
Speak up against
racial prejudice
Once again, the news reported that a black man was killed by police in the United States of America. News such as this is constantly occurring, day after day, week after week. How long will it take for America to protect all of its citizens? White people pulled black people from their homes and families in Africa, enslaved them and now continue to rain down on them with hatred and brutality. I am angry, sad, horrified, I don’t know which way to turn.
All I can say is let us vote for people who have ethics and honor. Refuse to allow this to continue by speaking up and out when we see prejudicial actions occurring and by refusing to sit back in our safe little neighborhoods when these atrocities happen. Speak up loudly, often, to your representatives, your neighbors, to everyone. This cannot continue any longer or the soul of this country is gone.
Patsy O’Brien
Midtown
The rich kid who always skates out of trouble
Donald Trump is not the character you saw him play on “The Apprentice.” He is the man who, instead of facing his questioners, insults them and leaves. He is a man who doubts science and the very existence of expertise, which he, for the most part, lacks. His “official” life story is a work of fiction. On the average, three-fourths of everything he says is not true. Facts are not the opinions of purveyors of (fake) news, they are the actual record of what has actually happened and what outcomes ensued.
If you read the Constitution, you do not need news media to tell you what Trump has done wrong. Were it not for the Sen. Mitch McConnell claque in the Senate, he would have been, properly, convicted of soliciting a bribe and thrown out. Trump is not an actual success; he is a spoiled rich kid who skated out of every previous disaster on money and charm.
David Vernon
East side
UA president
doesn’t get Tucson
Re: the May 24 article “UA is criticized over deal with PR firm that has ties to conservatives.”
As a lifelong resident of the Old Pueblo, I am deeply disappointed in the performance of the president of the University of Arizona, Dr. Robert C. Robbins. Recently, it was reported that Robbins was responsible for the hiring of a public-relations firm headed by Sen. “Moscow Mitch” McConnell. Has he learned anything about the Old Pueblo and our diverse population? Does he understand and appreciate what makes our city unique and blessed?
We were hopeful that he would embrace and promote our rich cultural traditions when appointed as the 22nd president of the UA. It appears that he best understands and appreciates the car dealers and millionaires. He even won an endorsement from the basketball analyst Bill Walton. He was described by Walton as a “nice guy” and a good fit for the U of A. Was Walton distracted? Hallucinating? Roberts’ public-relations decisions and his embrace of “Moscow Mitch” speak volumes and are disrespectful to our community.
Robert Miranda
West side
If Ducey won’t lead,
state’s citizens can
Gov. Doug Ducey is a follower, not a leader. A 23-person university-based epidemiology team determined that the end of May or June would be the soonest Arizona businesses could begin to reopen safely.
Ducey didn’t like those dates so he told the team to cease work immediately and denied it further access to state-collected data on the virus. Ducey is following a shortsighted plan to increase corporate profits, rather than save Arizona lives.
As a nurse, I know the only way to stop the COVID-19 virus is to deprive it of new bodies to infect. We first need to free ourselves from this horrible virus, then we can free up our activities.
Some business owners are leading by delaying opening fully until the infection rate is low enough to do so safely.
We, too, can be leaders. We know what to do. Wear masks when we go out, wash our hands, and stay home to limit our contact with the virus.
Be a leader.
Amy Maddock, RN, B.S.N., M.A.
Northwest side
Tax record concealment is the act of a scoundrel
Presidents and their voters often disagree over policies, and that’s just part of the democratic process. We vote and elect new representatives by way of our choice, and that’s the American principle. How do we choose a candidate? Very simply: We consider his/her ability and competence for the office, the likelihood that the candidate will represent us well as voters, will communicate with us transparently, and will demonstrate decency. There must be a moral compass in the person that convinces us to entrust her/him with our vote. Fighting tooth and nail to keep bank and tax records from public viewing is not really a legal issue, but a matter of decency. It means that President Trump has something to hide, and he is trying to prevent us, voters, from knowing about it.
While I reject many of Trump’s policies, which is OK, what I really hate about him is his lack of ethical principles and honesty. Whom has he not yet insulted in the world?
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Too macho for a mask
I don’t understand what we are arguing about. Macho men have never worn masks. They are invincible. Of course the rest of us aren’t, but that’s our problem. Viva le Donald!!
Tom Hemingway
East side
Masks are our armor in this health battle
Re: the May 24 editorial cartoon “To wear a mask or not to wear a mask.”
Kudos to Fitz on Sunday in capturing the wearing of the mask dilemma in today’s society. I have encountered medical professionals (i.e. dental hygienist) who took it to the ultimate level where I felt completely safe, to others who throw four sheets to the wind in defiance of any recommendations.
The America I once knew was considerate and rallied together for the common good. I feel this America is gone and hopefully will rise again out of this crisis, renewed and energized to accept the duty of responsibility. Wearing a mask becomes the armor to battle this nondiscriminatory enemy.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Trump should brush up on separation of powers
Good to see that there are no problems keeping POTUS from playing golf or appointed Sen. Martha McSally from writing a book out this week or the Senate having nothing to do last week except confirm Trump’s nominees.
Will someone please explain to Trump that there are three equal branches of government: executive, legislative and judicial, and each has its own function, one being oversight of the others. The president does not run all three. He has enough responsibility managing the executive branch and being true and faithful to the oath he took to guard and defend the Constitution of the United States.
Perhaps Jared or Ivanka could read the Constitution to him in short segments, especially Article 2, Sections 1 through 4 in which the role of president is outlined and defined. Meanwhile, God bless and God help the USA.
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
Auspicious news
from world of science
Re: the May 27 letter “Stop whining, do your part to defeat virus.”
I give the writer a hearty amen.
The United States just passed a horrible marker, 100,000 deaths from COVID-19. We all need to continue to wear masks when in the public and we need to wash our hands with soap and water for 20 seconds after touching anything that could have been touched by others. Practice “social distancing” by staying at least 6 feet away from others.
It was great to read today’s article, “Researcher at UA finds compounds that can halt coronavirus” One compound found by Dr. Jun Wang, Boceprevir, has already been approved by the FDA as a treatment for hepatitis C. Hopefully he and the university will be able to quickly start clinical trials on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that is causing COVID-19. His other compounds also sound very promising. Funding must be found to proceed with testing them, too.
We can never have too many weapons to fight this deadly pandemic!
Warren Whitehead
Northwest side
A vote for Kelly is a vote for Pelosi/Schumer
Fool me once ...
It appears Mark Kelly has taken a page from Kyrsten Sinema’s playbook. If you recall Sinema’s ads focused on her “independent” style that would be good for “all Arizonans.” However, her voting record is quite the opposite. She doesn’t vote the interests of Arizona; she votes as she is directed to by the Democratic leadership, and I think Mark Kelly will do the same.
There is no place in the Democratic Party for independent thinking much less independent voting. Kelly is very clever to hide his party affiliation in his ads and I’m sure, as I was with Sinema’s ads, voters will be fooled into voting for an “independent senator” for Arizona. Don’t be fooled, a vote for Mark Kelly is a vote for Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.
Robert Guth
Foothills
Calling it a plague
will focus our energies
Let us call it what it is: a plague. A one-syllable word carries much more punch than a three-syllable word. Perhaps more people will pay attention to a killer plague and follow the guidelines set by the CDC. A plague sounds much more dreadful than a pandemic to me.
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
Facebook, Twitter should sit out 2020
In high school we studied “Problems of Democracy,” the components of democracy and its challenges. Identifying a problem is simple; successfully implementing a solution more complex. The influence of social media on politics is becoming increasingly dangerous. The “Big 2” (Facebook and Twitter) wrestle with this issue.
We have five months leading up to the November elections. Imagine our world if the “Big 2” suspended operations of their platforms until the dust has settled following the election. No worries of bots, posts, advertising and tweets influencing the vote. No challenges to violations of First Amendment rights. No ugly discourse to inflame our political divide.
The “Big 2” likely have the financial reserves to weather such a suspension, but their investors would probably protest. For all the wonderful attributes the “Big 2” offer us, they have devolved into a major “Problem of Democracy.”
Guy Brunt
West side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!