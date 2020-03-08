Letters to the Editor

Transgender athletes can be accommodated
One can only hope that Arizona senators will vote against House Bill 2706, which basically slams the door on all transgender athletes.
A minimum of research shows that the International Olympic Committee and the National College Athletic Association both have guidelines in place. Other states have established limits based on time elapsed, hormone replacement and surgery. Some take each individual case as it arises.
The state of Maine gives approval for students to choose their team based on fairness and safety. In Canada, athletic associations allow participation in sports for student athletes consistent with their gender identity.
This bill would make students more susceptible to bullying and harassment as a result of state-mandated exclusion.
Studies show that participation in sports results in positive outcomes for all students — better grades, higher educational and occupational aspirations, and improved self-esteem.
This bill is a step backward in time when we need a clear vision for the future of all transgender people.
House Bill 2706 is unnecessary.
Patricia Bergen
Northeast side
A cacophony
of Democrats
Apologies to John Kennedy Toole.
The Feb. 25 Democratic debate rapidly devolved into a childish display of petulant behavior. The candidates, with the exception of Joe Biden, showed themselves to be wantonly selfish and totally unwilling to let anyone else speak.
They repeatedly shouted over one another, ran over their allotted time with a total disregard of the pleas for civility from the moderator, and made an absolute mockery out of what could and should have been an informative two hours.
I recommend that the moderator be given a mute button to cut off candidates who continuously interrupt or talk over their fellow candidates.
You guys have got to do better than this display of childish squabbling. Your objective should be to increase voter enthusiasm, not to extinguish it.
Steve Arnold
Foothills
A middle way
on Electoral College
Re: the Feb. 28 article “To be fair, national popular vote should replace Electoral College.”
As I have previously written to the Daily Star, past and current writers have advocated abolishing the Electoral College in favor of the national popular vote in electing our president for various reasons.
However meritorious this proposal is, one factor always seems to get overlooked: implementation.
Essentially, the small population states agreed to ratify the Constitution if they could be protected from being overwhelmed by the large ones. Thus, each state got two senators and the Electoral College was formed.
Given this, why would any small-population state today vote to amend the Constitution to abolish the Electoral College? Thus, no implementation.
The fairest way to elect the president would be for each state to apportion its electoral vote to its popular vote. This way the popular vote is taken into account, each candidate can get some votes and there is no winner take all. Best of all, no constitutional amendment is required.
Raymond Silverstein
Midtown
Trump will blame outbreak on Obama
How long will it take Donald Trump to blame the coronavirus outbreak on Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton, like he does with all other negative situations?
Russ Baker
South side