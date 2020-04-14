Letters to the Editor

Lay siege to the enemy
by staying home
Let’s accept that we are in a war. There will be collateral damage, casualties and something called “acceptable losses.” That means whatever the losses, we will have to accept them.
Stand up. You are in a war. Your duty is to attack and kill your enemy.
This enemy, this virus has at least two fatal weaknesses: First, it has a kind of fatty outer layer that succumbs to kinetic application of a surfactant. That means soap and water kills it.
Second, the virus can’t move. It has no legs, no arms, it can’t swim, can’t fly and can’t crawl.
The only way it moves is when a human transports it around. What we do is lay siege to where it is.
Hold it in place and strangle it, starve it to death. The Roman Army got a lot done with sieges. So did Ghengis Kahn.
So if everyone can hold their position on the siege lines, we will win. If you carry it around, you are aiding and abetting the enemy. Stay home.
Erik Moore
Downtown
Trump delayed, downplayed virus
President Trump needs to take responsibility for delays in our country’s reaction to the pandemic. His first reaction was to call it a Democratic hoax designed to defeat him in November.
Then he claimed it was nothing more than a severe flu. Then he blamed the Chinese. All this took precious time while the virus spread like wildfire.
His needless delays reacting to the deaths in a Washington State nursing home allowed many to die and the virus to spread, gaining ground across the country.
Now he wants to be seen as offering cash to workers who have been laid off from their jobs. He thinks money will solve any problem.
In this case, time was much more precious than money and Trump failed this test.
He doesn’t seem to realize that money won’t buy everything.
That something is more precious than money must be a real eye-opener for him.
Donald Vandine
Sierra Vista
Vote for Kelly
Re: the April 8 letter “Kelly disgracefully continues to campaign.”
A “so-called” lifelong Democrat rebukes Mark Kelly for campaigning during the virus pandemic. She doesn’t rebuke any other Democrat or Republican campaigning during these trying times. I do suspect her true political party affiliation is showing.
I encourage a vote for Kelly as he has demonstrated throughout his life the courage necessary to stand against the Trump demolition of the U.S. and is campaigning for the common good of all, regardless of party affiliation.
Louis Lovat
Green Valley
States pushing bans
on abortions
I am appalled that a number of states are using the pandemic to push political and religious agendas by banning abortions as elective medical procedures.
Elective medical procedures are ones that can be postponed to a later date. Termination of a pregnancy cannot. The law allows for termination of pregnancies.
The law needs to be upheld.
Christopher Pinhey
Foothills
Find common ground to unite as a country
We might have something in common. I am a son. I am a brother. I have been divorced. I am an American. I supported President Barack Obama during his tenure in office and I support President Trump now.
I support the First Amendment that allows us to say what we think is true and right. I support the resistance to Trump, even though I do not agree with them.
I support the mainstream media’s agenda to remove President Donald Trump, even though I hope that they fail in their attempt.
I hope that we find common ground. I hope that we look to our similarities. I hope that acceptance and love defeats fear and hate. God bless us all and God bless America.
Dan Smith
East side
What should Mark Kelly be doing?
Re: the April 8 letter “Kelly disgracefully continues to campaign.”
Will the writer kindly enlighten us as to the reasoning behind her letter? What should Mark Kelly be doing instead? And how, pray tell, would his going quiet for the duration of the virus benefit anyone?
His campaign and “our current situation” (the pandemic) have nothing to do with each other. He is campaigning with dignity and honesty and if he is elected to the Senate, we will all be the beneficiaries.
Carol des Cognets
Midtown
