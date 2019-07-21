Letter writer mistakes liberalism for socialism
Re: the July 7 letter “No to Dem socialists.”
The writer confuses liberalism with socialism. In a nutshell, liberals want what is best for the people, and conservatives want what is best for big business. That will never change. There have been some great programs instituted by Washington liberals that could be construed to have socialistic overtones, but which have been nothing but excellent for the American middle class. I speak of Social Security, Medicare, and the Affordable Care Act. So if you can’t live with a touch of socialism I recommend you send back all the Social Security checks you have received, burn your Medicare card, and go find your own medical insurance.
Henry Selfridge
East side
On abortion, critic not entitled to her own facts
Re: the July 13 letter “Woman bragging about abortion is a shock.”
The author thinks that a woman discussing how her abortions helped her life is “the all time low.” I am more concerned about threats to the already born, not only putting them in cages but threatening the very existence of their world from global warming and nuclear war. She is entitled to her opinion, but not her own facts: the mortality rate in the U.S. for carrying a pregnancy to term is between eight and nine per 100,000, and for abortion is about 0.6. Way lower than boxing, football, scuba, etc. As for the penny? Come on!
Joshua Freeman
North side
Mr. President, support our diversity or resign
President Trump is racist. Why spend time trying to convince him of this? He doesn’t need to be aware of it for it to be true. A person doesn’t just decide to be racist; they are a product of their background and lack of experience. The fact that many agree with him does not change this. It only reinforces the fact that our country’s system and people have much to learn. I cannot know what it is really like to be deaf, or blind, or of a different skin color than my own. But I can listen and be open to the fact that there are truly different ways that the world interacts with people of color or different abilities. And I can speak up. If Trump does not like the fact that the country he represents is multicultural, multiracial, opinionated and diverse, then he can resign and go back to what he was doing before.
Katy Brown
Midtown
The Star and its readers should do some research
Re: the July 18 article “Can a detention facility serve as homey space for migrants?”
I invite the Arizona Daily Star to research the number of cases currently pending in courts brought by migrants in detention centers over issues related to conditions of the centers. I then invite the Star, its readers, and those in charge of the remodeling to consider the wisdom of disconnecting the existing camera security system in the remodel in light of known cases of sexual and physical assaults reported from the various detention facilities. Disconnecting the existing system will leave the center, taxpayers and government with no evidence in defense of any claim of assault subsequently made. Not a good position to be in.
William Bontrager, J.D.
Midtown
One Trump-free news day a week is great idea
I have been involved in public education as a teacher and social worker for over 40 years and have often found myself advising students from kindergarten on up to ignore bullies, and other mean and insulting comments. Yet as adults, we (myself included) seem obsessed with the insulting childish tweets of our president.
Every night they dominate the news and seem to be taking up a lot of time with our congress. I know we can’t totally ignore him but I think we can ignore many of his ridiculous comments, knowing that he says things mostly to get attention. I would also like to suggest we have one Trump-free news day per week (maybe on the Sabbath). Like we tell our children, maybe if we start to ignore him, he’ll go away.
Craig Wunderlich
West side