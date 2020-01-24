Letters to the editor

School-shooting solution: a bucket
Re: the Jan. 13 opinion “Schools’ response to shootings: Here’s a portable toilet.’
Some public school classrooms (as in California) are issued “portable toilets to be used during lengthy lockdowns due to active shooters.” Being curious about new information, I asked some teacher friends in Phoenix whether they too are privy (no pun intended) to such luxurious items for their classrooms.
In each instance, I was informed that their classrooms have recently been issued water buckets from Home Depot (no “working lid,” nor “surprisingly comfortable seat” as in California, nor lid or seat of any kind). Also, unlike in California, the Arizona bucket is not filled with plastic floor mats, gloves or bags “to ensure a sterile environment,” it’s just an empty bucket. The only redeeming aspect is a companion plastic shower curtain, though no teacher had a place to hang one.
Gov. Ducey can sleep soundly at night, knowing he has done everything possible to ensure his Phoenix classrooms are now totally prepared for confronting situations involving murderous armed intruders. Guns rule!!
Peggy Stephens
Midtown
Cost of playing 18 deters local, snowbird golfers
Re: the Jan. 21 Greg Hansen column “Crooked Tree among local courses still facing uncertain times ahead.”
The recent story about Crooked Tree Golf Course was of interest. I have played golf in Tucson and Green Valley for 21 winters. The reason I no longer play at some courses is the cost. Many snowbirds are of relatively modest means and the golf courses we play have gone from the $30 to $40 range to $50 to $60 range in the past few years. The city courses have been overpriced for some time. When questioned about price, the management minimizes the yearly rise in price, but in the past they often gave “discounts” for certain months. The point is that overbuilding is not the only reason for decreased golf play.
James McCabe
East side
FDR’s terms marked
by effective leadership
Re: the Jan. 17 letter “Trump would have acted quicker on Hitler.”
About two years before Pearl Harbor occurred in December 1941, the U.S. Army was smaller than the army of Portugal. After World War I and the Great Depression, there was minuscule support in the U.S. for Roosevelt’s efforts to build up the armed forces or to aid Britain. The law to draft men to increase the armed forces was barely renewed four months before Pearl Harbor by one vote in the House of Representatives.
Based on the way Trump kisses up to dictators like Russia’s Vladimir Putin, it seems more likely that he would have joined the anti-war America First Committee in opposing entry into war and helping Britain in favor of appeasing Hitler instead.
Roosevelt had his faults and foibles, but he was an effective leader and a great American. It is sad that many Americans know little about history and even distort it for a dubious agenda.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
McSally should want
witness testimony
Sen. Martha McSally, you took an oath to defend the United States and uphold its Constitution as an Air Force officer, again as a member of the House of Representatives, and yet again, more recently, as a member of the Senate.
Senator, open your eyes and ears, and look and listen to what is happening. Hear from witnesses who are or were part of the current administration. Call for documents to reveal the facts. Are you and your fellow Republican senators afraid of the public learning more of the truth?
It is time for a fair Senate trial. Defending the United States and its Constitution is not only done from the seat of a fighter jet.
Daryl Herman
Northeast side
Presidency itself
has been damaged
Remember when the finest motivational compliment a child could receive was “Someday you could grow up to be president?” That’s because our presidents have generally been excellent leaders, honorable men, maybe not perfect, but sincerely serving to exhibit the finest traits of honesty, compassion, hard work, and decency (with the exception of the current one).
Unfortunately today, for many children too young to have experienced an Obama, a Carter, a Bush, or a Kennedy, their only perception of the president is Donald Trump, who has disgraced the presidency and destroyed its dignity. Until our country rids itself of Trump, his dishonorable personal character, his lying, and his disastrous policies, these children will retain a negative image of “the president,” not someone desirable to “grow up to be like.” This may prove to be one of the most damaging consequences of Trump’s legacy.
Robert Swaim
East side
Capitalism, going green are compatible
Capitalism and clean energy can coexist very nicely. After all, they do in Finland and in a number of other first-world countries. Michael Bloomberg, clearly someone who champions a capitalist system, is proposing a rapid transition to a clean-energy future. His proposals include replacing all coal plants now in operation, halting the construction of natural-gas power plants, ending subsidies for companies that extract and burn fossil fuels and providing much more support for communities impacted by fossil-fuel-related pollution and affected by a transition to clean energy.
These solutions are now considered mainstream and should be supported by all concerned citizens. It is incumbent upon us to elect representatives who will craft legislation that makes these and other sensible solutions to the climate crisis possible.
David Rubin
Foothills
Prison-reform stance of Engel is courageous
State Rep. Kristen Engel is applauded for her courageous position supporting sentencing reforms within our criminal-justice system. Many politicians duck and hide when it comes to incarceration and prison reforms.
Lock up the bad people, forget they will be returning to our streets someday.
This is where Engel correctly points out a lack of programs, where 78% of the inmate population demonstrates substance abuse history.
Treatment is limited, release carrying all the same problems that trapped them in the first place makes no sense at all. Recidivism demands legislative action. Time to put candidates’ feet to the fire: Where do they they stand ensuring inmates can reenter society without once again threatening public safety?
Treatment, education, teaching job skills have costs, however. Without them, inmates are given a new sentence to join the underground economy.
Engel shows leadership in proposing beefing up substance abuse treatment programs.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
Snowbirds can vote
in their home states
Re: the Jan. 23 letter “‘Intent to remain’ shouldn’t dictate vote.”
While Bob Thorpe’s bill isn’t perfect, it does start a conversation. Unfortunately that conversation has gotten silly for some. I reference the letter “Intent to remain shouldn’t dictate vote.”
In the letter he says “snowbirds would be prevented from voting as well.” Oh, the horror! Someone who visits our city for only a few months would be forced to vote up north in their true home state? How awful! Next thing you know he will claim that our Canadian visitors should be allowed to vote. This of course comes only if he believes those votes will be cast for his choice of the “right side.”
Bert Fredericksen
Marana