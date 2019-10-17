Betrayer in chief
We are witnessing the latest gift by the president of the United States to Vladimir Putin. There can be no doubt by anyone that the latest betrayal of a U.S. ally by the president has advanced the interests of Russia. The current situation is clearly the responsibility of president Trump with the loss of life of civilians, the loss of credibility of the United States of America and the advancement of Russian prestige.
Barbara Moore
East side
What did we get for abandoning the Kurds?
Less than one week after the U.S. began pulling troops out of northern Syria, Turkey is bombarding and invading what had been peaceful Kurdish communities. Trump announced the withdrawal just two days after a call with President Recep Erdogan of Turkey.
Our president prides himself in being a great negotiator. The big question in all of this is, what did Trump get from Erdogan in exchange for pulling out of Syria? It is clearly a disaster for U.S. foreign policy, so was the deal for something more personal? Maybe a special break for Trump Tower in Istanbul? Why is no one asking for the record of that call with Erdogan?
Peter Warren
Midtown
Democrats, health care and the real costs
Watching the Democratic debates, it is obvious that the candidates will never want to address a very pressing issue. Not only are some of them reluctant to discuss the cost of their proposals, but they will never admit that most federal programs will probably cost far more than expected. Their plans for taxes and health care will probably bring in far less in revenue than anticipated, and it will cost us far more than projected. Federal government programs are notorious for cost over-runs.
If Sen. Elizabeth Warren claims that Medicare for All would cost $30-40 trillion, then you should expect it will be at least $50 trillion over 10 years.
Just being realistic here.
Gerald Peters
Marana
Taxes on used items are oppressive
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is a terrible governor who stabbed all the Arizona residents in the back when he signed the Marketplace Facilitator (MF) law. This MF law is causing Arizona residents to pay sales taxes on used items sold on Ebay, Amazon, Etsy, and other web sites selling used goods. All items that have had sales taxes paid on them once should not be taxed again every time the item is resold. Calling a sales tax a use tax is a deceptive way of cheating the Arizona residents out of more money. Selling a used item should not incur any sales taxes of any kind.
I recommend that Arizona residents remember how Gov. Doug Ducey helped gouge more money out of the taxpayers’ wallets and do not re-elect him during the next election. I also encourage voters to vote on repealing the MF law and prohibit the collection of any sales or the deceptive use taxes on any used items.
John Painer
Sierra Vista
Troops must feel shame over Trump’s behavior
As a veteran, I am appalled at the sense of frustration our troops must feel with today’s commander in chief. Back in the day we had no doubt about our leader’s dedication to our Constitution and the flag. It never occurred to us that we were being used as pawns for the personal gain of a demagogue in the Oval Office. And the proud legacy inherited from those that carried Old Glory before us was that “These colors never run!”
Our leadership today has trashed that legacy. It is a grievous sight to see our brave troops ordered by this commander in chief to tuck tail and run behind Old Glory for protection as this leader betrays those who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us to subdue ISIS. Our troops have to be feeling profound shame as they are forced by this fake commander in chief to abandon our allies.
The road to “Make America Great Again” has turned a fevered swamp into a foul cesspool full of betrayal.
Russell Pence
Oracle
Cut-and-run accomplishment
George W. Bush and his team spent months planning and executing the invasion of Iraq before that situation became a fiasco. Trump, after one phone call with another of his dictator buddies, Erdogan of Turkey, managed to create a fiasco in less than two weeks due to his sudden, unplanned troop withdrawal (after claiming that there are no U.S. troops in Syria). And he sold out the Kurds while he was at it. Quite an accomplishment.
Vance Holliday
Foothills
Any lessons learned?
Let’s say I was a Republican and voted for Trump even though I knew he bragged about sexually assaulting women. Even though I knew he made fun of a handicapped person. Even though I knew he made false claims about fellow candidates and disparaged a candidate’s wife about her looks. He falsely accused Ted Cruz’s father being part of the Kennedy assignation.
Well, I overlooked these minor character flaws and voted for him anyway. Three years later, what do I know? Mexico is not building the wall. I know he is trying to destroy Obamacare with no replacement. We know he lies on a scale unparalleled by any president. He does not believe the Russians interfered in our elections, or believe in global warming. Our allies know they can’t depend on us, just ask the Kurds. We know, by his own words he tried to extort Ukraine for political gain. So, have I learned anything in the past three years?
Fred DiNoto
Southwest side
A new low in the Middle East
I was not a proponent of the war in the Middle East but am heartsick about the troop withdrawal. Not only is this devastating to the people who live there, but I feel it is a slap in the face to our military who fought and died there. It’s as if their sacrifice didn’t matter. Trump has done it again. Playing with people’s lives. This is not a TV show, Mr. Trump, this is real life.
Valerie Golembiewski
Southeast side
Trump has made US joke of the world
When John Bolton resigned, he decried the Ukraine deal, and Bolton called Rudy Giuliani a “hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up!” according to testimony by Fiona Hill. I wondered why Mr. Bolton resigned, but he called the meeting “a drug deal meeting.”
Comrade Trump is lying. He makes Richard Nixon look like a saint. The Russians moved into northern Syria, already taking over American bases. What did Comrade Trump promise his boss, Putin? Now we have troops and planes in Saudi Arabia? To protect Trump’s interests and money. From a 60% disabled Vietnam Vet, we are the joke of the world.
David Leon
East side
Why oh why, Donald?
President Trump is a lot of things, but he is not stupid. He had to know that his decision to withdraw from Syria would be viewed by pretty much everyone as a bad move. So why did he do it? Hmmm.
James Galvin
Sahuarita
Present your ideas, conservatives
Rather than complain about his perception of unfairness in our nation’s higher education system, why doesn’t Richard Vatz pen a presentation of conservatism’s better ideas? I certainly agree there are many.
Or perhaps he could explain how the conservative party has managed to produce a despotic and irrational leader. Maybe he could enlighten us as to why that party seems duty bound to support that leader in lockstep fashion despite his obvious missteps and outright criminal behavior. And we beg to know why their party officially denies and mocks our existential dilemma of climate change, despite the findings of the vast majority of scientists.
Since when was fairness a conservative value? Where was the fairness in their party when they openly admitted that any bipartisan support of Obama’s policies would be a political loss for the tribe? Where was the fairness in refusing to even interview Merrick Garland as Barack Obama’s final Supreme Court nomination?
Rich Kiker
Tubac
McSally not our choice
Re: the Oct. 14 letter “McSally is doing what her supporters wanted.”
Letter writer Bruce Dockter says that Senator Martha McSally is “ ... doing just what the voters of Arizona wanted her to do.” Let me point out the obvious. Sen. McSally lost the election, and then she was rammed down our throats by Gov. Doug Ducey. What we wanted her to do was to find a job far away from Congress. In November 2020, we will tell her that again.
Donald Reese
Southeast side