Letters to the Editor

Let’s do it for all
the moms and dads
It is often reported in this paper that coronavirus is like the flu in 80% cases. The problem is the other 20%. Five percent end up in ICUs. The mortality rate for those over 70 years old is near 8%.
My father is 70. He has served the Tucson community as a pediatrician for over 40 years. He’s saved lives and mentored countless students through medical school. He brings puppets to work. He doesn’t take sick days.
People in medicine are given the privilege of treating the sick, and they put duty over the interests of their own health every day. My dad won’t call in sick, so I need your help, Tucson.
I need you to wash your hands. To stay home from school and work. To avoid gatherings. To practice social distancing. To stay calm. To listen to the public health experts as the restrictions gradually increase in the coming weeks. For my father and yours, and our mothers, aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Jesse Marshall
Northeast side
Strong preventive action needed for this virus
To put the coronavirus in perspective: The cumulative number of deaths of the U.S. military in Afghanistan was around 3,600. Because of the large number and the potential for reducing the deaths, for a long time the Arizona Daily Star reported the numbers on a daily basis.
Based on the fact that 60 million people in the U.S. actually caught the swine flu during Barack Obama’s administration in 2009 and the coronavirus spreads more easily than swine flu, it would be expected to infect more than 60 million U.S. residents without strong preventive action.
The coronavirus kills about 2% of the people who get it, so without preventive action the potential deaths from coronavirus in the U.S. would could be well over 1.2 million.
It’s reassuring to see our federal, state and local governments, and businesses, schools, institutions and individuals taking preventive action to protect us from coronavirus.
Richard Smith
SaddleBrooke
Trump has only himself to blame
As we can all see, there is a pandemic happening in our country and it will affect us all.
Over the ages, such things have occurred. The Black Plague of the Middle Ages comes to mind, but there have been many, mostly a century or two apart. The coronavirus is immpacting the stock market which is, I believe, an impartial judge of its effects. We deserve an answer as to why is it so easily affecting the best overall medical system in the world.
The 2018 disassembly of the top leadership of the CDC by President Trump — only to be replaced by political hacks — may be the answer.
I suggest, instead of listening to Fox News, check the record. And, while you are at it, wash your hands.
Carl Bosse
Green Valley
Gosar should apologize for virus comments
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar’s comments that he would “rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus” reveals both his ignorance and bluster. Add to these thoughtless comments about joining Ted Cruz to “arrange a meeting with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” and our state’s representative embodies ignorance and mean-spirited behavior.
I urge Gosar to issue an apology and behave in a more compassionate, informed way during his remaining term, hopefully his last.
Roger Shanley
East side
Climate change is as much a threat as virus
The coronavirus is a good example of how our world and nation need to be better prepared for the future. We can’t keep thinking bad things won’t happen. We need science to inform of us about viruses, diseases, air pollution and global warming. Global warming, as science indicates, continues to threaten our quality of life.
As a nation, we must address this climate crisis seriously. Just as the coronavirus is causing havoc on our health, economic and financial stability, so is climate change. The medical field is dedicated to finding cures and vaccines. Scientists are dedicated to solving climate change.
It’s time our politicians start dedicating themselves to reducing carbon emissions. We know putting a price on carbon will lower fuel consumption and stimulate innovation. Finding a vaccine for the coronavirus will take time, but reversing climate change will take decades. To prepare for a safer future we need to use scientific facts to guide our actions. This builds stability in a world full of uncertainty.
Maggie Kraft
North side
Column on franchise workers was misleading
Re: the March 14 opinion “Bad rule lets fast-food chains off the hook for workers’ rights.”
The opinion column by professors Andrew Ellmore and Kati Griffith about the application of their “joint employment” theory is, to say the least, disingenuous.
While I have no stake in their fight, and probably agree with some or even many of their goals, it still seems improper for them to describe a 9th Circuit decision in terms that would lead one to think that the decision is somehow new law, when it, in fact, is entirely consistent with longstanding law.
They also elide reality (at least economic reality) in their description of legal franchising relationships, whether early in the legal relationship between franchisors and franchisees or later (and I’ll bet that franchisees have a lot more influence over legislators than franchisors). I have never been involved on either side, personally or professionally, but it would seem much more straightforward of them to state that what they want is a change from current law.
Vincent Flood
Northeast side
Is Trump all there?
Re: the March 14 letter “Is everyone sure Biden is all there?”
As I read this letter, I began to transpose Donald Trump for Joe Biden, Republican for Democrat, Fox, Breitbart, Hannity, Ingraham, Limbaugh for ABC, MSNBC and others and voila!
Alice Moreno could have easily been writing about what many of us have known for years about our current White House resident. Is he all there?
Greg Zath
Oro Valley
Seeing good
in trying times
I send my thanks to the hospitals, health-care workers and caregivers who have been handling the novel coronavirus. Thank you! They will be doing so for a long time it seems. Their dedication is essential and enormously appreciated by me and, I am sure, all of us.
I hope all of us can set a good example for ourselves and our children as we react to this crisis. Caring and sharing with others, not to mention offering encouragement, will never be more important than now.
I am pleased to see signs that our nation is coming together to address this and, if only for a short period of time, closing the divide we live with because of politics for the last several years. I hope we can all look back and say we showed courage and grace in the face of this pandemic.
John Knight
Northeast side
Please, if you’re sick, stay home
This letter is addressed to the couple I saw at the Albertson’s grocery store near Silverbell and Speedway at 11 p.m. on the evening of March 14.
Which part of “stay home if you are sick” did you not understand? You chose to bring your sick elementary school daughter to the store with you.
She was quite sick, and as a child will do, she was forgetting to cover her coughs. There were two of you, couldn’t one of you have stayed home with your sick daughter? Was it really necessary to bring her with you?
Could you consider other people, and the warnings and advice of experts? Please stay home if you are sick.
Eric Yetman
West side
Now is the time
for gov’t spending
My folks taught me to save a few dollars in good times so I’d have a few dollars in tough times. Likewise, government spending should be lean during good times so it can be robust in tough times.
This administration takes a different approach. When times are good, spend away — cut business taxes and more spending, too. Everybody wins! Everybody has a good time!
In four years, this administration has increased the annual deficit by $500 billon. This year we are budgeted to spend $1.30 for every dollar we collect.
Now tough times have come. Revenue will shrink and the government will have to drastically boost spending. And when this administration leaves, in one year or five, who will be holding the bag for the party?
William Krauss
Downtown
Trump not likely to lose to the likes of Biden
Now that it is settled between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, I feel very sorry for the Democrats who are in love with the flawed Biden. So many say they believe Biden can beat Donald Trump. As such, I truly enjoy listening to all the pundits and other Democrats spewing out their “wishful thinking.”
Ralph Haak
Southeast side