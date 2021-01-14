Letters to the Editor

Some questions about the ‘new norm’
Questions I’d like answers to:
1. If the behavior of current Republican leaders is the “new norm,” what does crazy or inappropriate behavior look like?
2. Should we rethink First Amendment rights in light of new technology? Everyone agrees that yelling “Fire!” in a crowded movie theater is not protected free speech, so why is it OK to publish the same message on social media?
3. If a majority of Americans said they believed George Washington was not this country’s first president, how would you answer the following “True or False” question: “George Washington was the first president of the United States?”
4. Who most benefits from a divided citizenry unable to agree on who won this year’s presidential election?
Doug Salerno
Foothills
Kelli Ward is perfect — for Dems
As a lifelong Democrat, I would like to encourage the Arizona State GOP to continue electing Kelli Ward as its chairperson. She has now lost two Senate seats, the presidential election, and Arizona’s Congressional representation consists of five Democrats and four Republicans.
The next targets are Paul Gosar, whose own siblings don’t support him, Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko. If Kelli manages to lose those, she will make every MAGA member’s dream come true — Make Arizona Great Again.
Rick Smith
Foothills
Republicans, witness our democracy in action
I am a Democrat. I believe in a two-party system. As I watch the impeachment hearings, I am filled with awe that two such opposing parties can express themselves so passionately, with the understanding that whatever the vote, it will be respected.
Just as whoever wins an election is respected. When Donald Trump was elected as President in 2016, we were appalled. However, the fact was, enough Americans voted to make him president. Would we fight like crazy against his policies and try to keep from him getting elected again? Of course — as Republicans will now do. Our democracy is awesome!
But Republicans — you have been honorable in the past — surely you can find someone to represent you with integrity, who does not mock people with disabilities, brag about assaulting women, bribe foreign countries to help get him elected, support white supremacy and racism, and encourage maniac fringe groups to violently storm our capital?
Please stop supporting this man and take back your party so we can respect you again.
Kathleen Harris
North side
Conservatives are being silenced
For 244 years, Americans had the right to debate their grievances peacefully. There was harmony, there was discipline, and there was mutual respect. Today, political opponents are in a virtual battlefield — harmony, discipline, and mutual respect — gone!
Opposing voices are being silenced by powerful technological and financial industries. Parler is Twitter’s competitor. Hundreds of thousands, if not millions of Twitter subscribers have moved to Parler where conservatives have a platform to discuss their issues without being silenced.
Twitter, the master of deceit, did not like the direction of the public discussion against their ideology. Then Amazon removed Parler from its servers. Other powerful tech and financial industries followed the Amazon model. Dissent silenced!
The American people are forced to learn how to speak “globalism” to survive. The foundation of our society is being reshaped by the globalists. The next reshaping step: one-party dictatorship, aspiring toward central control. The end of individualism and with it the end of capitalism.
Rafael Polo
Oro Valley
COVID vaccine administration idea
I would like to urge public health officials to consider making arrangements to utilize the offices of allergy physicians for administration of the COVID vaccine. They have a staff of competent technicians who administer hundreds of inoculations daily. These offices have access to sources for necessary supplies and are competent to respond to emergency procedures necessary if there is an adverse reaction to the vaccine. I am sure some form of indemnity can be arranged.
Art Di Salvo
Northwest side
Assault on America demands accountability
The Jan. 6 insurrection against the U.S. Capitol and our democracy can be directly attributed to President Trump’s rhetoric over the past four years. Five American citizens died as a result of this revolt, and it sickens me to see this event politicized. Many Congressmen could have died had it not been for the Capitol Police who prevented a massacre.
References today, to the “far-left’s persecution” of the president by some of these very same people is divisive and feeds into the radical thinking. The president is a narcissist and is delusional about the election results. His actions demonstrate a lack of knowledge and concern about our electoral process and how our government operates.
They are insulting to Republicans, Democrats and independents who respect our Constitution and our representative democracy. This was not a political protest but an assault on all citizens of the U.S., and the president should be held accountable.
Sandra Beecher
Northwest side
A letter to GOP politicians
When you let bullies rule, your life is theirs and not yours. When you let the mob rule, the country becomes theirs and not yours and mine. If you cannot live up to your oath of office because of misguided loyalty and fear, you need to step aside and let someone who can take your place.
Norma Guest
East side
Congratulations, President Trump
I want to be the first person to congratulate President Trump.
He will be placed into The Guinness Book of World Records for a United States President. He has been impeached, not once, but twice. He can now add this to his list of accomplishments during his term in office.
He will have to change his red ballcaps from MAGA to MIGA: Make Impeachments Great Again.
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
What we have here is a failure to communicate
Dear Arizona Daily Star Editorial Team:
Donald Trump’s true personality has been displayed over the last four years as president and has led to his second impeachment. In helping to explain this, both Trump and impeachment, I would quote the character actor Strother Martin, from the 1967 movie, Cool Hand Luke.
Strother, the evil work camp warden, has just beaten Paul Newman, the incorrigible prison inmate. Strother or “Captain” as he is called in the movie, says to the other inmates:
“What we got here is failure to communicate. Some men you just can’t reach. So you get what we had here last week, which is the way he wants. Well, he gets it. I don’t like it anymore than you men.”
President Trump can’t be reached.
Dan Dorrance
Vail
Star should frame stories more accurately
Re: the Jan. 14 article “Trump impeached a 2nd time; 10 GOP lawmakers desert him.”
The role of the media in fanning the flames of division in our nation cannot be overstated. Look only at the Thursday, Jan. 14, headline. Those 10 GOP lawmakers did not by any means “desert” Donald Trump. They stood for the rule of law and for our Constitution and voted their conscience, as all lawmakers should have.
Your headline should have read, “Trump impeached a 2nd time; 10 GOP lawmakers follow their conscience and defend the Constitution.” The Daily Star has asked for ideas about what’s to come.
Perhaps the Daily Star could commit, in the future, to refusing to play a part in the media’s disheartening role of stoking division, by more carefully choosing how to present each story.
Kathy Simolaris
East side
Cancel culture is getting closer
When it comes to what one chooses to express in public these days, you have to wonder where we’re headed as a nation. Especially when considering the contemporary attitude from halls in Washington, D.C., the halls of college campuses, or those in Silicon Valley; wherein virtually everything said must conform to a regimented norm defined by them.
The current variation of that attitude is the expansion of the “cancel culture.” Agents of “cancel culture” are now not only demanding compliance with their views, but also exploring ways in which to silence people who fail to conform. Like modifying the First Amendment of our Constitution thereby setting limits on our freedom of speech.
Beyond imagination? Think again and consider what it would mean if you no longer had the right to freely express yourself regardless with whom you agreed or disagreed. You might consider speaking up while you still have a chance. Today’s rumblings in those halls are getting louder.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Time for businesses to cut Trump loose
“Undermining the integrity of our election” has been a repeated political headline during Mr. Donald Trump’s presidency. Since the beginning of the Trump administration, the U.S. started dealing with isolation among its allies.
After the deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol, it was figured out that Trump is in charge to demolish the United States’ democracy. Not only Republicans but businesses and institutions are trapped in a dilemma between supporting Mr. Trump and cutting ties to him.
The PGA Tour of America, technology platforms like Facebook and Twitter, and New York City are recognized as the leaders of this movement to distance themselves from Trump. It must be understood that all leaders are held accountable in this country.
Showing respect to our country and democracy is needed more than ever. It is time for big companies and corporations to stand on the people’s side and cut ties to a hateful person.
David J. Maclin
Downtown
Remove the infection for the nation’s benefit
Re: the Jan. 14 letter “Another means to removing Finchem.”
I would like to commend Stanley G. Feldman on yesterday’s letter to the editor. His letter was specific, clear cut and hit that nail on the head! We need to remove these conspirators from office immediately.
Listening to the “talking heads” on TV, some are saying to forgive, stop the rhetoric, let’s unify the country.
When doctors face infection, they find ways to remove it, or it will kill the body. These “political representatives” from Arizona, as well as Donald Trump himself, should be removed and put on trial to preserve the democracy of the United States. They are the infection and have proven themselves to be worthy of surgery.
Stephen Makielski
Midtown
Trump finally tells the truth
Donald Trump truly meant it when he said he was “deeply saddened by the calamity at the Capitol last week.”
He’s deeply upset his attempted insurrection failed.
Susan Miller-Pinhey
Foothills