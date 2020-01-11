Letters to the editor

City government headed on a correct, helpful path
In a small ray of hope during this contentious time, our city government seems to be genuinely responsive to the neighborhoods. A group of Rio Vista neighbors asked for the city’s help to restore the natural desert and block off wildcat trails. As a result, Parks and Recreation staff brought us brush that they’ve trimmed in other parks and coordinated with a volunteer group of neighbors and civilian conservation core folks to distribute the brush according to a plan that will help restore the ecology.
And when the traffic stops that were used last time to help protect trails wound up scaring some horses, the city adapted and gave us low key wooden sawhorses instead. It’s this government’s response to regular people that gives me hope.
Golda Velez
North side
Thankful Trump wasn’t president during WWII
Re: the Jan. 9 letter “Thankful these Dems weren’t around in 1941.”
Who would ever believe that President Trump and his adoring circle of lock-step Republicans would have been competent leaders during World War II? FDR would be rolling in his grave at the thought. We should all be very thankful that someone with Trump’s arrogance, ignorance, ineptitude, lack of qualifications and total non-interest in advice and input from his own experts was not sitting in the Oval Office at that crucial moment in history.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
United Methodists haven’t split up yet
Re: the Jan. 7 column “Methodists splitting church a sign of desperation.”
A recent column by John Vornholt stated, “Recently the United Methodist Church decided to split...” That well may happen, but it has not happened yet. A group was brought together by the bishop of Sierra Leone in Africa, and included people from both sides of the conflict along with help from a Jewish negotiator. The result was recommending a split.
It is only a recommendation to the United Methodist General Conference, which will meet in May. He writes a thoughtful column about splits in churches, but it has not happened. As a retired United Methodist pastor with 43 years of service, I understand our church government much better than a layperson.
Bringing those opposing people together in one room is a great news story you missed. Republicans and Democrats ought to take notice. Splits are nothing new. The Methodist Church split over slavery in 1844 and did not reunite until 1939.
Robert L. Kuyper
Southeast side
McSally’s appointment reminds me of Incitatus
I have always thought amusing the story of the Emperor Caligula who reportedly appointed his horse, Incitatus, to serve in the Roman Senate. After observing our own appointed Sen. Martha McSally’s painful and improper request for outside Republican groups to “wake up, and get involved, and start muddying up the landscape a little bit, so I’m just not sitting here taking incoming,” I have come to a new appreciation for the ancients. At least those Romans got a whole horse.
Michael Lex
Downtown
Helping the climate starts with yourself
Re: the Jan. 9 article “Leaving an unlivable world for future generations.”
There are “strong predictions” the climate will change over the next “pick a time period.” The opinion writer nails the reason for future demise. She states we live in selfish, narcissistic times. I wondered if Dr. Flanagan included herself when she stated “those” in power do not heed the science? A look in the mirror would help people with similar beliefs.
Just think, millions of climate “grandmas” abandon SUVs, disconnect all electrical devices, stop heating and cooling homes, stop depending on goods transported from the other side of the planet or food from thousands of miles away, what a difference they would make. To stop being selfish is much easier to demand of others and “those” to force behavior changes on someone else on Earth.
Jim Ryles
Oro Valley