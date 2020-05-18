Letters to the Editor

We’ve seen this movie before
In the movie “Jaws,” the town council ordered the beaches open while the shark was still at large because local business needed to make money. That did not work out so well for them. In our time, governors of some states are opening up because of business pressures despite not being able to meet the preconditions of declining new cases, widespread testing, and isolation and contact tracing of positive individuals.
This is what was done in the summer of 1918. The fall of 1918 saw a greater number of cases and a greater number of deaths than occurred in the first wave of the disease. No economy is more valuable than human life, because economy is fungible (tradeable for money) whereas human life is not — no amount of money can buy a life or a cure for a disease that has none.
The view that the economy is so important is shortsighted, narrow-minded and ultimately false. The economy will come back, by itself, when the disease is defeated.
David Vernon
East side
Flynn knows how
FBI interviews work
I am taken aback by the belief that Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was “tricked” or somehow treated unfairly when he confessed to lying to the FBI. I haven’t seen the released emails, I have seen the reporting. As a retired U.S. Army intelligence officer who commanded several counterintelligence offices and who ran very sensitive operations, I think I have some credibility on source/witness/object interviews.
Before such interviews, agents routinely review available information, discuss how to tactically interview the subject and what the “line” of the interview should be. To conduct such an interview without a “strategic” plan would be incompetence writ large!
Here is the true irony: Lt. Gen. Flynn was a U.S. Army intelligence officer! He led the Defense Intelligence Agency. I remember when he commanded the brigade that trained U.S. Army intelligence soldiers at Fort Huachuca.
If anyone should have known what was to be expected in an interview with the FBI and what those conducting the interview would have “gamed” out prior to sitting down with him, it was Lt. Gen. Flynn.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Desperate times call for sensible measures
Obviously, allowing signature-gathering online, while in lockdown, is necessary.
These are desperate times, which require desperate measures, aka flexibility and adaptation ... funny enough cornerstone components of effective leadership.
To enforce requirements of in-person signatures at the same time as a lockdown is a clear divergence of basic logic.
This is an amazing time to show care and compassion in the face of loss and despair ... to bestow grace.
Are we doing our best to ensure the safety of Arizonans while also preserving our voices?
Abigail Adams
Downtown
Michigan hooligans define white privilege
You’ve seen the photos: heavil -armed white men in military gear snarling, screaming and threatening the governor and legislators in the Michigan Capitol building. Now close your eyes and imagine those protesters as black, Mexican-American or Native American men. Do you think the stoic police officers charged with keeping the peace would show such restraint?
Actually, do you think a small army of bellowing, nonwhite men fondling Glocks and assault rifles would have gotten in the building, much less within virus-spewing distance of the Legislature? Come on now; be honest!
But these hooligans are Donald Trump’s “very good people” — direct quote — just like the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, so it’s hands off. If you still pretend not to understand white privilege, there it is.
Elinor Brecher
Foothills
Ducey has shown
steady leadership
Gov. Ducey extended the state of Arizona’s stay-at-home executive order through at least May 15, with some exceptions (elective surgeries for one). I believe he has demonstrated responsible leadership, explaining his reasoning and citing public health as his main concern. He refers to science as the basis for sound policy.
He rightly expresses grave concern for individual and business economic loss. His communication language is measured, thoughtful, fact-based. He has not publicly engaged in speculation about any of the political contentions repeated over and over in all media.
Though one can disagree with his executive orders and/or plan for easing stay-at-home orders and the wearing of masks in public, his reasoning is clear, unencumbered by inflammatory language. I am grateful. I believe Arizona citizens are the beneficiaries of his leadership because anxiety about the circumstances is not further provoked by extraneous political words.
Katherine Hoskinson
Midtown
Harelson alumni
are problem solvers
Re: the May 1 letter “Please continue to shelter in place.”
Congratulations, James, on joining the discussion on social distancing and sheltering in place. As an old Harelson teacher I am happy that you are stepping into society’s problems with your thoughts and solutions. You join a nice group of people from Harelson in doing so.
The editor of this paper, Jill Jorden Spitz, is a fellow alumni from Harelson. She is solving problems like yours every day. She also was a good student at Harelson.
Former Mayor of Tucson Jonathan Rothschild joins you as a Harelson alumni. He worked hard for two terms at dealing with issues that made life better for people in Tucson. He, too, was an excellent student.
Hope your teacher gives you some extra credit for a great letter and a caring heart!
Bill Nicholson
Northwest side
Thomas just being cruel at this point
Re: the May 1 opinion “The resurgence of big government and the rise of the national debt.”
Cal Thomas’ piece continues his crusade of rationalizing the denial of basic human necessities to those less fortunate. If you work hard and live a middle-class life, you are “penalized,” he writes, “with regulations and ever higher taxes to pay for those who live irresponsibly, or who embrace ‘victimhood.’” Who is crying “victim?”
Government’s objective in the lives of the poor “should be to help them become self-sustaining so they no longer need government. And if they continue to make wrong decisions harmful to themselves and to the country there should be consequences, not subsidies, to bring them to their senses.”
Nowhere does this intelligent and blinkered gentleman evince any understanding of the structural problems in American society which deny the poor entrée to all forms of advancement: education, housing, health/food, employment and legal status. It’s all in the history books, Cal. Wake up. Bootstraps do the shoeless no good.
Regula Case
Midtown
Your money
or your life
To the many who do not bother wearing masks in public: Masks provide the wearer with some protection, but mainly provide people around them protection from the wearer’s coughs, sneezes, or even sighs. When I was growing up in the 1950s and television was new, the airwaves were dominated by Westerns. You could always tell the “bad guys” because they always wore masks when they were stealing people’s money.
Those who do not wear masks in public certainly are not out to steal money from those around them. But they may end up stealing something much more valuable, their lives.
James Sheley
East side
‘No mask, no entry’
is the path forward
My good friend thinks she has contracted the virus. She is sick at home while awaiting the results of the COVID-19 test. She wonders if it happened when she went to the grocery store wearing a mask and gloves, and the employee who was working the door with his mask down around his chin, pushed the cart toward her with a big cough.
What can we do about so many in public places without a mask? I for one, would change my shopping in a nanosecond to a store that not only insisted upon employees wearing masks (properly), but also required it of all customers. You not only limit the number of customers in the store at any one time, but you require each to wear a face covering.
It used to be, “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Service.” The new normal? “No Mask, No Entry.” We can do this! Otherwise, we all continue to be at greater risk today while extending the duration and extent of exposure.
Dabney Philabaum
Downtown
Lockdown critics
are worth engaging
I read the letters to the editor daily, and there have been several letters criticizing protesters demanding lifting of the lockdown orders in various states. I, too, have concerns about the consequences of reopening the economy too quickly. Unfortunately, it is becoming clear that the pandemic may last much longer, up to two years by some estimates.
It seems impractical to remain locked down for two years with zero income for small businesses. Unless you disagree, then instead of criticizing everyone who doesn’t support complete and total lockdown, what about having a conversation about how to live in our new world?
Chris Cooper
East side
Second Amendment an anachronism
“A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
That militia is required by the Constitution to supplement the regular military in an emergency. When the Second Amendment was written, we had no militia to augment the small standing army necessary to defend our fledgling country. We relied on ordinary armed citizens.
Today, that is unnecessary. We have a well-regulated militia: the National Guard. All other so-called militias have no function and are not regulated. The Second Amendment should not be used as justification for gun ownership. It is counterproductive to the security of our country.
Gun ownership should be governed by each state and not based on the paranoia and fear spread by the gun lobby which promotes more weapons, which is destabilizing and dangerous.
Michael H. Mount
Foothills
Future of high court should get you to polls
Are you a progressive voter considering sitting out the 2020 election because your preferred candidate isn’t heading the ticket? Your vote is critically important, if for no other reason than the composition of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is 87, and Justice Stephen Breyer, who is 81, will likely retire. If Trump wins re-election and Mitch McConnell keeps control of the Senate, we face an unprecedented 7-2 right-wing majority on the court. Republican installed justices will have the last word on U.S. law for generations.
Long into the future, such a court could negate every bit of progressive legislation passed by future Congresses for Democratic presidents.
This 7-2 majority would be the devastating culmination of decades of Republican schemes that have already packed the appellate courts. What faces us is the loss for many years of our ability to protect our fundamental rights and hard-fought progressive victories. Please vote!
Joseph Alexander
Northwest side
Tell representatives
you support a carbon tax
Re: the May 9 opinion “Carbon-tax bill before Congress comes with unacceptable trade-off.”
Like the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change requires flattening the curve — in this case to prevent overwhelming the environment.
Barbara Warren’s guest opinion suggests that citizens not support HR 763. While I have great respect for her work on environmental issues, I think in this instance she is wrong.
HR 763 will quickly and dramatically reduce carbon emissions, is supported by economists and many environmental activists, is economically advantageous to most low- and middle-income families, protects farmers from fuel price shocks, encourages worldwide adoption of carbon pricing, reduces death and illness from air pollution and has the support of 80 members of Congress.
While it isn’t the only thing we must do, it is one of the very good things we can do now. Please contact your representatives and ask them to support HR 763 by going to www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative.
Kathy Benson
Northeast side
How can we
be so foolish?
We asked the top scientists in our country to develop scientific and practical guidelines for how and when we can safely reopen our country with the minimum loss of life. These infectious disease specialists developed a data-based and flexible plan that addressed regional differences as to how successful each state has controlled infections through mitigation.
A large number of politicians, encouraged by the president, then decided to not only ignore that plan, but to muzzle the very same scientists who are now warning us of the dire and deadly consequences of ignoring their scientific advice.
As a result, many people are packing shoulder to shoulder into bars, claiming that they have a constitutional right not to wear masks in public, and returning to their normal lifestyle, as though the virus has magically disappeared and is no longer a threat. I am appalled at the ignorance I see.
Ron Andrea
SaddleBrooke
