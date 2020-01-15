Letters to the editor

TEP should think about green energy investment
I was struck by three pieces in Sunday’s paper: first, the front page TEP rate hike request for covering “its” investment decision in fossil fuels. Second, the article by Beth Burger on A12 indicating how our promoting of fracking and natural gas production will dramatically increase carbon dioxide production nationally. And finally, Sharon Bronson’s praise for our local commitment and progress so far in decreasing greenhouse gas production in the county.
Since Pima County is stepping up to the plate and investing in clean energy, shouldn’t we hold TEP to this same standard? We should not reward its investment decision to continue to promote the use of fossil fuels with a rate hike. I don’t know a place better suited to capitalize on the promise of solar energy than Southern Arizona. If taxpayers always bail out environmentally unsound investment decisions by TEP, where is the incentive to get the clean energy we need and soon?
Linda Karl
Northeast side
Jim Crow comparison well beyond the pale
Re: the Jan. 12 article “Proposed gun show ban violates amendments.”
It is absurd for Jonathan Hoffman to compare an effort to ban private gun sales on county property to racist Jim Crow laws that discriminated against an entire race of people.
His argument that such a ban would violate both the First and Second Amendments is equally as frivolous. There is no right for a gun seller to use county property to sell private property and to require the county to facilitate such a sale.
This is especially true when, as is too often the case, that sale is illegal. All too frequently, these private sales are made to people prohibited from owning a weapon. Many sellers fail to even identify the person to whom the gun is sold, not knowing whether they can legally possess a firearm or not.
Perhaps Hoffman and his expert could work toward safe gun sale regulations such as requiring sellers to get valid identification of the buyer, which would be reported to the state. This would help close what truly is a loophole.
Rick Unklesbay
Midtown
Stellar’s probe of op-ed was excellent journalism
Re: the Jan. 12 Tim Stellar column “Benson op-ed on ‘elites’ came from urban ghostwriter.”
Tim Steller has done a great service to all of us, including the environment, in exposing the truth behind who really wrote the op-ed piece back in December supposedly written by Benson’s mayor and vice-mayor about the Vigneto project. Knowing that it was written by a paid advocate for the development sheds a whole new light on the issue, and gives me hope that this boondoggle can still be stopped before the San Pedro riparian area is forever ruined.
Thank you, Tim, for this truly wonderful example of investigative journalism at its best! You deserve an award, and I hope everyone reads it and redoubles efforts to stop this monstrosity before it starts.
Aston Bloom
East side
Italian family circus deserves a shoutout
Have you ever taken your kids or grand kids to the circus? Well, the Zoppé Family Italian Circus is in town. We went to it last year and had to do it again this year. This year, I went with my honey, my adult son, and my grandson and we had a blast! This circus is dedicated to the strong women in the Zoppe family.
They barely survived the war in Italy and rebuilt the circus to make it what it is today. All of the acts are authentic. It is a great tribute to the skill and dedication of these artists who do it right. The circus will be in town for another two weeks. I highly recommend that you take your favorite people to see it.
Linda Kurick
Northwest side
Romero’s gun task force clears way for discussion
I applaud Mayor Regina Romero for creating a task force on preventing gun violence. This is a step in the right direction to reduce the tragic toll gun violence takes in our community.
I would like to alert everyone to an excellent opportunity to have a dialogue on this topic. The League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson has education programs which are open to the public the third Saturday of the month. On Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. we will have a panel on gun safety at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Panelists will be Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, a representative from Moms Demand Action and a longtime NRA member. This should be a lively discussion, and we will have ample time for questions.
Free gun locks will be available, but please leave your guns at home, as the church is a weapons-free campus.
Kathleen Dubbs
West side
Medical care at Banner will never be forgotten
I can’t stop singing the praises of Banner-University Medical Center Tucson. Due to a perforated colon and subsequent colon resection surgery, I spent a week on the trauma and transplant floor of BUMC. Absolutely top-notch care from everyone!
Doctors who patiently answered our questions. Nurses who were my best advocate, always going the extra mile on my behalf. Techs whose acts of service of the most basic kind will not be forgotten.
So many small acts of kindness that encouraged me. A tech named Carlie helping me brush my teeth for the first time. There was Carla, the night nurse, walking with me and pointing out the lit HOPE sign on a hospital neighbor’s roof. Note to that neighbor: Please keep the sign lit all year. Every patient needs hope.
Was it a perfect hospital experience? No. Could things be tweaked to be better? Yes. But let it be known that we have fabulous medical care here in Tucson, and I am most grateful.
Naomi Garwood
Southwest side
Roberts must preside over impeachment trial
Re: the Jan. 13 opinion “If Roberts chooses not to take part, there won’t be an impeachment trial.”
Attorney Mark Sykes essentially grants Chief Justice John Roberts a veto power over the president’s impeachment trial, if and when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gets around to delivering the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Sykes correctly quotes that portion of the Constitution that states “When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.”
Notwithstanding that crystal clear language containing the mandatory word “shall,” Sykes claims (just three sentences later) that “there is nothing in the Constitution that compels the participation of the chief justice.” Huh? Article I, Section 2, which Sykes just quoted, mandates the Chief Justice preside over the President’s impeachment trial. It is not discretionary. His participation is mandatory. Unless Roberts possesses a legitimate reason to recuse himself, he must preside.
George Ferko
Midtown
Anti-semitism column was depressing, but true
Re: the Jan. 14 op-ed “Black anti-semitism is real and it’s finally being discussed openly.”
Kudos to African American columnist Gregory Clay for speaking out about black anti-semitism in a heartfelt editorial. Rising antisemitic violence in New York should certainly shock everyone, but sadly we don’t hear much from the community that perpetrated the recent killings. Has the courageous historical alliance between Jews and African Americans marching hand in hand for civil rights in the 1960s all but been forgotten?
Deborah Kaye, professor of Judaic Studies
Foothills