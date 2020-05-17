Letters to the Editor

Budget for POTUS travel a necessity
It is clear that U.S. presidents cannot have a blank check for personal travel and political events.
Because the current president has spent 300 times the presidential salary on private trips, I propose that any future president have a limited budget for personal travel, including fees spent by secret service and staff. Any good administrator will appreciate a budget and plan accordingly.
Additionally, a president or his campaign organization is responsible for all costs associated with any trip, which includes any political event.
Pseudo-Senator Martha McSally can demonstrate her adherence to good government and conservative principles by submitting appropriate legislation to limit the out-of -control spending by a corrupt president.
Additionally, this law must have the teeth of a criminal penalty for any and all persons who violate it.
David Brooke Hatfield
Oracle
Wearing a face mask protects others
While making an essential trip outside home, I observed many people without masks. I met a friend who asked me why I was wearing one. He went on to inform me that the mask does nothing to protect me from the virus.
I explained that I was aware of that but it does protect others from those of us who could be unknowing carriers of the virus. In effect, I am protecting those without masks but they are not protecting me.
I have heard the argument that the “mask thing” is nonsense but while easing the restrictions is welcomed and encouraging, it does not eliminate the need for protection against the spread of the virus. I would rather be wrong on the need for masks on the side of caution than risk passing or receiving the virus.
Wally Lamb
Green Valley
America’s covenant going unfulfilled
When Americans elect leaders to govern them, this empowerment rests on a “covenant.” The covenant includes rule of law, U.S. Constitution, oaths of office, fundamental principles of decency and guidance by wise professionals. To Trump-world conservatives, these values mean nothing.
Rule of law bends for white cronies. The U.S. Constitution is cherry-picked. When impeachment votes are cast, oaths of office vacate. Decency? AWOL.
To Trump-world conservatives, ideology overrides professionalism. How creepy it is to see Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx refrain from freely chastising their “boss” when he speaks or behaves unethically or erroneously? Can anything be more perverse?
These knowledgeable professionals are hired by taxpayers. The job description does not include protecting the feelings of a fragile man-child.
America’s covenant is being dissembled by a manipulator who has spent a lifetime trying to skirt it. Shame on his followers for following.
Ron Rude
West side
