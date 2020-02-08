Letters to the editor

America after impeachment
Donald J. Trump was impeached by a partisan, Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and acquitted by an equally partisan, GOP-controlled U.S. Senate. If you cannot agree with this statement, you can stop reading now.
The impeachment diversion has run its course so perhaps it’s time to dispense with hysteria and hyperbole and insist that Washington focus on the business of governance.
Hello, is anyone is still reading?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Heroes of the Trump impeachment
With the immediate chapter closing on the impeachment proceedings against President Trump, I will always remember the eloquence of Rep. Adam Schiff and his fellow managers, and the enormous courage of Sen. Mitt Romney. They are the real American heroes. I am reminded of the time many years ago when Sen. Barry Goldwater of Arizona and Sen. Hugh Scott of Pennsylvania went to the White House and told President Richard Nixon that, for the good of the country, he had to resign.
Peter Steere
Southwest side
A decline of guiding principles
It is a sad day when a president gets impeached. It is a sad day when there is clear evidence of his guilt. It is a sadder day when a trial appears rigged and acquittal not only likely but assured. The saddest day is when it all happens and we witness that there are some people who are indeed above the law. If the person who holds the nation’s highest office is not accountable, what have we become?
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
Lack of big-league baseball coverage is sad
The biggest trade in the major leagues this year happened this week, and involved a local player, Alex Verdugo, of Sahuaro High School. He was traded to Boston for Mookie Betts and David Price. I could never find a word about this in the Star, and it wasn’t even a late event, past the early bedtime of the Star. The coverage of sports by the Star, has become horrible. My new opinion of the Star, is: Where you can get yesterday’s news tomorrow.
Bruce Messenger
East side
Like McCain, Romney
a ‘profile in conscience’
How we all wish, and in some cases pray, that we too would have the courage to follow our conscience and to do what for us, in the circumstances, is morally the right thing to do. We want to be able to wake up the next morning or in 10 years and be able to look ourselves in the mirror and know that when a decision was made, we followed our conscience. Sometimes, like John McCain, we have to bravely put our thumb down, as Mitt Romney did, because we too would like ourselves and our fellow humans to each be lifted up to be a “profile in conscience.”
Diane Uhl
Oro Valley
Time to shine light on Reagan myth
Re: the Feb. 6 letter “Reagan-era GOP would have convicted.”
There is a ton of myth-making about Ronald Reagan and the 1980s, always describing him and his enablers in heroic terms.
But just focus on one semi-forgotten event, the Iran-Contra conspiracy. There, Reagan deliberately and repeatedly (and of course secretly) funneled money to the Contra rebels in Nicaragua despite a clear cut congressional prohibition. This was a textbook example of an impeachable offense, yet Congress let Reagan serve out his term without any attempt at impeachment. Congress has been pathetic for a long time. It didn’t start with Trump.
David Steinberg
Northwest side
McSally deserves to be a temporary senator
I can only wish Arizona’s unelected senator, Martha McSally, showed the respect for the Constitution and the truth demonstrated by Sen. Mitt Romney. Unfortunately, McSally has once more shown she is too timid to risk the wrath of Donald Trump, voting against hearing any evidence in the recent impeachment trial and refusing to hold him accountable for what seem like demonstrated instances of abuse of power in pursuit of his personal political interests.
McSally has taken oaths to defend the Constitution and to serve as an impartial juror in the impeachment trial. She has failed on both accounts and has amply demonstrated why Arizona voters in 2020 will make her a strictly temporary senator.
John Covert
East side
Broken oaths can only be solved by voting
In a cover-up, 51 GOP senators voted to ban witnesses against the wishes of 75% of Americans. What are they trying to hide? Spineless GOP senators, with the exception of Sen. Mitt Romney, voted for acquittal. Romney showed real courage, but Sen. Martha McSally and others chose to defend the man instead of the Constitution and the rule of law.
In doing so, they broke their oath of office. In spite of the evidence, they seem to have the attitude of “so what?” A chaplain’s prayer reminded the senators that “we reap what we sow.” They have placed Donald Trump above the law, which gives him the OK to abuse his power and do anything he wants in defiance of the Constitution and the rule of law. How much more corruption can this nation take? Our only hope is to vote Trump and McSally out of office this November.
Herman Klap
Sahuarita
It’s time to ban plastic bags
The Republican-dominated Arizona Legislature is in the pocket of the fossil fuel industry and has passed legislation making it illegal for municipalities to ban plastic bags, even though the vast majority of Arizonans favor such a ban. It is time for us to set things right. Arizona supermarkets are required by law to accept your plastic for recycling.
Everyone in the state should collect every piece of plastic in their home every week, take it to their supermarket, and turn it in. We should let it be known that this will continue until a state-wide ban is enacted. It will not be long before supermarkets are drowning in plastic.
They will then throw their support behind the ban, compelling the state GOP to acquiesce. We all know this is the right thing to do. We live in the 21st century, and plastic bags are banned everywhere on the planet. It is time for Arizona to join in.
Jon Dorschner
Midtown
Legislation infringes on private property rights
Rep. Mark Finchem, District 11, and Sen. Sonny Borrelli, District 5, have taken a narrow-minded view of our shared public lands, while at the same time directly infringing on the rights of private landowners.
House Bill 2092 and Senate Bill 1046 both aim to limit who you, as a property owner, can sell your land to. A sale to either the Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management would have to get approval from the state legislature and the governor. In rural areas many times the only perspective buyers are the FS or BLM, and creating a barrier could really limit options for the seller. There are many examples where a piece of private property has created a roadblock for access into national forests or BLM lands. Often that owner will sell their land to the FS or BLM who in turn will open access, resulting in more public land for outdoor recreation activities.
Nicole Schmidt
North side