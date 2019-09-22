Ariz. Dems must recall Sinema from the Senate
Re: the Sept. 19 article “State Briefs: Dems seek censure of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.”
Surprise, surprise. When in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema voted with the Trump administration’s preferred position on 10 of 11 key votes. Rep. Martha McSally voted with Trump on all 11 occasions.
Sinema is a Trump Republican disguised as a Democrat. The Arizona Democratic Party should consider a recall petition to remove her from the U.S. Senate in NOT representing the best interests of Arizona/U.S. Citizens.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Everything Trump does goes against our nation
Why hasn’t anyone, including the media, challenged Trump on his cruelty to Bohemians? Because we’ve been bombarded with his disregard for human decency and overt negative attitudes toward black and brown people so often during his tenure that we accept it as normal behavior. But it is not normal. Everything he says and does goes against our national moral code for decency must be challenged. By not doing so makes us all complicit.
Debbie Smith
North side
Don’t believe fear tactics against ‘Medicare for All’
Re: the Sept. 18 opinion piece “Our nation’s veterans deserve better than ‘Medicare for All’.”
First, I want to thank Frank Antenori for his service. True, the VA health care isn’t available to all vets. They have to be honorably discharged and have served during a time of conflict. The 37,000 homeless vets certainly won’t have to worry about increased taxes. If they don’t qualify for the VA, I’m sure they would like “Medicare for All.”
The Tucson VA health center is a wonderful operation, I see no reasoning that “any top-down government run health care insurance system would threaten access, quality and affordability for all.”Alison Jones explained Health Care for All in her Sept. 6th opinion piece. “If you pay $2,000 more in taxes and save $6,000 in health care costs, you’re $4,000 ahead.” Reject the propaganda of fear.
Ray Omdahl
Green Valley
What are religious businesses so scared of?
I find it depressing that the Arizona Supreme Court now allows (in the 21st century, no less) a business to use religious beliefs as grounds for discrimination.
Until this ruling falls by the wayside, any business that refuses to serve a group of people should be required to post clearly on its front door, website, Facebook page, etc., a list of each and every group of people that the business refuses to serve.
It should not be incumbent upon customers to inquire whether, and against whom, a business discriminates. Business owners should be proud to proclaim publicly what their religious beliefs “require.” Such postings would enable potential customers to avoid having hurtful face-to-face exchanges informing them that they will not be served. Such postings would also protect my First Amendment right to freedom of speech, as I have a right to ensure that not a single dollar of mine supports a business that discriminates against any group of people.
Karen Carson
Downtown