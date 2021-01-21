 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor
editor's pick

Letters to the Editor

Amanda Gorman stole the show at Wednesday's inauguration.

American poet Amanda Gorman, 22, reads her poem “The Hill We Climb” during the inauguration. She is the youngest poet to perform at a U.S. presidential inauguration.

 Patrick Semansky / The Associated Press

Biden inauguration begins the healing

Two weeks ago, my hometown where I spent most of my life came under attack by mobs of insurrectionists and seditionists who did not succeed in their heinous acts. Since that day, my old home’s downtown has become a militarized zone.

After noon on Jan. 20, 2021, I don’t know how I feel. Is it relief, disbelief or a sense that our Sisyphean struggle is finally over? Have we left the Twilight Zone or are we Rip van Winkle-awakened? I’m praying to an agnostic god that we can live in light instead of darkness for, at least, some days ahead.

Remission can be a welcome relief, but an ugly disease can slither back to infect us. As we continue to fight against COVID-19, we can be thankful that the ugly, bombastic malignant tumor that invaded our country has been excised from the presidency and together we can continue to fight against it to prevent it from infecting us again.

Jessica Hamdan

North side

Moved by unity

of past presidents

Yes, this veteran was choked up a number of times during the ceremony on Wednesday. But the most impressive sight occurred at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. There, shoulder-to-shoulder, stood three former presidents and first ladies. It was awe inspiring.

What a tribute to transition and tradition for all of the world to witness! Where else on the planet would you see this? The answer is nowhere. It just does not happen.

Stay strong America. Stay strong!

Eric Rose

Midtown

We must preserve our democracy

As we turn a page in American history for the better, Adam Gopnik of The New Yorker reminds us that “The default condition of humankind, traced across thousands of years of history, is some sort of autocracy” not “to thrive in broadly egalitarian and stable democratic arrangements.”

Therefore, we must be ever vigilant to protect our democracy, for it is, in fact, fragile. We cannot take it for granted; we must work hard, each in our way, to preserve it.

Phineas Anderson

Catalina

America’s polarization explained

Yes, America is polarized! However, there is only one pole in the polarization. It is the pole of bigotry, disinformation, lies, hatred, conspiracy theories and white supremacy. For decades there has been a barrage of incitement, hatred and lies generated by media outlets such as Fox News. They incited people to rally around the pole of bigotry and hatred.

Recently, beginning with his birther lies, Donald Trump linked up with the media of hate and did tremendous harm, including harm to those who believed what the president, and the media they trusted, told them. In turn, this led supporters, including Republican leadership, to do even more harm to the nation. Trump and the media of deception reveled in their intentionally frenzied propaganda by sowing division and chaos and then blaming it on others.

The rest of America and recently the U.S. Congress have found themselves under a hateful and violent siege from that pole. And yet the pole continues to rage! It is unable to abandon its raison d’être!

Michael A. Zaccaria

Foothills

Smooth process getting vaccinated

Following the instructions from the Pima County Health Department, published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 14, I registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For me, this was a very easy process with clear instructions. Knowing that many residents would also be applying, I anticipated a long wait.

I was pleasantly surprised when I received an email on Jan. 18 to schedule an appointment at TMC. I was able to secure an appointment at 4:45 p.m. that day. Though there were many of us queued to receive our vaccine, the staff was well-organized and the process moved with ease.

I realize everyone may not have had or may not have such a smooth experience but I just wanted to share this and express my deepest thanks to all involved

Linnea Bass

East side

Let’s be

brave enough

Amanda Gorman, America’s national youth poet laureate, joined the list of other inaugural poets like Richard Blanco, Maya Angelou and Robert Frost. Gorman recited her inaugural poem “The Hill We Climb” with an effervescence and confidence rarely found in most 22-year-old writers. Her lines mingled the past, present and future struggles and hopes for our country, “a nation that isn’t broken but simply unfinished,” ending with these lines:

“When day comes we step out of the shade,

aflame and unafraid

The new dawn blooms as we free it

For there is always light,

if only we’re brave enough to see it

If only we’re brave enough to be it.”

Let’s accept Amanda Gorman’s invitation; America let’s be brave enough.

Roger Shanley

East side

The noise you hear

is glass ceiling breaking

The United States now has a woman vice president! Yes, yes, yes! It was a thrilling, emotional moment to see Kamala Harris, a woman of color, being sworn in as vice president of the United States by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Joe Biden is now president! It was also a thrilling, emotional moment when Biden was sworn in as president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts. Now maybe the country can started healing after four years of horror.

Their election was fair and square, legal, legitimate, honest and secure. To those of you who doubt that, why do you believe a bunch of lies that have been repeatedly debunked? Please go to the MSN newsfeed and read the articles that prove the election was secure.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

Reward local heroes with your stimulus money

That $600 of free money we just received is meant to stimulate the U.S. economy. A great way to use it is to reward our heroes, the many nurses, clerks, cashiers and others who have kept us healthy and fed during this pandemic.

Personally handing them an envelope with some cash and a thank-you note in it is the easiest way. And suggesting on the note that the money be spent locally will amplify its benefit. For clinics and medical offices, make up a few such envelopes and hand them to the boss with instructions that they be given to the most deserving, at-risk employees.

Bill Perry

Ajo

Kudos to Tucson Medical Center

Once in a while things are done right! Both of us being over 75 years of age, we were naturally concerned with obtaining vaccinations against coronavirus . We attempted to register for shots at a number of websites but were astounded by their poor quality, which made using them quite frustrating. Finally, we did what we should have done in the beginning and logged into the Pima County website, pima.gov/covid19vaccine, which was very easy to navigate.

We selected Tucson Medical Center, and were able to get an appointment within two days. We were vaccinated soon after. What really impressed us was the total professionalism of the TMC staff. The process was very well organized, with sufficient staff who were friendly and helpful. It totally renewed our faith that things could, at least in some cases, be done right.

Gerry Maggiora and

Sandra Marshall

Foothills

We reap

what we sow

In mid-1941, although Germany had overrun Europe and Japan was expanding aggressively, the Congress of the United States was generally antiwar and had a very strong dislike for President Franklin Roosevelt. Japan had not yet attacked Pearl Harbor. General George Marshall, U.S. Army chief of staff, was charged with military preparedness and was having little success getting the needed legislation passed.

In a late-night meeting with numerous senators and representatives, he offered this: ”Are you going to let pure hatred of the personality dictate to you to do something that you realize is very harmful to the interests of the country?”

They passed the needed legislation that eventually resulted in our country’s success. The events of the last six months or more are eerily similar.

Now, we firsthand and in real time, will observe and participate in the consequences of our decisions. I sincerely hope we have not made a serious mistake, but only time will tell.

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Fitz should have trashed Trump

I love David Fitzsimmons’ cartoons and he is always right on. But I think Donald Trump should have been in an actual garbage truck, not a recycling one! We don’t want to see any form of a recycled Trump in the future.

Diane Simons

Oro Valley

Acknowledge the truth, then unity can happen

Having heard Joe Biden’s inaugural address, I’m feeling more positive about the future of our country. It was a heartening message on truth and trust, how our dependence on each other will make it possible to come together as a nation.

Were 140-plus members of the House of Representatives listening? The ones who voted to side with the “Orcs” who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6? That very night, after surviving the violent attack, these “representatives” voted to steal my legal, confirmed Arizona vote, to overturn the election, with the encouragement of Donald Trump himself and other Republicans who know better.

I do support Biden’s hope of uniting us as we move forward. But first, for those who have spread disinformation (lies) about the election: Stop the malarkey, apologize and tell the truth. Biden won the election and you know it, confirmed by multiple re-counts, 60-plus judicial rulings and Trump’s own head of election cybersecurity. Let’s get on with it and unify this nation.

Beverly Goodwin

East side

Not the voter fraud reform we need

People like State Rep. Kevin Payne and any other aspiring individual must submit to a psychiatric evaluation before they can gather signatures for a petition for elective office. This would eliminate many misfits.

Of course, anyone can find “irregularities” in mail-in ballots. Stephen Hawking would have had great difficulty signing his name as would thousands of others on both sides of the aisle. A paid for, Republican notary is not the answer.

Dennis Rezabek

Green Valley

All is well

The swamp has been drained.

Duane Harpet

Northwest side

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

LETTERS: Our writers congratulate Joe Biden, praise Tucson Medical Center and denounce Donald Trump one last time for spreading his "Big Lie" that he really won the 2020 election. It's a fun, combative, post-Inauguration Day edition of Letters!

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News