Letters to the Editor

Biden inauguration begins the healing
Two weeks ago, my hometown where I spent most of my life came under attack by mobs of insurrectionists and seditionists who did not succeed in their heinous acts. Since that day, my old home’s downtown has become a militarized zone.
After noon on Jan. 20, 2021, I don’t know how I feel. Is it relief, disbelief or a sense that our Sisyphean struggle is finally over? Have we left the Twilight Zone or are we Rip van Winkle-awakened? I’m praying to an agnostic god that we can live in light instead of darkness for, at least, some days ahead.
Remission can be a welcome relief, but an ugly disease can slither back to infect us. As we continue to fight against COVID-19, we can be thankful that the ugly, bombastic malignant tumor that invaded our country has been excised from the presidency and together we can continue to fight against it to prevent it from infecting us again.
Jessica Hamdan
North side
Moved by unity
of past presidents
Yes, this veteran was choked up a number of times during the ceremony on Wednesday. But the most impressive sight occurred at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. There, shoulder-to-shoulder, stood three former presidents and first ladies. It was awe inspiring.
What a tribute to transition and tradition for all of the world to witness! Where else on the planet would you see this? The answer is nowhere. It just does not happen.
Stay strong America. Stay strong!
Eric Rose
Midtown
We must preserve our democracy
As we turn a page in American history for the better, Adam Gopnik of The New Yorker reminds us that “The default condition of humankind, traced across thousands of years of history, is some sort of autocracy” not “to thrive in broadly egalitarian and stable democratic arrangements.”
Therefore, we must be ever vigilant to protect our democracy, for it is, in fact, fragile. We cannot take it for granted; we must work hard, each in our way, to preserve it.
Phineas Anderson
Catalina
America’s polarization explained
Yes, America is polarized! However, there is only one pole in the polarization. It is the pole of bigotry, disinformation, lies, hatred, conspiracy theories and white supremacy. For decades there has been a barrage of incitement, hatred and lies generated by media outlets such as Fox News. They incited people to rally around the pole of bigotry and hatred.
Recently, beginning with his birther lies, Donald Trump linked up with the media of hate and did tremendous harm, including harm to those who believed what the president, and the media they trusted, told them. In turn, this led supporters, including Republican leadership, to do even more harm to the nation. Trump and the media of deception reveled in their intentionally frenzied propaganda by sowing division and chaos and then blaming it on others.
The rest of America and recently the U.S. Congress have found themselves under a hateful and violent siege from that pole. And yet the pole continues to rage! It is unable to abandon its raison d’être!
Michael A. Zaccaria
Foothills
Smooth process getting vaccinated
Following the instructions from the Pima County Health Department, published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 14, I registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For me, this was a very easy process with clear instructions. Knowing that many residents would also be applying, I anticipated a long wait.
I was pleasantly surprised when I received an email on Jan. 18 to schedule an appointment at TMC. I was able to secure an appointment at 4:45 p.m. that day. Though there were many of us queued to receive our vaccine, the staff was well-organized and the process moved with ease.
I realize everyone may not have had or may not have such a smooth experience but I just wanted to share this and express my deepest thanks to all involved
Linnea Bass
East side
Let’s be
brave enough
Amanda Gorman, America’s national youth poet laureate, joined the list of other inaugural poets like Richard Blanco, Maya Angelou and Robert Frost. Gorman recited her inaugural poem “The Hill We Climb” with an effervescence and confidence rarely found in most 22-year-old writers. Her lines mingled the past, present and future struggles and hopes for our country, “a nation that isn’t broken but simply unfinished,” ending with these lines:
“When day comes we step out of the shade,
aflame and unafraid
The new dawn blooms as we free it
For there is always light,
if only we’re brave enough to see it
If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
Let’s accept Amanda Gorman’s invitation; America let’s be brave enough.
Roger Shanley
East side
The noise you hear
is glass ceiling breaking
The United States now has a woman vice president! Yes, yes, yes! It was a thrilling, emotional moment to see Kamala Harris, a woman of color, being sworn in as vice president of the United States by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
Joe Biden is now president! It was also a thrilling, emotional moment when Biden was sworn in as president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts. Now maybe the country can started healing after four years of horror.
Their election was fair and square, legal, legitimate, honest and secure. To those of you who doubt that, why do you believe a bunch of lies that have been repeatedly debunked? Please go to the MSN newsfeed and read the articles that prove the election was secure.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
Reward local heroes with your stimulus money
That $600 of free money we just received is meant to stimulate the U.S. economy. A great way to use it is to reward our heroes, the many nurses, clerks, cashiers and others who have kept us healthy and fed during this pandemic.
Personally handing them an envelope with some cash and a thank-you note in it is the easiest way. And suggesting on the note that the money be spent locally will amplify its benefit. For clinics and medical offices, make up a few such envelopes and hand them to the boss with instructions that they be given to the most deserving, at-risk employees.
Bill Perry
Ajo
Kudos to Tucson Medical Center
Once in a while things are done right! Both of us being over 75 years of age, we were naturally concerned with obtaining vaccinations against coronavirus . We attempted to register for shots at a number of websites but were astounded by their poor quality, which made using them quite frustrating. Finally, we did what we should have done in the beginning and logged into the Pima County website, pima.gov/covid19vaccine, which was very easy to navigate.
We selected Tucson Medical Center, and were able to get an appointment within two days. We were vaccinated soon after. What really impressed us was the total professionalism of the TMC staff. The process was very well organized, with sufficient staff who were friendly and helpful. It totally renewed our faith that things could, at least in some cases, be done right.
Gerry Maggiora and
Sandra Marshall
Foothills
We reap
what we sow
In mid-1941, although Germany had overrun Europe and Japan was expanding aggressively, the Congress of the United States was generally antiwar and had a very strong dislike for President Franklin Roosevelt. Japan had not yet attacked Pearl Harbor. General George Marshall, U.S. Army chief of staff, was charged with military preparedness and was having little success getting the needed legislation passed.
In a late-night meeting with numerous senators and representatives, he offered this: ”Are you going to let pure hatred of the personality dictate to you to do something that you realize is very harmful to the interests of the country?”
They passed the needed legislation that eventually resulted in our country’s success. The events of the last six months or more are eerily similar.
Now, we firsthand and in real time, will observe and participate in the consequences of our decisions. I sincerely hope we have not made a serious mistake, but only time will tell.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Fitz should have trashed Trump
I love David Fitzsimmons’ cartoons and he is always right on. But I think Donald Trump should have been in an actual garbage truck, not a recycling one! We don’t want to see any form of a recycled Trump in the future.
Diane Simons
Oro Valley
Acknowledge the truth, then unity can happen
Having heard Joe Biden’s inaugural address, I’m feeling more positive about the future of our country. It was a heartening message on truth and trust, how our dependence on each other will make it possible to come together as a nation.
Were 140-plus members of the House of Representatives listening? The ones who voted to side with the “Orcs” who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6? That very night, after surviving the violent attack, these “representatives” voted to steal my legal, confirmed Arizona vote, to overturn the election, with the encouragement of Donald Trump himself and other Republicans who know better.
I do support Biden’s hope of uniting us as we move forward. But first, for those who have spread disinformation (lies) about the election: Stop the malarkey, apologize and tell the truth. Biden won the election and you know it, confirmed by multiple re-counts, 60-plus judicial rulings and Trump’s own head of election cybersecurity. Let’s get on with it and unify this nation.
Beverly Goodwin
East side
Not the voter fraud reform we need
People like State Rep. Kevin Payne and any other aspiring individual must submit to a psychiatric evaluation before they can gather signatures for a petition for elective office. This would eliminate many misfits.
Of course, anyone can find “irregularities” in mail-in ballots. Stephen Hawking would have had great difficulty signing his name as would thousands of others on both sides of the aisle. A paid for, Republican notary is not the answer.
Dennis Rezabek
Green Valley
All is well
The swamp has been drained.
Duane Harpet
Northwest side