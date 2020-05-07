Letters to the Editor

Pitts’ column shows state of press
Re: the April 18 column “Vote Joe Biden in a time when principles are a luxury.”
Leonard Pitts Jr.’s recent article once again displays the ultimate hypocrisy of the left. If this individual was a Republican, the press and TV would have endless coverage condemning him. I believe most of America sees through this bias and dismisses it as totally partisan. There is no question that the media have become a branch of the Democratic Party spewing party politics daily. Journalism is dead in America.
Bill Dowdall
Foothills
Trump devalues
all health-care workers
It is abhorrent what President Trump is now tweeting to encourage protesters against the very guidelines that he and the pandemic task force led by Vice President Mike Pence have recommended. It totally devalues the sacrifices and personal dangers that all our health-care workers are making for the victims of the pandemic virus.
How about the efforts and personal risks that other essential workers are making to keep our food stores stocked? Can he not get his head around the danger that still exists from the virus because of testing and treatment deficiencies? Has Trump sunk to a new low in his bid for reelection that he encourages his followers to endanger their own health as well as others?
Mike Morris
West side
What if pandemic protesters get virus?
Perhaps the “Cure is worse” protesters around the country should sign contracts agreeing to the following: If they contract COVID-19, neither they nor any members of their families will seek medical attention; they will have access only to sharply reduced amounts of essential products such as toilet paper and cleansers; and when their stimulus checks arrive, they will return them.
In that way, they will avoid benefiting from the fact that, as another protester claims, “the media has overblown the true virus issue,” and they will not jeopardize scarce resources for those who, through a real sense of patriotism that doesn’t go out in red, white and blue regalia, are doing their part to defeat this virus by staying at home, or by showing up at their front-line jobs as first responders, medical workers and grocery workers (who are being put at greater risk by protesters defying scientific and medical recommendations).
Kathy Simolaris
East side
President’s cure suggestions
The German poet Friedrich Schiller warned us, “Against stupidity the gods themselves contend in vain.” We, sadly, have not been granted god-like powers. We nonetheless have to contend with the almost unimaginable stupidity of the current White House occupant.
During the April 23 episode of Biological Sciences Apprentice — i.e., the White House coronavirus briefing — a government scientist explained the coronavirus can be neutralized on metal and plastic surfaces with chlorine bleach or ethyl alcohol, and in droplets in the air by UV radiation.
The president then suggested those agents might be used to cure COVID-19 patients. He didn’t have a clue these powerful agents can be used when we don’t have to worry about injuring or killing metal, plastic or the air. But if applied to the virus in patients’ lungs, they might kill the virus but they will surely kill the patients.
Peter Strong
East side
Small business subsidy program
Over the 32 years spent reading the Daily Star I have read many letters to the editor that follow a familiar theme: I am a small business owner; my taxes are far too high; the high taxes are the result of handouts to lazy people that do not want to work; therefore, my taxes should be cut.
May I now assume that the small business owners espousing these views will refuse government aid? My wife and I also pay a lot of taxes but understand that the purpose of taxes is to fund thousands of important programs that contribute to the common good.
Thus, if you change your convictions and decide to take the government subsidy, I hope that it contributes to your personal welfare, the welfare of your employees and the welfare of the Tucson community.
Ralph Fregosi
Northeast side
Medical experts should stand up to Trump
President Trump may soon suggest lasers to target virus clusters in the lungs. What have we to lose? Notwithstanding their expertise, the doctors and scientists at his rallies are intimidated by Trump. They appear to fear retaliation beyond being fired, even to a knock on the door in the middle of the night. It would be good to hear just one of them — Fauci, Birx, Redfield, Hahn — stand up to him. It would be good to hear just one of them say on camera for the world to hear, “Mr. Trump, your disinfectant proposal is contrary to common sense, let alone science. You will be responsible for the consequences of your proposal(s) and deaths of those who follow your advice. Dr. Fauci comes close to repudiating Trump, but the walk-back by Dr. Redfield, and hand clasp and staring at her shoes by Dr. Birx were pitiful.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
Coronavirus is not something to snicker at
Coronavirus is a conundrum. I have many concerns about reopening the state too soon. In a couple of weeks, we’ll know if cases go up or not in these new “opened” states. I am eagerly awaiting reopenings. But, until we are able to be get tested for antibodies, I will not go out.
Strangers and friends snicker at our concerns. Read the paper. Watch a truly fair news broadcast rather than “fake and unbalanced.” Get facts. Do not listen to the president. Some of us cannot physically be near this virus.
Due to powerful vaccines, we have had no cases of polio since 1979. However, in the last few years, many millennials have protested against shots for measles, mumps, smallpox, chickenpox, tetanus, flu, rubella, whooping cough and diphtheria. If people refuse to vaccinate or have their children vaccinated against COVID-19, when available, we are in for a new wave of 1950s troubles.
Consider yourself and your friends carriers unless you test negative. Stay safe.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Why not have eateries open for Mother’s Day?
Has Gov. Doug Ducey forgotten Sunday, May 10, is Mother’s Day? A big festive day for restaurants serving breakfast, lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch. Wouldn’t we all have been better served, by giving these businesses a chance to recoup losses over the last six weeks?
I don’t own a restaurant, but feel for the small owner-run restaurants, who don’t qualify for financial assistance, who are not C or S Corp. or LLC, but small sole proprietors lost in the shuffle. I own an art gallery supporting the work of 50 American artists. I am helping keep a culture alive.
I am also the mother of four and grandmother of six. It’s important to honor and celebrate Mother’s Day. Women who carry life, birth babies and raise and nurture wonderful people to bless our planet.
Opening restaurants this Sunday, Mother’s Day, not Monday, while appreciating mothers giving us life and supporting our local restaurants would have been better — a port in the storm.
Jane Hamilton
Foothills
Face masks represent social responsibility
This is a comparison of those who say that being made to wear a mask in public to prevent their infecting another person during our coronavirus emergency is an infringement of their “freedom.”
Our society already has certain rules that allow us to be a society and not just kill each other at random. There are certain laws about driving a car called speed limits that were established based on safety. If you exceed those limits you could lose control of your car and kill someone. There are certain laws about the use of firearms, like not discharging them within the city limits because you could kill somebody.
These are laws created to keep stupid people from doing stupid things to others. People who only care about themselves do these things — high speed rollover car crashes, and celebrating the new year by discharging their guns in the backyard at midnight.
The coronavirus has already killed more Americans than the Vietnam War. Freedom is not freedom to kill.
Dennis Bourret
East side
Reopening story needed medical expert’s view
Re: the May 5 article “Ducey to lift state rules for dining rooms, hair businesses.”
This article contained a glaring omission: no word from any Arizona Democratic Party leader. Why, for example, wasn’t LD 9 state representative Randy Friese, an emergency room doctor, asked his opinion about Gov. Doug Ducey’s actions?
Instead the article quotes Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers, who, according to his campaign website biography, is a “classically trained artist” and “very musically talented.” If I wanted an opinion about a painting, I might ask Bowers, but I’d certainly never seek his advice about a pandemic. Neither should you.
Brian Clymer
North side
Douglas is a peaceful border town
Re: the May 3 article “Hysteria misrepresents, hurts border towns.”
It pained me to read Tim Steller’s excellent investigative report on Douglas and its inaccurate portrayal in national media pushed by those with personal agendas and/or desire for fame or notoriety.
While we, unfortunately, no longer live in Southern Arizona, my husband and I regularly visit several times a year. We have had the absolute pleasure of staying at the Gadsden Hotel in Douglas. It’s a gorgeous building lovingly maintained by the personable and friendly owners. We ate at local restaurants, walked the town in the evening and visited the historical cemetery.
We have never felt unsafe anywhere in the town at any time. Douglas is a perfect jumping off point for the east and west sides of the Chiricahuas, the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge and the historic Slaughter Ranch. I urge people to visit and understand and enjoy this peaceful border town for themselves.
Tiffany Abeloe
West side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!