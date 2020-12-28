Letters to the Editor

GOP does Putin’s dirty work
The 126 Republican Congressmen and others who signed on to a lawsuit that would harm, if not destroy, democracy in the United States have done some of Vladimir Putin’s bidding. In that regard, each one has now earned the distinction to be addressed as “comrade” by him.
Larry Gray
SaddleBrooke
Zoo will add to already great experience
Over the years I have brought my grandsons, niece and nephews to the Reid Park Zoo. They are curious and soak in what the zoo has to offer. The zoo expansion will add so much more to their experience.
The planned expansion of the zoo will inspire them to be aware of the animals in the wild and become shepherds of the environment. New memories will be created, and the zoo will become an attraction that will make Tucson citizens proud.
Larry Tipton
Marana
An America with foundational values
Re: the Dec. 19 letter “Biden will lead a split nation.”
The letter writer very broadly brushed the Republican and Democratic “core values.” As a registered Republican since 1962, I have never, until this election cycle, voted a straight ticket. My mail-in ballot this cycle reflected my core values — straight Democrat.
Why? Because my core values are more basic than yours. I believe in, I practice and I defend (and vote) first for truth, honor, integrity, respect, empathy, compassion, the golden rule and courage. Even my college social fraternity, Sigma Nu, provided life-long guidance in its creed: “To believe in the life of love; To walk in the way of honor; To serve in the light of truth.”
I am confident that any candidate who believes in these United States of America and believes in, practices and defends these core values will not lead our country astray and will lead with courage and decency. Like my 50-plus year marriage to my wonderful, life-long, Democratic wife, success is built on these foundational values.
Phil Bentley
Foothills
Gun control threats fuel gun sales
Re: the Dec. 21 article “Driven by pandemic, protests, Arizona gun sales hit record.”
So the primary incentive for Americans to arm themselves is to protect their families against marauding coronaviruses? We absolutely must have semi-automatic weapons to blast these little devils before they penetrate our noses? That’s hogwash, a red herring, a sop to the gun control “community,” and you know it.
Americans buy guns when their governing elites promise to confiscate them, ban additional purchases and attack the Second Amendment. That threat became evident on Nov. 3, and no amount of self-serving, liberal drivel will convince proud “deplorables” otherwise.
Glenn Perry
Foothills