Letters to the editor

Miller’s negative energy bringing down the Cats
John Wooden won numerous national championships coaching UCLA, because, among other things, he taught the players how to do transcendental meditation. As usual, around this time of the season, as witnessed by the loss to ASU, the Wildcats are “melting down.”
A coach is supposed to inspire the players to “bat above their averages,” but Miller’s coaching uses negative energy, even if he is trying to empower his players. I will write a note again at the end of the season and send it to him this year for the fourth time. I will suggest that Miller learn how to do transcendental meditation. I envision that he will effortlessly energize a team that does not “choke in the clutch.” Until then, “there’s a certain protocol” ... and that sucks the energy out of the team.
Robert Shatz
Foothills
Destroying cultural sites symbolizes hate, racism
As an archaeologist and historic preservation specialist who has worked along the border for nearly 30 years, I was distressed and saddened to see the U.S. Border Patrol’s border wall project recently grate through and damage two significant cultural sites in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument that contained human remains ancestral to Native Americans after they had been informed of their location. This behavior is appalling and inexcusable. As the bishop of El Paso said a few months ago, the border wall is a symbol of evil, hate and racism. The destruction of these cultural sites reflects the philosophy and behavior of the Border Patrol and the current occupant of the White House.
Peter Steere
Southwest side
Ariz. can’t seem to stop closing polling locations
In 2013 the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated part of the Voting Rights Act that prevented states from changing election policies in order to disenfranchise minorities. Without any uniform standard, Arizona closed 212 polling sites statewide before the 2016 election.
Although every county was affected, the number of closures and their impact have varied widely. Cochise County (6,219 square miles) with 20 people per square mile, dropped from 49 polling sites in 2012, to just 18 in 2016, a 65% decrease. Although comparable in size, Pinal County (5,374 square miles) with 80 people per square mile dropped from 98 sites to 96, a 2% decrease. Likewise, Navajo County (9,960 square miles) with 10 people per square mile experienced a 25% decrease; whereas Maricopa County (9,200 square miles) with 470 people per share mile a 5% decrease. Voters in sparsely populated areas have sustained a disproportionate number of closures, hindering their right to vote.
To date, Arizona has closed 320 polling sites, the second highest in the nation.
Jacolyn Marshall
Oro Valley
We have much to lose with Trump as leader
The question candidate Donald Trump asked was: “… what the hell do you have to lose?” We now have three years to quantify the losses. And they are huge. A very short list:
Truth has lost.
But lies have won big time. Women have lost control over their bodies. If you have relatives overseas, you have lost their visits. If you are poor, you lost SNAP and other benefits. Waterways have lost purity. The environment has lost and lost and lost. Endangered species have lost. The military budget has lost. But, oh, the “wall” has won. Federal budget balancing has lost and the debt has exploded. Our grandchildren have lost. The 1% has won, but all of the rest of us have lost.
And we are all about to lose again when the Senate repudiates common sense, precedent and thoughtful process. Now we know. We had a lot to lose. Will we continue to lose? Will we lose more?
Kenneth Haber
Oro Valley
It’s impossible to imagine $1T
Our government’s deficit is projected to be over $1 trillion dollars for each of the next several years. It’s impossible to picture how much that is but let’s try. Imagine you borrowed $1 trillion, what could you do with it?
First, don’t forget to pay the interest of at least $30 billion each year. Then, if you always wanted to own a sports team, you could buy them all several times over. Tired of the bad highways? You could rebuild the entire interstate highway system. Want to own a company? You could buy Apple, the most expensive company in the world. Dislike the economic system in the U.S.? You could stop it by purchasing most of the currency now in circulation. Or, if you are a generous person, each year you could give $3,000 to every man, woman and child in the U.S..
Like I said, it’s impossible to picture $1 trillion.
Douglas Holland
Midtown
themAmericans should seek forefathers’ forgiveness
I am so very proud to be an American.
Born of humble parents who did great things, I was fortunate to, while enrolled at a prestigious college earned by merit, work — part time — for a U.S. Senator during four years from 1961-65. I helped create sandwiches for the 1963 March on Washington during which Martin Luther King so eloquently defined the American Dream. I served in the Army from 1966-67.
Now, this! I will not say his name again. But I do ask our forefathers’ forgiveness, as our Lord and savior was quoted: “They do not know, of which they do.”
Carl Bosse
Green Valley
Spears column honoring Kobe was very touching
Re: the Jan. 30 Justin Spears’ column “Death of a sports hero: What Kobe meant to a family of basketball fans.”
As many in our nation mourn the loss of a sports titan, your column highlighting childhood through collegiate memories of him was poignantly penned. The pictures you painted made it as easy to visualize you zipping around your backyard as it was to see you wrapped up in your mom’s embrace and your dad’s jumps for joy!
No doubt there are countless others in Tucson, Los Angeles and beyond who have similar treasure troves in their minds eye. And though now intertwined with inexplicable sadness at Kobe’s passing, those indelible memories will one day eclipse the pain and sorrow to shine as bright, perhaps even brighter than he was to so many during his extraordinary life.
S. Kellie Williams
Foothills
A US fiscal crisis lurks right over the horizon
The Congressional Budget Office reports that “the U.S. budget deficit is likely to burst through the symbolic $1 trillion barrier this year despite a healthy economy.” They further note that “the debt is growing at an unsustainable rate.”
The difficult choices our legislators and administration should make would be to reduce spending and/or raise taxes. Since those options are politically verboten, and the fiscal hawks have flown, the easy choice is to create inflation that reduces the value of the dollar and therefore the value of the debt owed. As we know too well, inflation is not so good for folks on fixed incomes.
With this financial scenario, it’s not too difficult to imagine a fiscal and financial crisis slamming the United States, the only question being ... when?
Jim Waldo
Green Valley