Letters to the Editor

In this fight, we need
unselfish soldiers
The news media, business corporations, as well as relevant government agencies are all called upon to mount an educational campaign to remind people of their civic duties. They need to ask them to be good citizens and not to hoard hygiene essentials, not to buy more than what they need for more than two weeks at a time, and to think about their neighbors who have the same need for these goods as they do.
While some people’s garages are full of these items, others have none. In these difficult times, each one of us is required to be a good, unselfish soldier in the fight against this invisible enemy.
Adnan Almaney
Southwest side
A poem
for our time
Coronavirus why are you here?
Coronavirus I wish you’d disappear
Our lives are chaotic and we don’t like the new “norm”
Maybe the virus will go away when the weather gets warm
Weddings and special events have all been pushed back
No trips to go on for now, no reason to pack
So sad that graduations will not take place
Relatives and friends will not see that proud person’s face
So what is the big deal with toilet paper anyway?
To replenish our supply, will we have to wait till May?
The internet is my new best friend
What excitement when a great “forward” comes in that I can resend
Make memories and find a way to pass the time
Having to stay home does not have to be a crime
Take notes on what is really important in life
And try to live each day without added strife
We are all in the same boat
Fighting to stay afloat
Paulette Brooks
East side
We fought, endured
back in the day
The president, along with others, has been promoting an agenda which places lives, especially seniors, at risk in order to shore up the economy for the present generation. Are seniors’ past history forgotten?
I was born in 1929, during the stock market crash. My parents lost their savings in a bank closure. My dad’s mining job disappeared and he worked odd jobs and later WPA jobs away from home. We stood in lines to get potatoes and dried beans.
In 1941, war started and my uncles and some cousins were drafted into military service. Food and gasoline were rationed. After high school I lost friends in the Korean War and later in Vietnam. The younger and older people were not asked to risk their lives in the service. The country survived and thrived. This generation can do the job just as well as past generations, without the proposed risks.
John Kuisti
West side
Cuomo? Yep
Andrew Cuomo for president? Yes!
Nancy Allen
Green Valley
