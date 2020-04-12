Letters to the Editor
editor's pick

Letters to the Editor

States demand ventilators as feds ration limited supply

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose state has had 170,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 8,000 deaths, says restarting the economy will require a massive expansion of testing to cover millions of workers.

 Kathy Willens / The Associated Press

In this fight, we need

unselfish soldiers

The news media, business corporations, as well as relevant government agencies are all called upon to mount an educational campaign to remind people of their civic duties. They need to ask them to be good citizens and not to hoard hygiene essentials, not to buy more than what they need for more than two weeks at a time, and to think about their neighbors who have the same need for these goods as they do.

While some people’s garages are full of these items, others have none. In these difficult times, each one of us is required to be a good, unselfish soldier in the fight against this invisible enemy.

Adnan Almaney

Southwest side

A poem

for our time

Coronavirus why are you here?

Coronavirus I wish you’d disappear

Our lives are chaotic and we don’t like the new “norm”

Maybe the virus will go away when the weather gets warm

Weddings and special events have all been pushed back

No trips to go on for now, no reason to pack

So sad that graduations will not take place

Relatives and friends will not see that proud person’s face

So what is the big deal with toilet paper anyway?

To replenish our supply, will we have to wait till May?

The internet is my new best friend

What excitement when a great “forward” comes in that I can resend

Make memories and find a way to pass the time

Having to stay home does not have to be a crime

Take notes on what is really important in life

And try to live each day without added strife

We are all in the same boat

Fighting to stay afloat

Paulette Brooks

East side

We fought, endured

back in the day

The president, along with others, has been promoting an agenda which places lives, especially seniors, at risk in order to shore up the economy for the present generation. Are seniors’ past history forgotten?

I was born in 1929, during the stock market crash. My parents lost their savings in a bank closure. My dad’s mining job disappeared and he worked odd jobs and later WPA jobs away from home. We stood in lines to get potatoes and dried beans.

In 1941, war started and my uncles and some cousins were drafted into military service. Food and gasoline were rationed. After high school I lost friends in the Korean War and later in Vietnam. The younger and older people were not asked to risk their lives in the service. The country survived and thrived. This generation can do the job just as well as past generations, without the proposed risks.

John Kuisti

West side

Cuomo? Yep

Andrew Cuomo for president? Yes!

Nancy Allen

Green Valley

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

What do you think of the leadership exhibited by the Trump administration during this pandemic? Letter writers weigh in on this and more, in our latest edition of Letters to the Editor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News