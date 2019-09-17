Slower drivers on I-10 need to stay to the right
Re: the Sept. 16 article “Arizona officials defend I-10 against ‘most dangerous’ label.”
After many years of driving I-10, I realize one of the most problematic situations are drivers occupying the far left lane. Arizona does have a “slower vehicles keep right” law on the books, but we need something stronger. Colorado has now invoked a “keep right unless passing” law, with signage directing drivers to stay in the right lane(s) to drive.
Drivers occupying the left lane for prolonged periods are actively ticketed. I have observed drivers occupying the left lane all the way from Phoenix to Tucson and vice versa. This creates real problems in the two-lane sections of I-10, especially when there are many semi-trucks on the road. The law in Arizona needs to change to be like the one in Colorado.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Red-light cameras made streets safer
Re: the September 14 letter “Red-light cameras work; bring them back.”
We snowbirded here from January through March in 2015. At that time, red-light cameras were in operation. We were pleased to see cars screeching to a halt at intersections as soon as the light turned yellow. This was a pleasant contrast to what we were used to seeing back in Indiana.
We returned in 2016, however, to find that the cameras had been disabled. We heard, in effect, that some bleeding-heart defense attorney thought the lights were an invasion of privacy and sued to have them removed. Apparently the applicable governing body agreed, and then the lights were gone.
Now we’re full time residents, and we see people blowing through red lights all the time (some even go through the light even though it’s been red for some time). What a disappointment this dangerous and self-centered situation has become.
Ken Shearer
Northeast side
Trump not getting credit for booming economy
Today I’m unveiling a new economic indicator, the Better than Expected Index (BTEI). This index tracks media reports of economic forecasts and scores whether the data, when released, supports the dire predictions.
A stupid idea you say, and a year ago, I would have agreed. But now it seems that the media, including our Arizona Daily Star, hate the incumbent president and his booming economy so much that they are willing to orchestrate a recession in order to remove him from office. The U.S. economy ebbs and flows on our perceptions of the future. For instance, should I buy that new car or worry about being laid off?
The BTEI answers the question: Can we talk ourselves into a recession? And the next question is: Which side of the conversation are you on?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Other nations succeed where America fails
While we continue to argue about how to stop mass shootings in this country and the affordability of universal health care, other countries have found simple solutions to these divisive issues. Less than two weeks after Australia suffered the Port Arthur massacre of 1996, it enacted tighter controls almost prohibiting the purchase of automatic and semiautomatic assault rifles.
Over the 17 years prior to this massacre, Australia suffered 13 fatal mass shootings. In the 23 years since, Australia has not experienced a single gun-related mass killing. Common sense would say there is a simple way to stop mass shootings in this country, and it is not through better mental health care or more thorough background checks.
And why do so many complain that we can’t afford universal health care in this country? Out of 50 highly developed nations, the United States of America is the only country that doesn’t offer universal health care. How can all of these other countries afford it?
Kenneth Cohn
Northwest side
Letters to editor amount to ‘adult bullying’
The letters to the editor tend to have a consistent aspect of “adult bullying” toward Republicans and President Trump. The number of creative and derogative adjectives used in these letters to try to damage and even to destroy Trump is unprecedented.
These opinions are, in most cases, not on policy issues but are personal attacks on Trump and his family. It is obvious that the Democrats are attempting to overturn the will of the people as Trump was legally elected.
The status of our economy — unemployment, GDP, et cetera — as orchestrated by Trump and the Republicans is truly outstanding and has not been seen at this level for many decades.
These letters should be kept from our youth as they may think the writers are telling them how to treat others.
Rick Ricketson
Sahuarita
Surprise medical bills need to be stopped
As a physician anesthesiologist, I agree surprise medical bills are wrong and Congress needs to fix them. That’s why I applaud Rep. Raúl Grijalva for supporting H.R. 3502, “Protecting People from Surprise Medical Bills,” a bipartisan solution that has proven effective in several states and keeps premiums in check. This measure would ban surprise medical bills. It also keeps patients out of insurance disputes by creating a fair, independent resolution process to resolve disagreements between physicians and insurers.
My primary focus is to help my patients and keep them safe. Most physician anesthesiologists are in their patients’ insurance plans. Less than 10% of physician anesthesiologists’ bills are surprise bills.
Some in Congress are advancing legislation that’s going to hurt our local physician practices and limit access to high-quality physicians. But Grijalva is taking the smart approach, keeping patients out of the disputes and balancing the interests of physicians and insurers.
Brenda Gentz
Foothills
NW-side zoning change
would be a mistake
The fix is in. The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote this week to change the zoning of a lovely little strip of county property from environmentally sensitive to multiple use, a classification better understood to mean “anything goes,” sooner or later.
The development has already been planned. We’ve been shown the plans. When Meadowbrook property owners purchase their homes, a major selling point has always been the insulation afforded by this strip of land from the urban blight that so often accompanies the placement of major thoroughfares, in this case River Road (the land to be rezoned lies west of La Cholla, ending at Shannon).
County officials make no bones about the reason for the proposed change — the desire for increased tax revenue. By this action, the county will demonstrate zero fidelity to the careful decisions of their elected predecessors. How crass.
I hope county residents will remember this vote when these politicians run for re-election.
Bryan Christopherson
Northwest side
Sanders advocates population control
Democratic socialist millionaire presidential candidate Bernie Sanders recently did a town hall about climate change. He connected the growing human population to carbon dioxide emissions. If elected president, population control would be a part of his climate change agenda.
Pursuant to that, he addressed women’s human productive rights in poor countries, which are non-white. Sanders advocates that women in poor countries have more reproductive rights, aka abortions, to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
If Trump advocated population control in poor countries, irrespective of reasons, Democrats and their news media allies would yell “racist.” But not for Sanders.
Ric Hanson
North side
Conflicts of interest in Mueller inquiry
The Associated Press fact checks are always informative. The Sept. 13 assessment of various claims made during the prior evening’s Democratic debate implied that Kamala Harris was only partially correct when she stated that the reason the Mueller team failed to indict Trump on obstruction charges was because of the opinion issued by the Office of Legal Counsel, which advised that a sitting president couldn’t be indicted.
I think she’s right. On Page 1 of Volume 2 of the Mueller report, the wording seems crystal clear that the Office of Legal Counsel opinion was indeed the reason Mueller capitulated to his “boss,” the Department of Justice. It needs to be understood that not only was Mueller appointed by the DOJ as special counsel, the OLC is also an appointed arm of the DOJ, currently headed by Steven Engel, a political appointee.
No reason to believe that these apparent conflicts of interest would in any way influence opinions or judgments — right? Right.
James Merry
SaddleBrooke