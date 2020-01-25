Letters to the editor

Impeachment
is a rigged game
While watching our senators listen to arguments and then vote on the House amendments to the organization of Trump’s impeachment trial, I gained an insight into how minorities must feel when they are charged with crimes. Facts and arguments don’t matter. Decisions are predetermined. I recommend Bryan Stevenson’s book “Just Mercy” (which is now also a movie) for a chilling case of injustice in America.
Richard Demers
Midtown
Impeachment trial
was never about truth
Today, the following words sound agonizingly familiar.
“When a man unprincipled in private life desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper ... despotic in his ordinary demeanor — known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty — when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity — to join in the cry of danger to liberty — to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion — to flatter and fall in with all the non-sense of the zealots of the day — it may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.’”
These are the inimitable, peerless words of Alexander Hamilton in 1792.
We have the self-proclaimed “very stable genius,” on trial, the declared “Chosen One,” the man with cupidity, egocentrism and intellectual laziness, placing his self-interest above national interest. The President Trump trial is not about truth; it never has been!
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
Trump holds no loyalty
for those on his side
Trump has thrown the Republican senators under the bus again. He said, again, that he is open to having witnesses at the impeachment trial. That means he is leaving you on your own to take the heat for voting against witnesses. Remind me again why you don’t want witnesses?
Haven’t you figured out that he holds no loyalty to those who have done his dirty work? Look at all of those who are in prison because of him. You could be next if a grand jury investigates you for obstruction of justice. The House tried to get witnesses, but Trump told them to refuse to appear, hence one of his articles of impeachment.
If you vote against witnesses, you are as guilty as he is, and he won’t be there to cover your back. Watch out senators. You could be next. And forget your election, Sen. Martha McSally.
Robert Kruse
Northeast side
Dems using GAO to say Trump committed crime
Democrats in Trump’s impeachment trial are using a new Government Accountability Office report saying it was illegal for Trump to have withheld aid to Ukraine. This same report found that Barack Obama’s administration violated federal law several times, like when the Pentagon gave $900,000 to the Taliban to release Bowe Bergdahl in Afghanistan. Additionally, the office found that Obama violated his own Affordable Care Act law by shorting the Treasury by $5 billion related to “transitional reinsurance,” and Environmental Protection Agency federal laws by using “covert propaganda” on social media to support one of its water policies.
The GAO has been critical of Bush, Clinton, etc. for how they spent or did not spend monies allocated by Congress. What most Americans are being told now by Democrats and their news media cronies is how the GAO has found that Trump committed an illegal act. Nothing mentioned of how they found illegal acts done by previous presidents who were not impeached!
Aida Reed
Midtown
Trump, GOP not taking impeachment seriously
I’ve just finished watching Wednesday’s impeachment hearings. The evidence makes it sound like some rerun of “The Sopranos.” Trump, Giuliani et al. used shameless strong-arm tactics against Ukraine and have gotten away with it. Moreover, many Republican senators were said to have walked out for extended periods of time as well as conversing at the back of the room and generally ignoring the testimony.
This is governmentally approved organized crime! I genuinely hope the voters are paying attention. These fools are our representatives and are answerable to us. Many of them need to be rejected in November in favor of people who put honesty and decency first.
William Rowden
East side
Thanks, Pima County, for building new library
Pima County brought together elected officials, staff, commissions and those instrumental in the building of the 27th Pima County Library on Wednesday, Jan. 22 for a groundbreaking ceremony. The library, located in Southeast Pima County (serving Corona de Tucson, Rita Ranch, and Vail) will provide public library services to a large, underserved area.
We wish to thank the Pima County Board of Supervisors for approving the funding for our library with a 5-0 vote. We further wish to thank Pima County Administer Chuck Huckelberry for his support. A gigantic thank you goes to Pima County Executive Director Amber Mathewson who is in charge of Pima County’s 27 public libraries and her deputy, Michele Simon.
The Southeast Library is on the county’s Pay as You Go program, which means that,when completed, it will be fully paid for and ready to serve.
Speaking for the residents of the area, thank you Pima County.
Anne Whittley Gibson, President, Friends of the Southeast Library
Vail
Our senators should push for witnesses
I am utterly flabbergasted by the failure of the Republican Party to support a fair and legitimate trial. Members walking out despite the rules, sleeping, and promising to vote against this serious and critical trial without hearing a shred of evidence. Trump needs to be impeached and removed, and I expect Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema to insist on witnesses and evidence. This is a trial!
Why am I not hearing Sinema’s voice on this? And McSally has been a sycophantic failure. The vast majority of Americans expect this to be a fair trial, and the senators will hear from us at the ballot box should they behave in an unethical, un-American way. I urge my elected officials to stand and be counted for their actions here. I sincerely hope they don’t shame Arizona.
Julie Simons
Foothills
Who’s the real ‘liberal hack?’
The press were over the top upset with Sen. Martha McSally, supposedly because she would not answer a question about the impeachment trial before it even began? No. No. They were upset because she called a CNN reporter a liberal hack.
Had she replied “no comment” it would not have raised a ripple on the water. Nothing like some truth to bring out the knives of the left. Circle-the-wagons opinion writers, including David Fitzsimmons, think Senator McSally has dared to expose one of their own.
The question should be whether CNN reporter Manu Raju is a liberal hack. And the answer is an unqualified “yes,” right along with the Star opinion writers’ comments.
Sign me as a never Trump Republican.
Ronald Blank
East side
Free press matters;
Star is evidence of that
A recent letter suggested that the Arizona Daily Star was “complicit” in perpetuating a “cycle of hate and anger” by publishing letters that took issue with “President Trump, Sen. Martha McSally and Republicans.”
The right to express opinions and the freedom of the press is enshrined in the Constitution. We should be mindful of the fact that Tucson used to have two daily newspapers. Many cities no longer have a single newspaper. I am glad to have the Star and I appreciate its tolerance for diverse opinions.
Regarding McSally: The issue for me is not so much her Trump-like name calling as it is her unwillingness to answer a simple question and stand up to Trump, who says things like, “She’s going to go through some things.” Fearless Sen. John McCain answered questions incessantly and campaigned in a bus named The Straight Talk Express, often full of reporters.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills